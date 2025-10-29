Recover has signed a multi-year agreement with H&M to support the integration of its recycled cotton fiber, RCotton, for use in H&M's products.

Since early 2024, H&M and Recover have collaborated on product development, which now enables scaled commercial introduction of Recover mechanically recycled cotton into H&M's collections.

Recover combines more than 75 years of textile recycling expertise with advanced processes that deliver traceability and consistent quality at an industrial scale, operating five recycling hubs located at the heart of textile production streams in Europe, Asia and the Americas. These capabilities are essential for a global fashion player like H&M Group, where transparency, fiber performance, and reliable supply are crucial to integrating recycled materials.

"We are proud to enter into this partnership with H&M Group. Reliable access to recycled fibers at scale, with full traceability and quality consistency, is vital for the industry's transformation. Our collaboration demonstrates how innovators and leading global brands can work together to make circular fashion available to all."

- Anders Sjöblom, CEO of Recover

"At H&M Group, we want to grow our business decoupled from resource use and extraction, with products and materials circulating at their highest value. To increase the availability and affordability of recycled and sustainably sourced materials, we invest in, test, and scale innovative solutions and infrastructure. Recover's expertise and proven ability to deliver recycled cotton at commercial scale make them a valuable partner as we work toward our goal of using only recycled or sustainably sourced materials by 2030.

- Ulf Krigsman, Head of Material Components, H&M

About Recover

Recover is a leading materials science company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton blends at scale. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are developed in close partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, providing a sustainable solution that drives large-scale change in fashion through business value and inspiration.

Backed by investment from STORY3 Capital and Goldman Sachs, Recover is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology, create lasting positive environmental impact, and collaborate with brands, retailers, and other change-makers to meet the industry's sustainability targets.

