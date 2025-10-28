

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equity Residential (EQR) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $288.69 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $143.09 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $782.41 million from $748.34 million last year.



Equity Residential earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $288.69 Mln. vs. $143.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $782.41 Mln vs. $748.34 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.52 - $2.56



