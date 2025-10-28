TOKYO, Japan, Oct 28, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, "Hitachi") today announced that it welcomes the strategic investments published by the governments of Japan and the United States. The fact sheet includes essential projects for ensuring stable power supply and advancing AI revolution in the United States, such as initiatives aimed at grid modernization and electrification, and construction for small modular reactors (SMRs), "BWRX-300," the next generation of nuclear power. Hitachi will contribute to these projects by leveraging its collective business strengths as "True One Hitachi."To advance grid modernization and electrification initiatives, today, Hitachi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States Department of Commerce("DOC"). This agreement aims to promote investment in energy infrastructure that is essential for powering data centers and drive the sustainable AI revolution. Based on the MoU, Hitachi is exploring further expansion of Hitachi Energy's manufacturing activities, including additional transformer production capacity, and will evaluate further opportunities to localize the production of other energy technologies in the United States. Hitachi strives to enhance energy security, resilience, and technological leadership, while also supporting the growth of high-quality employment and innovation across American communities. Hitachi will also consult with DOC regarding accelerating permitting and approval processes for timely and effective realization of these investments.The BWRX-300 is a small light-water reactor that enhances economic efficiency while maintaining advanced safety. GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy*1, a subsidiary of GE Vernova is leading its development and overseas deployment. With a proven track record in the design, procurement, and manufacturing of nuclear power plants, and deep technical expertise, Hitachi is committed to supporting SMR construction through the provision of equipment and engineering services - helping to ensure a stable power supply that meets the growing electricity demand.*1 GE Vernova holds 60% of the shares in GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy while Hitachi holds 40%.Toshiaki Tokunaga, President and CEO, Hitachi, Ltd.:"Energy is the lifeblood of economic strength in the 21st century. As strongly supported by today's announcement, Hitachi stands with both governments of Japan and the United States in advancing the global infrastructure and AI innovation. As a trusted partner in social innovation powered by AI, we are committed as True One Hitachi to address U.S. infrastructure challenges to build a better and more sustainable society."Hitachi's contribution to modernizing the U.S. gridIn September 2025, Hitachi already announced a historic $1 billion investment in the United States*2, the largest investment seen in the electrical industry in the country to meet growing demand for power transformers and high-voltage equipment driven by the expansion of AI datacenters. In addition to this investment, Hitachi is exploring further expansion of its production capacity in the United States.*2 Press release on Sep 4, 2025, Hitachi announces historic $1 billion USD manufacturing investment to power America's energy future through production of critical grid infrastructureHitachi's contribution to SMR developmentThe BWRX-300 has been selected for the first SMR project in North America, the Darlington New Nuclear Project, and is currently under construction in Canada with GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy as the technology partner. Ontario Power Generation plans to connect it to the grid by the end of 2030. Committed to contributing to the realization of advanced SMR, Hitachi GE Vernova Nuclear Energy*3, a subsidiary of Hitachi, will provide engineering and leverage its experienced domestic supply chains in Japan to ensure the delivery of reliable key reactor components for the first unit*4, in collaboration with GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy.*3 Hitachi holds 80.01% of the shares in Hitachi GE Vernova Nuclear Energy while GE Vernova holds 19.99%.*4 Press release on May 9, 2025, Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy announces supply of key reactor components for OPG's Darlington New Nuclear ProjectAbout Hitachi, Ltd.Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Revenues for FY2024(ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide.