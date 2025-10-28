Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will participate at two upcoming investor conferences:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Monday, November 10, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time in Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Presentation: Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time in London

Live webcasts of each will be accessible on the company's website, acadia.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website for approximately one month following each presentation.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is committed to turning scientific promise into meaningful innovation that makes the difference for underserved neurological and rare disease communities around the world. Our commercial portfolio includes the first and only FDA-approved treatments for Parkinson's disease psychosis and Rett syndrome. We are developing the next wave of therapeutic advancements with a robust and diverse pipeline that includes mid- to late-stage programs in Alzheimer's disease psychosis and Lewy body dementia psychosis, along with earlier-stage programs that address other underserved patient needs. At Acadia, we're here to be their difference. For more information, visit us at acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

