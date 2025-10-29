

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Energy company Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Wednesday reported a loss for the third quarter, as impairments and higher costs weighed on results despite slightly higher revenue.



Profit before tax fell to $4.666 billion for the quarter, from $7.271 billion a year earlier, mainly impacted by impairments of $754 million, primarily driven by a lower price outlook.



Operating profit declined to $5.270 billion, compared with $6.905 billion in the same period last year. Excluding one-time items, adjusted operating profit was $6.215 billion, down from $6.887 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Net income swung to a loss of $210 million, or $0.08 per share, versus a profit of $2.282 billion, or $0.82 per share, in the third quarter of 2024. On an adjusted basis, net income came in at $932 million, or $0.37 per share, compared with $2.191 billion, or $0.79 per share, a year earlier.



Revenue rose 2% year-on-year to $26.049 billion, from $25.446 billion in the same quarter last year.



The company declared a dividend of $0.37 per share for the third quarter, payable on February 27, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 17, 2026.



Additionally, the board approved the fourth and final tranche of Equinor's $5 billion share buyback programme for 2025, valued at up to $1.266 billion. The tranche will begin on October 30, 2025, and run through February 2, 2026.



