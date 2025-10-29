

FORNEBU (dpa-AFX) - Telenor ASA (TELNY, TELNF), a Norwegian telecom major, reported Wednesday higher adjusted EBITDA and service revenues in its third quarter. Further, the company tightened its fiscal 2025 outlook.



On the Oslo stock Exchange, Telenor shares were losing around 3.6 percent, to trade at 157.10 kroner.



In the third quarter, the company's adjusted EBITDA was 9.5 billion Norwegian kroner, a growth of 5.4 percent from last year. Service revenues of 16.3 billion kroner in the quarter increased 2.7 percent year-over-year.



The Nordic business delivered a 2.1 percent organic growth in service revenues and 8.0 percent increase in adjusted EBITDA.



Adjusted EBITDA in Asia rose 4.1 percent.



For fiscal 2025, the company now projects 5 percent to 6 percent organic growth in adjusted EBITDA for the Group, compared to previous view of growth in mid-single digit.



Further, 2 percent to 3 percent organic growth is now projected in Nordic service revenues, changed from previous view of low single-digit.



Adjusted EBITDA in the Nordics is now expected to grow 8 percent to 9 percent organically, changed from previous view of high-single digit.



