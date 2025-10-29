Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.10.2025
Die 80-Milliarden-Dollar-Nuklear-Renaissance: Warum Uran der heißeste Sektor der Welt ist
PR Newswire
29.10.2025 04:12 Uhr
254 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Autech-Otis Unveils Next-Generation XY Parking Solution Optimized for Global Urban Environments

Autech-Otis Parking Systems is accelerating its expansion into the global market with its next-generation smart parking system.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autech-Otis, a specialized mechanical parking equipment company, was established in 2016 through a joint venture with Otis, the world's leading elevator provider. Leveraging over 40 years of accumulated technology and design expertise, the company has been leading the Korean mechanical parking industry for developing innovative and safer parking solutions.

Recently, Autech-Otis unveiled its next-generation chess-type (XY) parking system designed for overseas markets, attracting significant attention among urban area building developers. The system features an innovative design that allows vehicles to move freely in both horizontal and vertical directions, maximizing parking efficiency even within limited space.

Strong demand is expected in global megacities where urban density is high, and land availability is limited. Based on this technology, Autech-Otis is now accelerating its expansion into emerging markets, including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

The design optimized for parking environments in major overseas cities is also noteworthy. The XY system adopts a compact structure and a high-performance control system that allows efficient use of limited underground and above-ground spaces in urban areas. This enables flexible adaptation to various site conditions in large commercial districts, mixed-use buildings, airports, and smart city infrastructures.

In addition, Autech-Otis has integrated an Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging and a Noise Reduction Acoustic Solution into the system, presenting a product lineup that contributes to the development of sustainable smart city infrastructure.

An Autech-Otis representative stated, "Demand for next-generation parking systems as a key component of smart city infrastructure is rapidly increasing in the global market. Backed by decades of accumulated technological expertise and strong global partnerships, Autech Otis aims to become a global leader shaping the new future of parking culture."

He added, "We are excited to share over 40 years of experience in delivering the best parking systems across architectural sites and parking projects worldwide. With our parking specialized expertise, we will continue to provide optimal, customized solutions for clients facing challenges in securing sufficient parking space."

To learn more visit https://www.autech-otis.co.kr/en/main

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/autech-otis-unveils-next-generation-xy-parking-solution-optimized-for-global-urban-environments-302597750.html

