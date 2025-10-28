Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Our focused execution against the key pillars of our transformation drove exceptionally strong results in the third quarter, with all key metrics exceeding our expectations. In addition to delivering today, we are laying the foundation to drive long-term shareholder value by continuing to improve financial performance while further strengthening our balance sheet with improved cash generation and disciplined deleveraging," said Stephan von Schuckmann, Chief Executive Officer of Sensata.

Operating Results Third Quarter

Operating results for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.

Revenue:

Revenue was $932.0 million, a decrease of $50.9 million, or 5.2%, compared to $982.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, due primarily to previously disclosed divestitures and product lifecycle management actions. On an organic basis, revenue increased $30.4 million, or 3.1%, compared to the third quarter of 2024.



Operating loss income:

Operating loss was $122.9 million, or 13.2% of revenue compared to an operating loss of $199.2 million, or 20.3% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2024. The third quarter 2025 operating loss includes approximately $259 million in charges as a result of changes in clean energy policy and emissions regulations. This included a $225.7 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the Dynapower business, and other non-cash charges primarily due to excess capacity related to electrification.

Adjusted operating income was $179.6 million, or 19.3% of revenue compared to adjusted operating income of $188.4 million, or 19.2% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2024. Tariff pass-through revenue of approximately $12 million was approximately 20 basis points dilutive to adjusted operating income margin in the third quarter of 2025.



Loss earnings per share:

Loss per share was $1.12, including $1.78 attributable to the non-cash charges discussed above, compared to loss per share of $0.17 in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.89, consistent with adjusted earnings per share of $0.89 in the third quarter of 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $159.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, and cash on hand was $791.3 million at September 30, 2025.

Free cash flow was $136.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, representing a free cash flow conversion rate of 105%.

During the third quarter of 2025, Sensata returned approximately $17.5 million to shareholders in quarterly dividends of $0.12 per share paid on August 27, 2025.

Operating Results Nine Months

Operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.

Revenue:

Revenue was $2,786.6 million, a decrease of $238.5 million, or 7.9%, compared to $3,025.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024, due primarily to previously disclosed divestitures and product lifecycle management actions. On an organic basis, revenue decreased $29.5 million, or 1.0%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024.



Operating income:

Operating income was $137.4 million, or 4.9% of revenue, an increase of $61.9 million, or 81.9%, compared to operating income of $75.5 million, or 2.5% of revenue, in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 includes approximately $259 million in charges as a result of changes in clean energy policy and emissions regulations. This included a $225.7 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the Dynapower business, and other non-cash charges primarily due to excess capacity related to electrification.

Adjusted operating income was $525.2 million, or 18.8% of revenue, a decrease of $48.4 million, or 8.4%, compared to adjusted operating income of $573.6 million, or 19.0% of revenue, in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Tariff pass-through revenue of approximately $26 million was approximately 20 basis points dilutive to adjusted operating income margin in the nine months ended September 30, 2025.



Loss earnings per share:

Loss per share was $0.22, including $1.76 attributable to the non-cash charges discussed above, compared to earnings per share of $0.81 in the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Adjusted earnings per share was $2.54, a decrease of $0.16, or 5.9%, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $2.70 in the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $420.0 million. Free cash flow was $338.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025, representing a free cash flow conversion rate of 91%.

During the first nine months of 2025, Sensata returned approximately $173.5 million to shareholders including $52.9 million through its quarterly dividend, and $120.6 million of repurchased shares.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Sensata expects revenue of $890 to $920 million, inclusive of recovery of tariff costs, and adjusted EPS of $0.83 to $0.87.

Q4-2025 Guidance $ in millions, except EPS Q4-25 Guidance Q3-25 Q/Q Change Revenue $890 $920 $932.0 (5%) (1%) Adjusted Operating Income $172 $179 $179.6 (4%) 0% Adj. Operating Margin 19.3% 19.5% 19.3% 0 bps 20 bps Adjusted Net Income $121 $127 $129.6 (7%) (2%) Adjusted EPS $0.83 $0.87 $0.89 (7%) (2%)

Revenue includes approximately $12 million related to expected tariff recovery from customers.

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS are not expected to be impacted by tariffs, as $12 million of expected tariff revenue would be offset by $12 million in expected related tariff expense.

Adjusted Operating Margin, excluding the dilutive impact of tariff revenue and related expense, is expected to be in the range of 19.5% 19.7%.

Tariff expectations included in guidance reflect trade policies in effect as of October 28, 2025.

Conference Call and Webcast

Sensata will conduct a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results and its outlook for the fourth quarter of 2025. The dial-in numbers for the call are 1-844-784-1726 or 1-412-380-7411. Callers should reference the "Sensata Technologies Q3 2025 Financial Results Conference Call." A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of Sensata's website at http://investors.sensata.com. Additionally, a replay of the call will be available until November 4, 2025. To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter confirmation code: 4825109.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a safer, cleaner, more efficient and electrified world. Through its broad portfolio of mission-critical sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 18,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with certain non-GAAP financial measures. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including the preparation of our annual operating plan, evaluation of our overall business performance, and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting non-GAAP financial measures is useful for period-over-period comparisons of underlying business trends and our ongoing business performance. We also believe presenting these non-GAAP measures provides additional transparency into how management evaluates the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as, or comparable to, similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures referenced by Sensata in this release include: adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, organic revenue growth, market outgrowth, adjusted corporate and other expenses, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), net debt, and gross and net leverage ratio. We also refer to changes in certain non-GAAP measures, usually reported either as a percentage or number of basis points, between two periods. Such changes are also considered non-GAAP measures.

Adjusted net income (or loss) is defined as net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are detailed in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income (or loss) by the number of diluted weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding in the period. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Adjusted operating income (or loss) is defined as operating income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are detailed in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income (or loss) by net revenue. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software. Free cash flow conversion is defined as Free cash flow divided by Adjusted net income. We believe free cash flow is useful to management and investors as a measure of cash generated by business operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to, among other things, fund acquisitions, repurchase ordinary shares, or accelerate the repayment of debt obligations.

Organic revenue growth (or decline) is defined as the reported percentage change in net revenue calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding the period-over-period impact of foreign exchange rate differences as well as the net impact of material acquisitions and divestitures and product life-cycle management for the 12-month period following the respective transaction date(s). We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding interest expense, interest income, and provision for (or benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and the following non-GAAP adjustments, if applicable: (1) restructuring related and other, (2) financing and other transaction costs, and (3) other, net. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Gross leverage ratio is defined as gross debt (total debt and finance lease obligations) divided by last twelve months ("LTM") adjusted EBITDA. We believe that gross leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.

Net debt is defined as total debt, finance lease, and other financing obligations less cash and cash equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.

Net leverage ratio is defined as net debt divided by LTM adjusted EBITDA. We believe that the net leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.

In discussing trends in our performance, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures or the percentage change of certain non-GAAP financial measures in one period versus another, calculated on a constant currency basis. Constant currency is determined by stating revenues and expenses at prior period foreign currency exchange rates and excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on all hedges and, as applicable, net monetary assets. We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Safe Harbor Statement

This earnings release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "forecast," "continue," "intend," "plan," "potential," "opportunity," "guidance," and similar terms or phrases. Forward-looking statements involve, among other things, expectations, projections, and assumptions about future financial and operating results, objectives, business and market outlook, megatrends, priorities, growth, shareholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, demand for products and services, share repurchases, and Sensata's strategic initiatives, including those relating to acquisitions and dispositions and the impact of such transactions on our strategic and operational plans and financial results. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors relating to our operations and business environment, and we can give no assurances that these forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties, and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to instability and changes in the global markets, supplier interruption or non-performance, changes in trade-related tariffs and risks with uncertain trade environments, the acquisition or disposition of businesses, adverse conditions or competition in the industries upon which we are dependent, intellectual property, product liability, warranty, and recall claims, public health crisis, market acceptance of new product introductions and product innovations, labor disruptions or increased labor costs, changes in existing environmental or safety laws, regulations, and programs, and the impact of our recently reported cybersecurity incident or other incidents that may occur in the future.

Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties, risks, and potential events including, but not limited to, those described in Item 1A: Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be updated from time to time in Item 1A: Risk Factors in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements other than as required by law.

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net revenue 931,978 982,830 2,786,617 3,025,074 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 672,602 701,463 1,968,373 2,115,137 Research and development 33,034 42,685 102,432 133,324 Selling, general and administrative 85,763 102,453 259,622 283,772 Amortization of intangible assets 19,601 44,732 61,362 122,332 Goodwill impairment charge 225,700 150,100 225,700 150,100 Restructuring and other charges, net 18,166 140,624 31,758 144,897 Total operating costs and expenses 1,054,866 1,182,057 2,649,247 2,949,562 Operating (loss)/income (122,888 (199,227 137,370 75,512 Interest expense (37,715 (38,942 (113,367 (118,200 Interest income 5,313 5,857 14,070 15,397 Other, net 6,863 (12,294 9,921 (19,741 (Loss)/income before taxes (148,427 (244,606 47,994 (47,032 Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 14,096 (219,572 79,930 (169,722 Net (loss)/income (162,523 (25,034 (31,936 122,690 Net (loss)/income per share: Basic (1.12 (0.17 (0.22 0.81 Diluted (1.12 (0.17 (0.22 0.81 Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 145,663 150,717 146,790 150,681 Diluted 145,663 150,717 146,790 151,030

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 791,347 593,670 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 724,998 660,180 Inventories 641,367 614,455 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 150,589 158,934 Total current assets 2,308,301 2,027,239 Property, plant and equipment, net 775,748 821,653 Goodwill 3,158,164 3,383,800 Other intangible assets, net 430,137 492,878 Deferred income tax assets 289,428 288,189 Other assets 108,181 129,505 Total assets 7,069,959 7,143,264 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 2,234 2,414 Accounts payable 461,021 362,186 Income taxes payable 35,284 29,417 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 295,872 317,341 Total current liabilities 794,411 711,358 Deferred income tax liabilities 235,716 235,689 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 32,616 27,910 Finance lease obligations, less current portion 19,596 20,984 Long-term debt, net 3,181,373 3,176,098 Other long-term liabilities 87,740 80,782 Total liabilities 4,351,452 4,252,821 Total shareholders' equity 2,718,507 2,890,443 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 7,069,959 7,143,264

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss)/income (31,936 122,690 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 127,653 100,712 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,540 4,510 Goodwill impairment charge 225,700 150,100 Loss on sale of business 10,202 110,111 Share-based compensation 18,612 27,393 Loss on debt financing 9,235 Amortization of intangible assets 61,362 122,332 Deferred income taxes (1,017 (235,943 Loss on equity investments, net 13,164 Other non-cash loss/(gain), net 29,451 (991 Acquisition-related compensation payments (5,232 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of divestitures (23,596 (37,247 Net cash provided by operating activities 419,971 380,834 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (81,586 (126,759 Proceeds from the sale of business, net of cash sold 35,635 138,312 Other 1,589 3,681 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (44,362 15,234 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of ordinary shares 4,605 Payment of employee restricted stock tax withholdings (4,167 (9,746 Proceeds from borrowings on debt 500,000 Payments on debt (1,542 (700,855 Dividends paid (52,937 (54,266 Payments to repurchase ordinary shares (120,600 (47,299 Purchase of noncontrolling interest in joint venture (79,393 Payments of debt financing costs (1,765 (13,379 Net cash used in financing activities (181,011 (400,333 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,079 2,376 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 197,677 (1,889 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 593,670 508,104 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 791,347 506,215

Segment Performance (Unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, in 000s 2025 2024 2025 2024 Performance Sensing Revenue 656,936 659,650 1,959,577 2,096,889 Operating income 155,626 145,666 445,378 476,042 % of Performance Sensing revenue 23.7% 22.1% 22.7% 22.7% Sensing Solutions Revenue 275,042 274,386 827,040 800,296 Operating income 85,074 80,798 249,176 232,767 % of Sensing Solutions revenue 30.9% 29.4% 30.1% 29.1% Other Revenue 48,794 127,889 Operating income 12,069 28,054 % of Other revenue 0.0% 24.7% 0.0% 21.9%

Revenue by Business, Geography, and End Market (Unaudited)

(percent of total revenue) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Performance Sensing 70.5 67.1 70.3 69.3 Sensing Solutions 29.5 27.9 29.7 26.5 Other 5.0 4.2 Total 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0

(percent of total revenue) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Americas 40.9 46.7 40.7 44.5 Europe 27.6 26.2 27.8 27.1 Asia/Rest of World 31.5 27.1 31.5 28.4 Total 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0

(percent of total revenue) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Automotive 57.6 54.0 57.2 55.2 Heavy vehicle and off-road 17.0 17.2 17.1 18.1 Industrial 14.0 14.6 13.3 13.9 HVAC (1) 6.0 4.1 7.1 3.9 Aerospace 5.4 5.1 5.3 4.7 All other 5.0 4.2 Total 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0

(1) Heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

The following unaudited tables provide a reconciliation of the difference between each of the non-GAAP financial measures referenced herein and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Amounts presented in these tables may not appear to recalculate due to the effect of rounding.

Operating income and margin, income tax, net income, and earnings per share

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended September 30, 2025 Operating (Loss)/Income Operating Margin Income Taxes Net (Loss)/Income EPS Reported (GAAP) (122,888 (13.2 14,096 (162,523 (1.12 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 267,901 28.7 (4,025 263,876 1.81 Financing and other transaction costs 15,022 1.6 15,022 0.10 Amortization of intangible assets 19,601 2.1 19,601 0.13 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,181 0.01 Other, net 1,422 (5,441 (0.04 Deferred taxes and other tax related (2,096 (2,096 (0.01 Total adjustments 302,524 32.5 (4,699 292,143 2.01 Adjusted (non-GAAP) 179,636 19.3 18,795 129,620 0.89

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended September 30, 2024 Operating (Loss)/Income Operating Margin Income Tax Net (Loss)/Income EPS Reported (GAAP) (199,227 (20.3 (219,572 (25,034 (0.17 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 211,919 21.6 (1,209 210,710 1.40 Financing and other transaction costs 132,159 13.4 (512 131,647 0.87 Amortization of intangible assets 43,533 4.4 43,533 0.29 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,317 0.01 Other, net (683 11,611 0.08 Deferred taxes and other tax related (239,221 (239,221 (1.59 Total adjustments 387,611 39.4 (241,625 159,597 1.06 Adjusted (non-GAAP) 188,384 19.2 22,053 134,563 0.89

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 Operating Income Operating Margin Income Tax Net (Loss)/Income EPS Reported (GAAP) 137,370 4.9 79,930 (31,936 (0.22 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 302,470 10.9 (3,079 299,391 2.04 Financing and other transaction costs 24,038 0.9 63 24,101 0.16 Amortization of intangible assets 61,362 2.2 61,362 0.42 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,540 0.02 Other, net 864 (9,057 (0.06 Deferred taxes and other tax related 26,163 26,163 0.18 Total adjustments 387,870 13.9 24,011 405,500 2.76 Adjusted (non-GAAP) 525,240 18.8 55,919 373,564 2.54

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 Operating Income Operating Margin Income Tax Net Income Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) 75,512 2.5 (169,722 122,690 0.81 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 240,640 8.0 (2,418 238,222 1.58 Financing and other transaction costs 139,476 4.6 (1,689 137,787 0.91 Amortization of intangible assets 117,968 3.9 117,968 0.78 Amortization of debt issuance costs 4,510 0.03 Other, net 685 20,426 0.14 Deferred taxes and other tax related (233,775 (233,775 (1.55 Total adjustments 498,084 16.5 (237,197 285,138 1.89 Adjusted (non-GAAP) 573,596 19.0 67,475 407,828 2.70

Non-GAAP adjustments by location in statements of operations

(in thousands) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of revenue 34,395 30,770 45,966 46,744 Selling, general and administrative 4,662 22,584 23,084 38,375 Amortization of intangible assets 19,601 43,533 61,362 117,968 Goodwill impairment charge 225,700 150,100 225,700 150,100 Restructuring and other charges, net 18,166 140,624 31,758 144,897 Operating income adjustments 302,524 387,611 387,870 498,084 Interest expense 1,181 1,317 3,540 4,510 Other, net (6,863 12,294 (9,921 19,741 Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes (4,699 (241,625 24,011 (237,197 Net income adjustments 292,143 159,597 405,500 285,138

Free cash flow

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities 159,868 130,891 22.1 419,971 380,834 10.3 Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (23,626 (39,571 40.3 (81,586 (126,759 35.6 Free cash flow 136,242 91,320 49.2 338,385 254,075 33.2

Adjusted corporate and other expenses

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Corporate and other expenses (GAAP) (100,121 (102,304 (238,364 (244,022 Restructuring related and other 37,772 34,167 66,408 60,525 Financing and other transaction costs 1,285 19,187 2,642 24,594 Total adjustments 39,057 53,354 69,050 85,119 Adjusted corporate and other expenses (non-GAAP) (61,064 (48,950 (169,314 (158,903

Adjusted EBITDA

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) LTM 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net (loss)/income (26,149 (162,523 (25,034 (31,936 122,690 Interest expense, net 136,107 32,402 33,085 99,297 102,803 Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 109,338 14,096 (219,572 79,930 (169,722 Depreciation expense 194,076 53,353 33,696 127,653 100,712 Amortization of intangible assets 84,774 19,601 44,732 61,362 122,332 EBITDA 498,146 (43,071 (133,093 336,306 278,815 Non-GAAP Adjustments Restructuring related and other 320,968 247,006 211,919 273,999 240,640 Financing and other transaction costs 18,378 15,022 131,913 24,038 138,726 Other, net (8,162 (6,863 12,294 (9,921 19,741 Adjusted EBITDA 829,330 212,094 223,033 624,422 677,922

Gross and net debt and leverage

As of ($ in thousands) September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 2,234 2,414 Finance lease obligations, less current portion 19,596 20,984 Long-term debt, net 3,181,373 3,176,098 Total debt and finance lease obligations 3,203,203 3,199,496 Less: debt premium, net 821 997 Less: deferred financing costs (19,448 (24,899 Total gross debt 3,221,830 3,223,398 Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) 829,330 882,830 Gross leverage ratio 3.9 3.7 Total gross debt 3,221,830 3,223,398 Less: cash and cash equivalents 791,347 593,670 Net debt 2,430,483 2,629,728 Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) 829,330 882,830 Net leverage ratio 2.9 3.0

Guidance

For the three months ending December 31, 2025 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Operating Income Net Income EPS Low High Low High Low High GAAP 137.4 142.8 91.7 95.2 0.63 0.65 Restructuring related and other 16.0 17.0 15.5 16.5 0.11 0.11 Financing and other transaction costs 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.00 0.00 Amortization of intangible assets 18.5 19.0 18.5 19.0 0.13 0.13 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1.2 1.4 0.01 0.01 Other, net 0.5 0.7 0.00 0.00 Deferred taxes and other tax related (6.5 (6.0 (0.04 (0.04 Non-GAAP 172.0 179.0 121.0 127.0 0.83 0.87 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (in millions) 146.3 146.3

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251028354811/en/

Contacts:

Media Investors:

James Entwistle

+1(508) 954-1561

jentwistle@sensata.com

investors@sensata.com