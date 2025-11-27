Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - Fab-Form Industries Ltd. (TSXV: FBF) ("Fab-Form" or the "Company") today released its interim financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Financial Highlights

Revenue for the quarter increased slightly to $1,479,187 compared to $1,433,820 in the last quarter ended 30 September 2024, reflecting a modest 3.16% growth resulting from an increase in Fastfoot, Fast-Tube, Helix and Insulated Concrete Forms related ("ICF accessories") sales.

Gross profit remained stable at $522,333, with a gross margin of 35%, slightly less than 37% in the prior year, primarily due to higher sales of lower margin products as well as reduction of USD sales.

Operating expenses increased significantly by 18.22%, driven by higher general and administrative expenses (+9.00%) and marketing costs (+50.99%) as the Company continues to invest in its expansion strategy.

Earnings from operations declined by 14.48% to $270,553, compared to $316,364 in the last year.

Other income increased by 10.18% to $46,840 as a result of favourable of exchange rates as compared to last year.

Net earnings for the period stood at $237,434, down 14.85% from the previous year's $278,836.

Financial Position

As of 30 September 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,336,709 and short-term investments increased to $3,064,036, ensuring strong liquidity.

Total assets grew to $6,954,215, up from $6,388,251 in the previous year.

The Company remains debt-light, with total liabilities of $756,016, ensuring financial stability and flexibility for future growth.

Product and Market Update

Fab-Form will be exhibiting at Big 5 Global in Dubai, featuring:

Fast-Foot for commercial applications (as highlighted on the cover page),

Fast-Tube as a versatile utility column formwork solution, and

Space-R, the innovative 3-in-1 rebar stirrup system for both round and square columns.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Fab-Form Industries Ltd. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

About Fab-Form

Fab-Form Industries Ltd. is a leading innovator in concrete forming solutions, committed to enhancing construction efficiency and sustainability worldwide. The Company has been listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: FBF) since 2000.

