

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Booking Holdings Inc. (PCLN) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.748 billion, or $84.41 per share. This compares with $2.517 billion, or $74.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Booking Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $99.50 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.7% to $9.008 billion from $7.994 billion last year.



Booking Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



