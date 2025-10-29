

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Woolworths Group Limited (WOW.AX) reported that its total group sales for the first quarter increased 2.7% to A$18.483 billion from A$18.004 billion last year. Group eCommerce sales were up 13.2%.



Woolworths Group CEO, Amanda Bardwell, said 'Looking ahead, we are cautiously optimistic about our key trading quarter and we have strong plans in place for our customers for the festive season including a refreshed seasonal range.'



Quarterly total Australian Food sales were A$13.887 billion up 2.1% from A$13.605 billion in the prior year. Woolworths Food Retail sales increased 2.0% or 3.8% excluding Tobacco.



Australian B2B total sales increased by 6.2% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 to A$1.565 billion with sales driven by growth in B2B Food. Sales benefitted from the alignment of retail calendars in PFD which moved to a 14-week quarter from a 13- week quarter previously. Excluding this benefit, Australian B2B sales increased 2.2%.



Total New Zealand Food sales for the quarter increased by 3.2% NZ$2.189 billion largely driven by strong eCommerce growth. Comparable sales increased by 3.7%.



BIG W total sales increased by 1.0% in the first quarter to A$1.138 billion with comparable sales up 0.6% on the prior year.



