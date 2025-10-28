The "Greece Data Center Colocation Market Supply Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Greece's data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.92% from 2024 to 2030.

Greece has around 15 operational colocation data centers as of December 2024. The number of colocation data centers is expected to grow over time, as both existing and new companies have planned investments in the country.

Athens remains the primary centers for data center growth in Greece, driven by the development of advanced facilities. The city is witnessing the development of an additional 7 data center facilities, which will further boost the market.

REPORT SCOPE

A transparent research methodology and insights on the colocation demand and supply aspect of the market.

Market size available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Greece.

The study of the existing Greece data center market landscape, and insightful predictions about Greece data center market size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Greece by several industries.

Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Greece.

The study on sustainability status in Greece.

Analysis on current and future cloud operations in Greece.

The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in Greece.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Greece

Facilities Covered (Existing): 15

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 7 Coverage: 5 locations Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Greece

Colocation Market Revenue Forecast (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis on the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the colocation data center industry in Greece.

Competitive landscape including market share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

Vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operators based on existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity and data center location.

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc..)

Colocation Revenue (Retail Wholesale Colocation Services)

Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue MW Capacity)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

Digital Realty

Cloudrock

Friktoria

Hostmein IKE

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Lancom

Synapsecom Telecoms

New Operators

Data4 Group

DAMAC Digital

Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) Serverfarm

Apto Dromeus Capital

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Greece?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Greece by 2030?

Who are the new entrants in the Greek data center industry?

What factors are driving the Greek data center colocation market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 56 Forecast Period 2024 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $61 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $255 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.9% Regions Covered Greece

Key Topics Covered:

Market Snapshot

Colocation Market Snapshot

Supply Demand Analysis

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Market by It Power Capacity (Core Shell, Installed Utilized (Mw))

Colocation Demand by Industry

Market by Utilized Area

Market by Utilized Racks

Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Greece

Impact of Ai on Data Center Industry in Greece

Sustainability Status in Greece

Cloud Connectivity

Cloud on Ramps Investment in Greece

Submarine Cables Inland Connectivity

Colocation Revenue Pricing Analysis

Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Key Pricing Trends

Market Dynamics

Key Trends in the Market

Key Enablers Drivers in the Market

Key Restraints in the Market

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by It Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators

New Operators



