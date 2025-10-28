

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $832 million, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $516 million, or $1.32 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $901 million or $2.34 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to $5.750 billion from $5.201 billion last year.



Edison International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $832 Mln. vs. $516 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.16 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue: $5.750 Bln vs. $5.201 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.95 - $6.20



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News