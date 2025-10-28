Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Fab-Form Industries Ltd. (TSXV: FBF) ("Fab-Form" or the "Company") announced yesterday its audited financial results for the year ended 30 June 2025.

Market Conditions

Macroeconomic conditions have deteriorated over the last year:

In Canada, overall housing starts are flat, with key markets of Toronto and Vancouver approaching decade year lows.

In the US, single-family housing starts are trending at multi-year lows.

US tariffs on our steel products have increased to 95%, effectively halting US steel sales.

Financial Highlights

In spite of these negative market conditions:

Revenue for the year increased slightly to $4,733,123 compared to $4,681,956 in the last year ended 30 June 2024, reflecting a modest 1.09% growth resulting from an increase in Fastfoot and Insulated Concrete Forms ("ICF") sales.

Gross profit remained stable at $1,595,257, with a gross margin of 34%, slightly less than 36% in the prior year, primarily due to higher sales of lower margin products as well as absorption of some US tariffs.

Operating expenses increased significantly by 19.21%, driven by higher general and administrative expenses (+16.72%) and marketing costs (+26.82%) as the Company continues to invest in its expansion strategy.

Earnings from operations declined by 28.64% to $633,288, compared to $887,466 in the last year.

Other income fell by 15.57% to $159,798 as a result of lower exchange gains compared to last year.

Net earnings for the period stood at $546,764, down 29.16% from the previous year's $771,875.

Financial Position

As of 30 June 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,089,925 and short-term investments increased to $3,041,324, ensuring strong liquidity.

Total assets grew to $6,715,135, from $6,057,534 the previous year.

The Company remains debt free, with total liabilities of $814,108, ensuring financial stability and flexibility for future growth.

Product and Market Update

Fab-Form continues to focus on its core product lines while advancing innovative solutions in concrete forming technology. The Company has also achieved significant milestones:

Fast Tube® 2.0

The Company has been re-designing and upgrading the production machinery to enable full automation, with triple tension zones, and automated rewinding and cutting. The purpose of the automation is to reduce labour costs so as to be cost effective around the world. A flexographic printer has been designed in house that will enable private labeling of the tube as it is being manufactured. The printer also acts as the unwinder tension control, as precise tension is essential when forming the tube around the mandrel.

Fab-Form will be showing Fast-Tube® Coated at the Dubai Trade Show in November 2025 and the World of Concrete in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 2026.

Fast-Tube 2.0 samples were sent to Argentina, Australia, Bahamas, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Greece, Guatemala, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Panama, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Grenadines, and United Kingdom. These leads were generated organically through active social media campaigns initiated through Fab-Form social media platforms. Ireland and Nigeria dealerships were established.

Fast-Tube test pours in Nigeria took place in a May 2025 and were very successful. The dealer will be placing its first order under a private label in November 2025. The African Market, with a total population of 1.5 billion, with 237 million in Nigeria alone, shows the massive potential of Fast-Tube. Africa including the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has a shortage of over 51 million affordable housing units.

Fast Tube® 3.0

As approximately 40% of the coated scrim weight and value is in the coating itself, the Company is working with Hagihara Industries to develop a new uncoated fabric to lower elasticity. This product is a challenge to manufacture because of the joining technology and finding a tape or filament with a very low modulus of elasticity.

The company is using its best efforts to have a prototype ready for the World of Concrete in January 2026.

KLiP

The KLiP is used to centre the Fast-Tube in location on the jobsite. The plastic bracket is 'clipped' to the bottom edge of the tube and nailed to a 2x4 to centre the bottom edge. The injection mold has been completed with prototypes tested with complete success. 20,000 KLiPs are now on order from the injection molder. This improvement will assist greatly in the introduction of this innovative product around the world.

KLiP

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/814/272282_f90487df04ffab3b_001full.jpg

SPACE- R®

The Space-R® was developed to assist the introduction of the Fast Tube® into world markets. Specifically, it:

Holds vertical column rebar in an exact position, using integrated zip-ties.

Provides sufficient tensile and shear strength to the concrete, using glass fiber reinforcing.

Provides spacers to ensure there is adequate concrete cover over the steel rebar.

Prototype of SPACE- R®

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/814/272282_f90487df04ffab3b_003full.jpg

The Company has designed a plastic bobbin that supports the glass fiber roving winding, zip-ties the rebar and provides three spacers for the concrete cover. The 3D printed version of the 10" (250 mm) Space-R is shown in the photo. The Company is getting the production mold made and expects to have production version samples of the 10" ready for the Dubai show in November.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Fab-Form

