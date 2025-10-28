Agereh Technologies Inc.: Agereh Technologies Completes Shares for Debt Settlement

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Agereh Technologies Inc. ("Agereh" or the "Company") (TSXV:AUTO)(OTCQB:CRBAF) announces that the Company has completed the debt settlement that was announced on October 20, 2025 having received approval of the Board of Directors and the TSX Venture Exchange.

1,574,158 common shares of the Company ("Settlement Shares") were issued in that transaction in settlement of $393,540 outstanding debt (the "Debt") at $0.25 per Settlement Share (the "Shares for Debt Transaction"). The Settlement Shares are subject to a four-month hold period.

As previously announced in the October 20, 2025 press release, 18,000 Settlement Shares have been issued to a related party of the Company. The issuance of these Settlement Shares to the related party is considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company determined that such issuance of securities to the related party is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) thereof, as the Company is listed on the TSXV and the fair market value of the securities issued to related party does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Agereh Technologies Inc.

Agereh is a Canadian-based AI technology company whose platforms target advanced technology solutions for the transportation industry. The first application developed is harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Upcoming products will continue to deliver advanced technology solutions that address critical challenges in the transportation industry.

Ken Brizel, CEO

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

