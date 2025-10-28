Operational Excellence and Strategic Priorities Drive Strong Second Quarter
- Sales were $1.19 billion, up 6 percent in US dollars and 4 percent in constant currency compared to Q2 of the prior year.
- GAAP gross margin was 43.4 percent, down 20 basis points compared to Q2 of the prior year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 43.8 percent, down 30 basis points compared to Q2 of the prior year.
- GAAP operating income was $191 million, up 19 percent compared to Q2 of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $230 million, up 19 percent compared to Q2 of the prior year.
- GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $1.15, up 21 percent compared to Q2 of the prior year. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.45, up 21 percent compared to Q2 of the prior year.
- Cash flow from operations was $229 million. The quarter-ending cash balance was $1.4 billion.
- The Company returned $340 million to shareholders through its annual dividend payment and share repurchases.
"We delivered another strong quarter, driving growth and excellent profitability through our strategic priorities," said Hanneke Faber, Logitech chief executive officer. "We continue to demonstrate resilience in a challenging environment. In the quarter, we announced 16 new products, including the much-anticipated MX Master 4 mouse and a wide array of new Gaming products. We executed well across all regions, and saw strong demand growth across both B2B and consumer channels."
"This quarter, our teams delivered outstanding operating income growth and continued to drive robust gross margins, thanks to disciplined operational execution and cost controls," said Matteo Anversa, Logitech chief financial officer. "This strong performance shows our guiding principles in action, as we play offense, manage costs and remain agile in an uncertain environment."
Outlook
Our financial outlook for the third quarter of FY26 reflects a pragmatic balance between the strong momentum of our business and the litany of uncertainties within the global economy:
Q3 FY26 outlook
Sales
$1,375 $1,415 million
Sales growth (in US dollars, year over year)
3% 6%
Sales growth (in constant currency, year over year)
1% 4%
Non-GAAP operating income
$270 $290 million
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency
To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures in this press release, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring charges (credits), net, loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" after the tables below and posted to our website at https://ir.logitech.com. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency ("cc"), a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance, outlook and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of the excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 non-GAAP outlook.
About Logitech
Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2025; Q3 FY26 outlook, including for net sales and non-GAAP operating income, growth expectations, and related assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech's actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions and other factors and their impact, for example the resilience of overall consumer demand, B2B and IT spending levels, changes in inflation levels and monetary policies, governments' fiscal policies, and geopolitical conflicts; our expectations regarding our expense discipline efforts, including the timing thereof; changes in secular trends that impact our business; if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; issues relating to development and use of artificial intelligence; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of demand variability, supply shortages and other supply chain challenges; the effect of logistics challenges, including disruptions in logistics; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors' products; if we do not efficiently manage our spending; our expectations regarding our restructuring efforts, including the timing thereof; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade regulations, policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs or other trade restrictions that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; if we do not successfully execute on strategic acquisitions and investments; risks associated with acquisitions; and the effect of changes to our effective income tax rates. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and other reports filed with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.
Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.
Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales
1,186,056
1,116,034
2,333,759
2,204,251
Cost of goods sold
669,418
627,491
1,336,010
1,247,008
Amortization of intangible assets
2,182
2,452
4,331
4,894
Gross profit
514,456
486,091
993,418
952,349
Operating expenses:
Marketing and selling
198,993
201,863
394,789
398,768
Research and development
76,110
76,205
150,697
151,512
General and administrative
41,802
44,173
83,599
81,631
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
1,818
2,725
4,464
5,428
Restructuring charges, net
4,442
229
6,484
615
Total operating expenses
323,165
325,195
640,033
637,954
Operating income
191,291
160,896
353,385
314,395
Interest income
11,828
14,637
23,057
30,427
Other income (expense), net
(64
533
1,098
(1,365
Income before income taxes
203,055
176,066
377,540
343,457
Provision for income taxes
32,385
30,583
60,855
56,141
Net income
170,670
145,483
316,685
287,316
Net income per share:
Basic
1.16
0.95
2.15
1.88
Diluted
1.15
0.95
2.13
1.86
Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share:
Basic
147,123
152,460
147,487
152,875
Diluted
148,422
153,672
148,731
154,320
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited
September 30,
March 31,
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
2025
2025
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,375,807
1,503,205
Accounts receivable, net
703,895
454,546
Inventories
517,673
503,747
Other current assets
152,376
131,211
Total current assets
2,749,751
2,592,709
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
118,218
113,858
Goodwill
465,752
463,230
Other intangible assets, net
16,306
24,630
Other assets
357,198
344,077
Total assets
3,707,225
3,538,504
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
583,308
414,586
Accrued and other current liabilities
698,055
686,503
Total current liabilities
1,281,363
1,101,089
Non-current liabilities:
Income taxes payable
103,206
88,483
Other non-current liabilities
239,643
221,512
Total liabilities
1,624,212
1,411,084
Shareholders' equity:
Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value
28,001
29,432
Additional paid-in capital
85,347
82,591
Shares in treasury, at cost
(890,617
(1,464,912
Retained earnings
2,986,776
3,627,261
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(126,494
(146,952
Total shareholders' equity
2,083,013
2,127,420
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
3,707,225
3,538,504
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands) unaudited
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
2025
2024
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
170,670
145,483
316,685
287,316
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
15,871
14,597
30,935
29,103
Amortization of intangible assets
4,000
5,092
8,795
10,171
Loss on investments
104
413
497
1,599
Share-based compensation expense
30,312
26,469
63,140
49,874
Deferred income taxes
10,083
4,827
22,196
16,489
Other
13
81
(12
57
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(69,092
(27,616
(235,859
(81,568
Inventories
(19,084
(54,812
(1,780
(93,907
Other assets
2,333
(2,666
(17,484
2,241
Accounts payable
30,416
(652
165,419
108,376
Accrued and other liabilities
53,211
54,786
1,350
12,280
Net cash provided by operating activities
228,837
166,002
353,882
342,031
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(16,557
(14,527
(32,833
(29,113
Purchases of deferred compensation investments
(776
(2,905
(4,037
(3,600
Proceeds from sales of deferred compensation investments
1,821
1,561
3,559
2,299
Other investing activities
(682
(96
(983
(912
Net cash used in investing activities
(16,194
(15,967
(34,294
(31,326
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment of cash dividends
(233,059
(207,853
(233,059
(207,853
Purchases of registered shares
(106,606
(132,286
(228,263
(263,185
Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights
18,451
15,617
21,713
20,235
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units
(2,173
(2,390
(18,211
(21,243
Other financing activities
(2,908
(2,908
Net cash used in financing activities
(323,387
(329,820
(457,820
(474,954
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,271
8,681
10,834
6,683
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(112,015
(171,104
(127,398
(157,566
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
1,487,822
1,534,380
1,503,205
1,520,842
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
1,375,807
1,363,276
1,375,807
1,363,276
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands) unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
NET SALES
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Net sales by product category:
Gaming (1)
323,305
300,470
8
639,180
609,945
5
Keyboards Combos
235,870
209,936
12
458,362
425,269
8
Pointing Devices
221,094
195,936
13
416,874
385,882
8
Video Collaboration
167,677
159,660
5
334,393
306,702
9
Webcams
83,301
80,249
4
167,676
153,153
9
Tablet Accessories
85,061
85,614
(1
176,288
164,153
7
Headsets
43,498
46,916
(7
89,020
91,152
(2
Other (2)
26,250
37,253
(30
51,966
67,995
(24
Total Net Sales
1,186,056
1,116,034
6
2,333,759
2,204,251
6
(1)
Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs.
(2)
Other primarily consists of mobile speakers and PC speakers.
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Gross profit GAAP
514,456
486,091
993,418
952,349
Share-based compensation expense
3,359
3,902
5,739
6,500
Amortization of intangible assets
2,182
2,452
4,331
4,894
Gross profit Non-GAAP
519,997
492,445
1,003,488
963,743
Gross margin GAAP
43.4
43.6
42.6
43.2
Gross margin Non-GAAP
43.8
44.1
43.0
43.7
Operating expenses GAAP
323,165
325,195
640,033
637,954
Less: Share-based compensation expense
26,953
22,567
57,401
43,374
Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
1,818
2,725
4,464
5,428
Less: Restructuring charges, net
4,442
229
6,484
615
Operating expenses Non-GAAP
289,952
299,674
571,684
588,537
% of net sales GAAP
27.2
29.1
27.4
28.9
% of net sales Non-GAAP
24.4
26.9
24.5
26.7
Operating income GAAP
191,291
160,896
353,385
314,395
Share-based compensation expense
30,312
26,469
63,140
49,874
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
4,000
5,177
8,795
10,322
Restructuring charges, net
4,442
229
6,484
615
Operating income Non-GAAP
230,045
192,771
431,804
375,206
% of net sales GAAP
16.1
14.4
15.1
14.3
% of net sales Non-GAAP
19.4
17.3
18.5
17.0
Net income GAAP
170,670
145,483
316,685
287,316
Share-based compensation expense
30,312
26,469
63,140
49,874
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
4,000
5,177
8,795
10,322
Restructuring charges, net
4,442
229
6,484
615
Loss on investments
104
413
497
1,599
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment
6,047
6,315
8,142
8,985
Net income Non-GAAP
215,575
184,086
403,743
358,711
Net income per share:
Diluted GAAP
1.15
0.95
2.13
1.86
Diluted Non-GAAP
1.45
1.20
2.71
2.32
Shares used to compute net income per share:
Diluted GAAP and Non-GAAP
148,422
153,672
148,731
154,320
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands) unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
2025
2024
2025
2024
Share-based Compensation Expense
Cost of goods sold
3,359
3,902
5,739
6,500
Marketing and selling
12,141
10,469
26,071
22,320
Research and development
5,666
5,067
12,017
10,806
General and administrative
9,146
7,031
19,313
10,248
Total share-based compensation expense
30,312
26,469
63,140
49,874
Income tax benefit
(6,015
(4,776
(10,921
(12,378
Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit
24,297
21,693
52,219
37,496
*Note: These preliminary results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2025 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.
While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enable investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and prior periods presented, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:
Share-based compensation expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.
Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.
Acquisition-related costs. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition-related costs include certain incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.
Restructuring charges (credits), net. These charges (credits) are associated with restructuring plans and will vary based on the initiatives in place during any given period. Restructuring charges may include costs related to employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain contracts as well as other costs resulting from our restructuring initiatives. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.
Loss (gain) on investments. We recognize losses (gains) related to our investments in various companies, which vary depending on the operational and financial performance of the companies in which we invest. These amounts include our losses (earnings) on equity method investments as well as investment impairments and losses (gains) resulting from sales or other events related to our investments. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such losses (gains) are not reflective of our ongoing operations.
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above as well as the income tax impact of non-recurring deferred taxes, tax settlements, and other non-routine tax events, the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying items.
Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.
Additional Supplemental Financial Information Constant Currency
In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.
