Guardian Capital Group Limited Obtains Final Court Approval for Plan of Arrangement

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital Group Limited ("Guardian") (TSX: GCG) (TSX: GCG.A) is pleased to announce that today it has obtained a final order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) approving the previously-announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to which Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (the "Purchaser"), an affiliate of Desjardins Group, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Common shares and Class A shares of Guardian (together, the "Shares"), other than certain Shares owned by specified Shareholders who entered into equity rollover agreements, for C$68.00 per Share in cash.

Receipt of the final order follows Guardian's special meeting of holders of Shares (the "Shareholders") held on October 23, 2025, where a special resolution approving the Arrangement was overwhelmingly approved by Shareholders.

Remaining Conditions to Completion of the Arrangement

Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions that are set out in the arrangement agreement entered into between Guardian and the Purchaser on August 28, 2025 (as amended, the "Arrangement Agreement"), including receipt of regulatory approvals (including under the Competition Act (Canada)). Subject to obtaining the regulatory approvals, and the satisfaction or waiver of the other closing conditions in the Arrangement Agreement, the Arrangement is anticipated to close in the first half of 2026.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a global investment management company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. As at June 30, 2025, Guardian had C$164.1 billion of total client assets while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$1.25 billion. Founded in 1962, Guardian's reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of authenticity, integrity, stability and trustworthiness have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

