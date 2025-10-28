Operational Excellence and Strategic Priorities Drive Strong Second Quarter

SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2026.

Sales were $1.19 billion, up 6 percent in US dollars and 4 percent in constant currency compared to Q2 of the prior year.

GAAP gross margin was 43.4 percent, down 20 basis points compared to Q2 of the prior year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 43.8 percent, down 30 basis points compared to Q2 of the prior year.

GAAP operating income was $191 million, up 19 percent compared to Q2 of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $230 million, up 19 percent compared to Q2 of the prior year.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $1.15, up 21 percent compared to Q2 of the prior year. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.45, up 21 percent compared to Q2 of the prior year.

Cash flow from operations was $229 million. The quarter-ending cash balance was $1.4 billion.

The Company returned $340 million to shareholders through its annual dividend payment and share repurchases.

"We delivered another strong quarter, driving growth and excellent profitability through our strategic priorities," said Hanneke Faber, Logitech chief executive officer. "We continue to demonstrate resilience in a challenging environment. In the quarter, we announced 16 new products, including the much-anticipated MX Master 4 mouse and a wide array of new Gaming products. We executed well across all regions, and saw strong demand growth across both B2B and consumer channels."

"This quarter, our teams delivered outstanding operating income growth and continued to drive robust gross margins, thanks to disciplined operational execution and cost controls," said Matteo Anversa, Logitech chief financial officer. "This strong performance shows our guiding principles in action, as we play offense, manage costs and remain agile in an uncertain environment."

Outlook

Our financial outlook for the third quarter of FY26 reflects a pragmatic balance between the strong momentum of our business and the litany of uncertainties within the global economy:

Q3 FY26 outlook Sales $1,375 $1,415 million Sales growth (in US dollars, year over year) 3% 6% Sales growth (in constant currency, year over year) 1% 4% Non-GAAP operating income $270 $290 million

Financial Results Videoconference and Webcast

Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results for Q2 Fiscal Year 2026 on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) and 09:30 p.m. Central European Time (CET).

A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at https://ir.logitech.com. This press release and the Q2 Fiscal Year 2026 Shareholder Letter are also available there.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures in this press release, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring charges (credits), net, loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" after the tables below and posted to our website at https://ir.logitech.com. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency ("cc"), a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance, outlook and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of the excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 non-GAAP outlook.

Public Dissemination of Certain Information

Recordings of Logitech's earnings videoconferences and certain events Logitech participates in or hosts, with members of the investment community are posted on the company's investor relations website at https://ir.logitech.com. Additionally, Logitech provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its operations and financial performance, including its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), investor events, and press and earnings releases as part of its investor relations website. Logitech intends to use its investor relations website as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Logitech's corporate governance information also is available on its investor relations website.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2025; Q3 FY26 outlook, including for net sales and non-GAAP operating income, growth expectations, and related assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech's actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions and other factors and their impact, for example the resilience of overall consumer demand, B2B and IT spending levels, changes in inflation levels and monetary policies, governments' fiscal policies, and geopolitical conflicts; our expectations regarding our expense discipline efforts, including the timing thereof; changes in secular trends that impact our business; if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; issues relating to development and use of artificial intelligence; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of demand variability, supply shortages and other supply chain challenges; the effect of logistics challenges, including disruptions in logistics; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors' products; if we do not efficiently manage our spending; our expectations regarding our restructuring efforts, including the timing thereof; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade regulations, policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs or other trade restrictions that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; if we do not successfully execute on strategic acquisitions and investments; risks associated with acquisitions; and the effect of changes to our effective income tax rates. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and other reports filed with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales 1,186,056 1,116,034 2,333,759 2,204,251 Cost of goods sold 669,418 627,491 1,336,010 1,247,008 Amortization of intangible assets 2,182 2,452 4,331 4,894 Gross profit 514,456 486,091 993,418 952,349 Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 198,993 201,863 394,789 398,768 Research and development 76,110 76,205 150,697 151,512 General and administrative 41,802 44,173 83,599 81,631 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 1,818 2,725 4,464 5,428 Restructuring charges, net 4,442 229 6,484 615 Total operating expenses 323,165 325,195 640,033 637,954 Operating income 191,291 160,896 353,385 314,395 Interest income 11,828 14,637 23,057 30,427 Other income (expense), net (64 533 1,098 (1,365 Income before income taxes 203,055 176,066 377,540 343,457 Provision for income taxes 32,385 30,583 60,855 56,141 Net income 170,670 145,483 316,685 287,316 Net income per share: Basic 1.16 0.95 2.15 1.88 Diluted 1.15 0.95 2.13 1.86 Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 147,123 152,460 147,487 152,875 Diluted 148,422 153,672 148,731 154,320

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited September 30, March 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2025 2025 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,375,807 1,503,205 Accounts receivable, net 703,895 454,546 Inventories 517,673 503,747 Other current assets 152,376 131,211 Total current assets 2,749,751 2,592,709 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 118,218 113,858 Goodwill 465,752 463,230 Other intangible assets, net 16,306 24,630 Other assets 357,198 344,077 Total assets 3,707,225 3,538,504 Current liabilities: Accounts payable 583,308 414,586 Accrued and other current liabilities 698,055 686,503 Total current liabilities 1,281,363 1,101,089 Non-current liabilities: Income taxes payable 103,206 88,483 Other non-current liabilities 239,643 221,512 Total liabilities 1,624,212 1,411,084 Shareholders' equity: Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value

Issued shares: 160,784 and 168,994 at September 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively 28,001 29,432 Additional paid-in capital 85,347 82,591 Shares in treasury, at cost

Treasury shares: 13,889 and 20,485 at September 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively (890,617 (1,464,912 Retained earnings 2,986,776 3,627,261 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (126,494 (146,952 Total shareholders' equity 2,083,013 2,127,420 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,707,225 3,538,504

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 170,670 145,483 316,685 287,316 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 15,871 14,597 30,935 29,103 Amortization of intangible assets 4,000 5,092 8,795 10,171 Loss on investments 104 413 497 1,599 Share-based compensation expense 30,312 26,469 63,140 49,874 Deferred income taxes 10,083 4,827 22,196 16,489 Other 13 81 (12 57 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (69,092 (27,616 (235,859 (81,568 Inventories (19,084 (54,812 (1,780 (93,907 Other assets 2,333 (2,666 (17,484 2,241 Accounts payable 30,416 (652 165,419 108,376 Accrued and other liabilities 53,211 54,786 1,350 12,280 Net cash provided by operating activities 228,837 166,002 353,882 342,031 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (16,557 (14,527 (32,833 (29,113 Purchases of deferred compensation investments (776 (2,905 (4,037 (3,600 Proceeds from sales of deferred compensation investments 1,821 1,561 3,559 2,299 Other investing activities (682 (96 (983 (912 Net cash used in investing activities (16,194 (15,967 (34,294 (31,326 Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of cash dividends (233,059 (207,853 (233,059 (207,853 Purchases of registered shares (106,606 (132,286 (228,263 (263,185 Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights 18,451 15,617 21,713 20,235 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (2,173 (2,390 (18,211 (21,243 Other financing activities (2,908 (2,908 Net cash used in financing activities (323,387 (329,820 (457,820 (474,954 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,271 8,681 10,834 6,683 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (112,015 (171,104 (127,398 (157,566 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 1,487,822 1,534,380 1,503,205 1,520,842 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 1,375,807 1,363,276 1,375,807 1,363,276

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, NET SALES 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Net sales by product category: Gaming (1) 323,305 300,470 8 639,180 609,945 5 Keyboards Combos 235,870 209,936 12 458,362 425,269 8 Pointing Devices 221,094 195,936 13 416,874 385,882 8 Video Collaboration 167,677 159,660 5 334,393 306,702 9 Webcams 83,301 80,249 4 167,676 153,153 9 Tablet Accessories 85,061 85,614 (1 176,288 164,153 7 Headsets 43,498 46,916 (7 89,020 91,152 (2 Other (2) 26,250 37,253 (30 51,966 67,995 (24 Total Net Sales 1,186,056 1,116,034 6 2,333,759 2,204,251 6

(1) Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs. (2) Other primarily consists of mobile speakers and PC speakers.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross profit GAAP 514,456 486,091 993,418 952,349 Share-based compensation expense 3,359 3,902 5,739 6,500 Amortization of intangible assets 2,182 2,452 4,331 4,894 Gross profit Non-GAAP 519,997 492,445 1,003,488 963,743 Gross margin GAAP 43.4 43.6 42.6 43.2 Gross margin Non-GAAP 43.8 44.1 43.0 43.7 Operating expenses GAAP 323,165 325,195 640,033 637,954 Less: Share-based compensation expense 26,953 22,567 57,401 43,374 Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 1,818 2,725 4,464 5,428 Less: Restructuring charges, net 4,442 229 6,484 615 Operating expenses Non-GAAP 289,952 299,674 571,684 588,537 % of net sales GAAP 27.2 29.1 27.4 28.9 % of net sales Non-GAAP 24.4 26.9 24.5 26.7 Operating income GAAP 191,291 160,896 353,385 314,395 Share-based compensation expense 30,312 26,469 63,140 49,874 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 4,000 5,177 8,795 10,322 Restructuring charges, net 4,442 229 6,484 615 Operating income Non-GAAP 230,045 192,771 431,804 375,206 % of net sales GAAP 16.1 14.4 15.1 14.3 % of net sales Non-GAAP 19.4 17.3 18.5 17.0 Net income GAAP 170,670 145,483 316,685 287,316 Share-based compensation expense 30,312 26,469 63,140 49,874 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 4,000 5,177 8,795 10,322 Restructuring charges, net 4,442 229 6,484 615 Loss on investments 104 413 497 1,599 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment 6,047 6,315 8,142 8,985 Net income Non-GAAP 215,575 184,086 403,743 358,711 Net income per share: Diluted GAAP 1.15 0.95 2.13 1.86 Diluted Non-GAAP 1.45 1.20 2.71 2.32 Shares used to compute net income per share: Diluted GAAP and Non-GAAP 148,422 153,672 148,731 154,320

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE 2025 2024 2025 2024 Share-based Compensation Expense Cost of goods sold 3,359 3,902 5,739 6,500 Marketing and selling 12,141 10,469 26,071 22,320 Research and development 5,666 5,067 12,017 10,806 General and administrative 9,146 7,031 19,313 10,248 Total share-based compensation expense 30,312 26,469 63,140 49,874 Income tax benefit (6,015 (4,776 (10,921 (12,378 Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit 24,297 21,693 52,219 37,496

*Note: These preliminary results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2025 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enable investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and prior periods presented, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:

Share-based compensation expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.

Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.

Acquisition-related costs. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition-related costs include certain incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Restructuring charges (credits), net. These charges (credits) are associated with restructuring plans and will vary based on the initiatives in place during any given period. Restructuring charges may include costs related to employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain contracts as well as other costs resulting from our restructuring initiatives. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Loss (gain) on investments. We recognize losses (gains) related to our investments in various companies, which vary depending on the operational and financial performance of the companies in which we invest. These amounts include our losses (earnings) on equity method investments as well as investment impairments and losses (gains) resulting from sales or other events related to our investments. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such losses (gains) are not reflective of our ongoing operations.

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above as well as the income tax impact of non-recurring deferred taxes, tax settlements, and other non-routine tax events, the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying items.

Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.

Additional Supplemental Financial Information Constant Currency

In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251028011553/en/

Contacts:

Editorial Contacts:

Nate Melihercik, Head of Investor Relations ir@logitech.com

Bruno Rodriguez, Head of Corporate Communications mediarelations@logitech.com

Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications +41 (0)79-292-3499, bstarkie1@logitech.com