

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) released a profit for third quarter of $453 million



The company's bottom line totaled $453 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $468 million, or $2.00 per share, last year.



Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $481 million or $2.13 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to $4.082 billion from $4.032 billion last year.



PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.60 to $7.70



