Fortum: Fortum advances its coal exit with EUR 85 million investment in decarbonisation of Zabrze plant in Poland

FORTUM CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 29 OCTOBER 2025 AT 8:45 EET

Fortum's coal exit progresses with the decarbonisation of the Zabrze combined heat and power (CHP) plant in Poland. Fortum has decided to invest approximately EUR 85 million in the Zabrze plant's retrofit. The investment will take place over a period from the fourth quarter of 2025 until the fourth quarter of 2027.

Fortum is committed to exit coal in all its operations by the end of 2027. In 2024, 99% of Fortum's power generation was from nuclear, hydro and renewables sources. In heat production, 23% was based on coal. The Zabrze plant's retrofit with biomass and refuse-derived fuel (RDF) technology will decrease Fortum's coal-based capacity by 0.1 GW and annual direct fossil CO 2 emissions by approximately 280,000 tonnes. At the end of 2024, Fortum announced the decision to decarbonise the Czestochowa CHP plant in Poland. Excluding these ongoing Polish decarbonisation projects, Fortum's remaining coal capacity of approximately 0.8 GW is mainly for use in the event of severe disruptions or emergencies in the Finnish electricity system.

Fortum is committed to its ambitious climate targets including its SBTi-validated near- and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets and a science-based net-zero target by 2040. In addition to the Polish CHP plants' decarbonisation, Fortum is replacing fossil fuels in heat production with smart and flexible solutions through its 300-million-euro investment in the Espoo Clean Heat programme. The programme aims to provide carbon-neutral district heat production and distribution in the Espoo, Kauniainen and Kirkkonummi areas by 2030. The use of coal was discontinued within the Espoo Clean Heat programme in April 2024, over a year ahead of schedule.

