dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to report that following the successful deployment of its HydraGEN technology in the French port of Rochefort, the Canadian Cleantech company, dynaCERT Inc., is continuing its international expansion. In the coming weeks, dynaCERT will be present at two leading trade fairs for the global logistics industry transport logistic Americas air cargo Americas from November 11-13, 2025, in Miami (USA), and logitrans from November 19-21, 2025, in Istanbul (Turkey). On November 10, 2025, dynaCERT will also host an invited evening event as part of Agritechnica in Hanover. On November 26, 2025, dynaCERT will participate in a symposium in Hanoi (Vietnam).

The two trade fairs in Miami and Istanbul are considered central meeting points for the global logistics and transportation industry. While Miami is the gateway to the markets of North and Latin America, Istanbul connects Europe and Asia. Both trade fairs focus on topics such as sustainable supply chains, fleet management, and the decarbonization of transport logistics-areas in which dynaCERT offers solutions with its HydraGEN technology.

"The success in Rochefort demonstrates that our technology is in demand worldwide wherever diesel engines are in use and emissions need to be reduced," explains Kevin Unrath, COO of dynaCERT. "At upcoming trade fairs, we plan to demonstrate how HydraGEN can be integrated into ports, logistics centers, and fleet solutions without having to replace existing engines."

Sustainability as a global industry trend

This year's transport logistic Americas in Miami focuses on energy-efficient terminals, electric ground fleets, and green logistics strategies. dynaCERT will demonstrate how hydrogen technology can contribute to the decarbonization of existing transport and port infrastructure.

At logitrans in Istanbul, dynaCERT, together with international partners, will showcase its technology for fleet and port applications. The trade fair is considered Eurasia's largest logistics platform and brings together over 200 exhibitors and 14,000 trade visitors. The focus will be on sustainable supply chains, telematics solutions, and digitalization topics that dynaCERT directly addresses with its HydraLytica platform and HydraGEN hardware.

International market expansion

By participating in logistics trade fairs in the USA and Turkey, as well as other events, dynaCERT is positioning itself as a partner for logistics companies, port operators, and fleet managers worldwide. This presence on several continents marks the start of an international campaign to tap into new markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. Following its successful launch in the French port of Rochefort-Tonnay-Charente, dynaCERT plans to further expand its Marine Port Logistics business unit and demonstrate the technology to an international audience. "We are talking to operators who are looking for immediately implementable solutions," says Unrath. "HydraGEN demonstrates how sustainable efficiency can be cost-effective today. We expect the upcoming trade fairs to deepen potential customer relationships and increase awareness of our technology."

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. is a Canadian Cleantech company based in Toronto specializing in technologies for reducing CO2 emissions from internal combustion engines. The company has invested heavily in research and development and has its own production facilities with a capacity of up to 36,000 HydraGEN units per year.

In addition to the HydraGEN hardware, dynaCERT operates HydraLytica, a cloud-based platform for capturing real-time data-the basis for monetizing CO2 savings. dynaCERT methodology has also been Verra-certified, which will provide access to the global market for tradable carbon credits in future.

Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

