

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (TOG.F), a provider of natural gas and other energy solutions, on Wednesday reported a strong performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with profit before income taxes rising sharply to 170.746 billion yen, compared with 32.260 billion yen in the same period a year earlier. The increase was primarily driven by substantial extraordinary income, including significant foreign exchange-related gains and asset sales.



The company recorded a gain on reversal of foreign currency translation adjustment of 68.013 billion yen, a gain on sale of non-current assets of 11.707 billion yen, and a gain on sale of investment securities rising to 4.822 billion yen from 2.949 billion yen a year earlier



Operating profit climbed to 95.294 billion yen from 39.405 billion yen in the prior-year period.



Net income rose to 129.680 billion yen or 366.15 yen per basic share, from 16.034 billion yen or 40.82 yen per basic share a year earlier.



Net sales grew 10.3% year-on-year to 1.348 trillion yen, compared with 1.222 trillion yen in the prior-year period.



Looking ahead to the full year, the company expects net sales of 2.839 trillion yen, up 7.7% year-on-year. Net profit is projected to surge 161.5% to 194 billion, yen with basic earnings per share of 561.55 yen.



