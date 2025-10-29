Safello Group AB: Safello's TAO ETP issued, planned to list on SIX Swiss Exchange in November

Stockholm, 29 October 2025 | Safello, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics, announces the issuance of its physically backed, staked TAO Exchange Traded Product (ETP) in collaboration with Deutsche Digital Assets (DDA), a leading European crypto asset manager. The Safello-branded product, named Safello Bittensor Staked TAO ETP, is issued by DDA ETP AG under the cooperation agreement entered into earlier this year between DDA and Safello. The listing is planned for 19 November on SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker STAO, with a management fee of 1.49%.

The Safello Bittensor Staked TAO ETP is physically backed by TAO, held in cold storage with a regulated crypto custodian. In addition to price exposure, investors receive the full TAO staking rewards (net of service provider fees), which are automatically reinvested into the ETP and reflected in its net asset value (NAV).

The product, which tracks the Kaiko Safello Staked Bittensor Index (KSSTAO Index), is designed for both retail and institutional investors seeking regulated exposure to TAO through a transparent and secure way to access the Bittensor network and participate in its staking economy within a traditional exchange-traded structure. As previously communicated, Safello will receive a revenue share based on assets under management (AUM), but the financial impact for Safello cannot yet be assessed.

"This is an important milestone for our new business area, and we are happy to soon be listing the first-ever TAO ETP on SIX Swiss Exchange. The Safello TAO ETP will, as the first product from Safello, increase accessibility to Bittensor - one of the most exciting networks at the intersection of blockchain and AI," says Emelie Moritz, CEO at Safello.

"We are excited to announce the launch of the Safello Bittensor Staked TAO ETP through our collaboration with Safello. By leveraging DDA's white-label ETP platform, we enable our partner to bring their innovative crypto investment strategies to market, while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards, seamless exchange listings, and efficient index tracking," said Maximilian Lautenschläger, CEO and founder of DDA.

###

For more information, please contact

David Leeb, Chief Marketing Officer, at press@safello.com

Certified Adviser

Amudova AB is Safello's certified adviser.