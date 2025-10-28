Swiss Rockets, MGI US LLC and Complete Genomics Inc. announced today that they entered into a exclusive license agreement with MGI Tech and Complete Genomics, USA, granting Swiss Rockets a perpetual, transferrable, sublicensable, freedom-to-operate, license for USA, Europe, Latam, Africa and Central Asia with option to expand rights into Asia-Pacific in 2026, covering patents and other intellectual property necessary for development, manufacturing, and sales of the next-generation CoolMPS sequencing platform that will provide faster, cheaper and more accurate whole genome sequencing and other omics tests. The agreement includes payments linked to technology transfer and revenue-based royalties.

Swiss Rockets' future development will focus on advancing CoolMPS products with innovative read barcoding. These innovations will support comprehensive omics testing for advanced genomic research and molecular health monitoring.

CoolMPS chemistry provides the most advanced MPS/NGS generating cost-effective Sanger sequencing quality reads of 600-700bases. It also enables the most accurate typical 150-200b reads. Combined with proprietary co-barcoding libraries the CoolMPS offering comprises complete haplotype-phased genome, transcriptome and microbiome sequencing for both disease prevention and optimal treatment selection, such in cancer detection area.

It also enables the most accurate WGS-based early cancer detection and MRD, when combined with a special sequencing library for cell-free dsDNA allowing to sequence both original strands in one DNA nanoball eliminating almost all false somatic mutations due to DNA damage, or amplification and sequencing errors.

First CoolMPS sequencers, allowing cost-effective SE600+ reads for new applications such as CompleteWGS, CompleteTranscriptome and CompleteMicrobiom are scheduled for early access in Q1 2026

This exciting deal between Swiss Rockets, MGI and Complete Genomics will help us to further develop our breakthrough technology CoolMPS and accomplish our original vision of supporting longer healthy living through omics for all. "This is a dream coming true for me", said Dr Rade Drmanac, Chief Scientific Officer of MGI and Founder of Complete Genomics, "We now have all that's needed to utilize full potential of our cutting edge CoolMPS technology."

"This strategic license partnership with MGI and Complete Genomics perfectly complements Swiss Rockets' advanced precision therapeutic development companies", said Vladimir Cmiljanovic, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Swiss Rockets. "It enables us to provide affordable, accurate and informative multi-omics tests in preventive health and early diagnostics, as well as effective treatments in precision medicine and longevity."

About Swiss Rockets AG:

Swiss Rockets AG, as both an incubator and accelerator, supports growth of biotech and precision healthcare start-ups, particularly in the field of oncology. Its portfolio of radioligand therapies, small molecules and vaccines in pre-clinical and clinical stage, already drew attention of the best global pharmaceutical companies for future partnerships. Swiss Rockets AG was founded by a team consisting of Dr. Vladimir Cmiljanovic, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Natasa Cmiljanovic, Chief Operating Officer; Manuel Ebner, Dr. Thomas Sander, and Dr. Thomas Staehelin.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to as MGI) is committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science. Our focus lies in research development, manufacturing, and sales of instruments, reagents, and related products in the field of life science and biotechnology. We provide real-time, multi-omics, and a full spectrum of digital equipment and systems for precision medicine, agriculture, healthcare, and various other industries.

Founded in 2016, MGI has grown into a leader in life science, serving customers across six continents and establishing research, manufacturing, training, and after-sales service facilities globally. MGI stands out as one of the few companies capable of independently developing and mass-producing clinical-grade gene sequencers with varying throughput capacities, ranging from Gb to Tb levels. With unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge products, and a commitment to global impact, MGI continues to shape the trajectory of life sciences into the future.

For more information, please visit https://en.mgi-tech.com/, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Complete Genomics

Complete Genomics is a pioneering life sciences company that provides novel, end to end DNA sequencing solutions. It has been at the forefront of high throughput cost-effective sequencing technology development since its inception in 2005. Our products have powered more than 10,900 publications across a wide array of applications. To learn more, visit www.completegenomics.com.

DISCLAIMER

Swiss Rockets AG has prepared this press release to the best of its knowledge. The general background information about Swiss Rockets AG's activities is current as of the date of this press release. This information is provided in summary form and does not claim to be exhaustive. The information contained in this press release does not constitute a solicitation or offer to buy, sell, or otherwise trade or engage in any similar transaction involving Swiss Rockets AG's shares. The information presented herein includes certain forward-looking statements and estimates. Such information is subject to significant scientific, economic, business, and financial uncertainties that cannot be predicted in advance. Therefore, actual results may materially differ from those projected. Neither Swiss Rockets AG nor its group companies make any warranties, representations, or guarantees regarding the data and information made available through this communication, including but not limited to their accuracy, timeliness, completeness, marketability, commercial usability, or suitability for any particular purpose and in particular with regard to forward looking statements and does not make any warranties or gives any guarantees on the future course of development and success of any of its products, strategies or business activities.

This disclaimer is governed by Swiss law. Any disputes arising from or in connection with this press release shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the competent courts of the Canton of Basel-Stadt, Switzerland.

