

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Straumann Holding AG (QS51.F) are rising 3 percent on Wednesday's trading after the company revealed a 8.3 percent organic revenue growth in the third-quarter. Revenue benefitted from good performances in the Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin American markets. Additionally, the company also reaffirmed its outlook for full-year 2025.



On the Frankfurt Exchange, QS51.F is trading up 2.63 percent on Wednesday at 95.14 euros.



The company, which manufactures and supplies dental equipment, reported revenue of 602.2 million Swiss francs in the third quarter, higher than 585.5 million francs in the same period last year.



During the three-month period, the Europe, Middle East & Africa or EMEA region posted revenue of 234.0 million francs, up 11.2 percent, on an organic basis, from 216.4 million francs recorded in the corresponding quarter a year ago.



According to the company, third quarter Latin America or LATAM region revenue rose 10.3 percent on an organic basis to 62.3 million francs from 56.8 million francs in the prior-year period.



Straumann Holding said that during the first nine months of 2025, revenue climbed 9.6 percent organically to 1.95 billion francs from 1.86 billion francs in the same period a year ago.



Looking ahead, the company confirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook of organic revenue growth in the high single-digit percentage range, with a 30 to 60 basis points improvement of the core EBIT margin at constant 2024 currency rates.



