

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $66.63 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $45.76 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Enphase Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $117.30 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $410.42 million from $380.87 million last year.



Enphase Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $66.63 Mln. vs. $45.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $410.42 Mln vs. $380.87 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $310.0 - $350.0 Mln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News