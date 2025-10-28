Collaboration underscores commitment in scaling one of the key challenges to useful quantum computing applications

IQM Quantum Computers, a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, today announced it will integrate NVIDIA's NVQLink into its quantum computers to scale error correction, a key component for realising quantum computing applications.

NVQLink is an open and interoperable platform integrated with NVIDIA CUDA-Q that connects quantum hardware to AI supercomputing. It provides low-latency and high-throughput connectivity between quantum computers and Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)-accelerated compute, enabling the real-time orchestration of computational tasks needed for running useful hybrid quantum-classical applications and quantum error correction.

While today's quantum computers are reaching sizes that unlock algorithms in simulation, optimization, and machine learning, errors at the level of physical qubits still prevent commercial quantum advantage.

IQM's technology roadmap focuses on quantum error correction, which reduces error rates by encoding logical qubits in clusters of physical qubits. This requires longer runtimes, and more complex compute processes on GPUs. To support this path, IQM has pioneered IQM Constellation, a unique quantum processor architecture for scalable error correction.

The partnership combines IQM's system integration know-how and advanced processor technology, Zurich Instruments' control systems, and the NVIDIA accelerated computing platform with scaling compute power across the timescales involved from hundreds of nanoseconds to seconds. As a result, this collaboration establishes a layered compute architecture capable of supporting workloads.

"Integrating NVQLink into our systems is a significant step towards building logical qubits and utility-scale quantum computers," said Jan Goetz, Co-CEO and Co-founder of IQM Quantum Computers. "By combining our IQM Constellation with NVIDIA accelerated computing and Zurich Instruments' control electronics, we can tackle one of the toughest challenges on the road to fault-tolerant quantum computing: real-time decoding and control at scale."

Beyond error correction, NVQLink also supports hybrid quantum-classical applications by allowing seamless data flow between logical qubits and classical compute resources. This opens up new opportunities for running hybrid algorithms that require real-time feedback from large-scale compute to superconducting quantum computers.

"Quantum is reaching an inflection point, and hybrid systems will be the foundation for solving real-world problems," said Flavio Heer, CTO at Zurich Instruments. "Collaborating closely with IQM and NVIDIA to showcase seamless end-to-end integration of classical and quantum computing, spanning both hardware and software, represents a significant advancement for hybrid classical-quantum systems, and will enable powerful demonstrations very soon."

"Building scalable quantum accelerated supercomputing demands tighter integration between quantum processors and classical accelerated computing to tackle challenges like quantum error correction," said Tim Costa, General Manager for Quantum at NVIDIA. "QPU builders like IQM and quantum system vendors like Zurich Instruments are accelerating breakthroughs in quantum computing by using NVIDIA NVQLink as the open unified interface connecting quantum hardware to accelerated computing platforms."

About IQM Quantum Computers:

IQM is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers. IQM provides both on-premises full-stack quantum computers and a cloud platform to access its computers. IQM customers include the leading high-performance computing centers, research labs, universities, and enterprises that have full access to IQM's software and hardware. IQM has over 300 employees with headquarters in Finland and a global presence in France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Spain, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States. For more information, visit: meetiqm.com

About Zurich Instruments

Zurich Instruments is a Swiss company with a passion for phenomena that are often notoriously difficult to measure. We lead the change by providing advanced hardware, software and services for quantum computing control systems, lock-in amplifiers, impedance analyzers, and arbitrary waveform generators. As a company of scientists for scientists, we tackle challenges of research by delivering a wide product portfolio that reduces complexity of laboratory setups, unlocks new measurement strategies and complies to Swiss quality standards. Our commitment to collaborations and real-time support is reflected in seven offices worldwide, numerous research partnerships, and thousands of publications referring to Zurich Instruments. Since 2021, Zurich Instruments is a part of the Rohde Schwarz and continues its scale up ambitions to advance science and accelerate the second quantum revolution.

