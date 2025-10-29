

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Adyen N.V. (ADYEY, ADYEN, ADYEN.AS, 1N8.DE), a Dutch payment service provider, on Wednesday reported a rise in revenue for the third quarter, primarily driven by wallet share expansion with existing customers and a consistent growth across all regions.



For the three-month period, the company registered revenue of EUR 598.4 million, up 20% from the same period last year.



Revenue from Digital business reached EUR 335 million, up 10% year-on-year, driven by solid momentum in verticals such as content, subscriptions, and others.



Unified Commerce business generated a revenue of EUR 194.8 million, up 32% from last year. This growth was primarily driven by retail, across small format, luxury, and large format segments, followed by hospitality and entertainment.



Revenue from Platforms business was EUR 68.6 million, up 50% from last year, reflecting continued underlying momentum in the SaaS segment.



Looking ahead, Adyen said: 'We expect annual net revenue to grow between the low- and mid-twenties through 2026. For 2025, we continue to expect full-year net revenue growth to be broadly in line with H1 2025. We aim to improve EBITDA margin to levels above 50% in 2026, as we expect to benefit from operating leverage inherent to our business model.'



