

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $743 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $853 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Mondelez International, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $949 million or $0.73 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $9.744 billion from $9.204 billion last year.



Mondelez International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



