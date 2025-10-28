

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) announced earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $119.56 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $145.65 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $135.9 million or $0.85 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $769.21 million from $737.30 million last year.



Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



