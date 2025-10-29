

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Komatsu (KMTUY.PK) reported that its first half net income attributable to Komatsu declined to 175.7 billion yen from 201.7 billion yen, prior year. Earnings per share was 191.80 yen compared to 215.92 yen. Net sales were 1.89 trillion yen compared to 1.97 trillion yen, previous year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: net income attributable to Komatsu of 320.0 billion yen; and net sales of 3.89 trillion yen.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News