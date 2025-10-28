

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) revealed Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$55 million, or -$0.27 per share. This compares with -$9 million, or -$0.04 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to $2.869 billion from $2.874 billion last year.



Caesars Entertainment Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



