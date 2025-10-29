Gabriel Holding A/S's calculated and unaudited result for the continuing operations for the financial year 2024/25 exceeds the previously announced expectations.

After 10 months, management expected revenue for the continuing operations for the financial year 2024/25 to be in the range of DKK 510-520 million and an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 35-40 million (DKK 19.7 million in 2023/24).



The annual report for the financial year 2024/25 is expected to be published as planned on 20 November 2025. It will show that the continuing operations have achieved growth of DKK 32.5 million (7%). Revenue realized amounts to DKK 516.0 million compared to DKK 483.5 million last year. The calculated results show an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 44 million compared to DKK 19.7 million in the financial year 2023/24.

The original expectations for the year, as stated in the annual report for 2023/24, were a revenue of DKK 485-530 million and an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 20-30 million. Revenue has thus been realized at the upper end of the original expectations, while the calculated result, due to improved productivity, exceeds the original expectations.



The Group's global furniture manufacturing activities, FurnMaster, remain up for sale and are reported as discontinued operations.



The preliminary calculated and unaudited operating profit (EBIT) was DKK 28 million (continuing and discontinued operations combined) compared to DKK 10.9 million in the financial year 2023/24.



The overall performance is the result of strong progress in the continuing operations globally, good execution of the FurnMaster business in Europe, and an expected negative contribution from the FurnMaster business in Mexico caused by the ongoing restructuring.