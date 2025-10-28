Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (FSE: LUH0) ("Luxxfolio" or the "Company"), a leading Litecoin treasury and infrastructure company, proudly congratulates Canary Capital Group LLC ("Canary Capital") on the official listing of its spot-Litecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), Canary Litecoin ETF (NASDAQ: LTCC), a spot Litecoin ETF approved for trading by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As of October 28th, 2025, LTCC is now live - a watershed moment for Litecoin adoption and institutional-grade on-chain treasury strategy.

The ETF listing for Litecoin - alongside a parallel listing for Hedera HBAR - represents one of the first U.S. spot-altcoin ETF launches, marking a significant regulatory and market-structure evolution.

For Luxxfolio, which has positioned itself as THE Litecoin company, this development validates the strategic thesis: Litecoin is increasingly recognised not merely as a peer to Bitcoin, but as a distinct institutional asset class with treasury, infrastructure and on-chain commerce utility.

The creation of a listed LTC instrument opens a new gateway for traditional investors to access Litecoin exposure - thereby supporting Luxxfolio's mission of driving wider institutional adoption, infrastructure build-out, and treasury-centric strategies aligned to LTC.

As global financial markets continue to integrate digital assets within regulated frameworks, Luxxfolio is well-positioned to capitalise on this momentum - leveraging its treasury holdings, operational infrastructure and thought-leadership to deliver on-chain commerce, payment rails and real-world Litecoin use-cases.

"Today's listing by Canary Capital isn't just another ETF - it's a clear signal that Litecoin has arrived on the institutional radar. At Luxxfolio, we have long believed that Litecoin's script for on-chain commerce, treasury alignment and decentralised infrastructure would usher in the next chapter of crypto adoption. With this milestone, we renew our commitment to delivering corporate-grade Litecoin infrastructure, liquidity pathways and enterprise-ready treasury solutions worldwide," said Zayn Kalyan, Executive Chairman of Luxxfolio.

About LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc.

Luxxfolio is a digital infrastructure and technology company focused on enabling the next generation of crypto-powered commerce. The Company is actively developing and investing in on-chain technologies that support real-world cryptocurrency use cases, including stablecoin payments, merchant processing, and self-custody wallets. Luxxfolio has adopted a Litecoin treasury strategy as part of its long-term vision. With a foundation in decentralized systems and digital assets, Luxxfolio aims to help accelerate the mainstream adoption of crypto for everyday payments.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Financing and the use of proceeds thereof, the Company's anticipated business development and the results thereof, future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history and lack of historical profits; risks related to the Company's business and financial position; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's common shares; that the Company may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; the Company's requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272254

SOURCE: Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.