

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Börse Group (DBOEF.PK) Tuesday reported net revenue of 1,440 million euros for the third quarter, up 3 percent from 1,404 million euros a year earlier.



Net profit rose 7 percent to 499 million euros from 469 million euros year over year, supported by strong performance in operating activities despite a weaker treasury result.



DB1.DE closed Tuesday's trading at 223.30 euros down 3.80 euros or 1.67 percent on the XETRA.



