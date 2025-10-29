GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GBFH ), the parent company of GBank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $4.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted share. The results for the third quarter of 2025 include unusual expenses totaling $2.0 million after-tax, or $0.14 per diluted share, primarily associated with executive severance expenses and costs incurred related to the discontinuation of a third-party credit card marketing campaign. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income was $13.5 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, compared to $13.4 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the comparable nine-month period of 2024. The net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 also includes unusual expenses totaling $0.20 per diluted share as detailed below.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Net revenue (1) of $20.2 million, a 13.5% increase compared to the second quarter of 2025





Gain on loan sales of $3.6 million on loans sold of $110.8 million, compared to gain on loan sales of $2.6 million on loans sold of $82.1 million for the second quarter of 2025





Gain on loan sales margin (1) of 3.24% compared to 3.16% for the second quarter of 2025





Credit card transaction volume of $131.3 million and net interchange fees of $2.4 million, compared to $82.2 million and $1.5 million, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025





U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") lending and commercial banking loan originations of $242.1 million, the second consecutive record-breaking quarter for the Company, compared to the previous record of $160.7 million for the second quarter of 2025





Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed portions(1), of $10.4 million as of September 30, 2025, representing 0.80% of total assets





Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) was $0.44 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and $1.13 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes certain unusual expenses presented in the table below.

($'s in 000, except per share data) Description Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Form S-1 and Uplist Costs $ 30 $ 1,079 CEO Resignation 900 900 Costs Incurred Related To Discontinued Credit Card Marketing Campaign 1,692 1,692 Pre-Tax Impact $ 2,622 $ 3,671 After-Tax Impact at 22.75% Rate $ 2,025 $ 2,836 Per Share Impact $ 0.14 $ 0.20 Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.30 $ 0.93 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (1) $ 0.44 $ 1.13

Form S-1 and uplist costs of $23 thousand after-tax for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and $834 thousand after-tax for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 consist of the non-recurring legal, professional, and audit fees associated with the preparation of filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the registration of the Company's shares of common stock and listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. CEO resignation costs of $695 thousand after-tax for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 include salaries, benefits, and stock compensation expenses associated with the resignation of the Company's CEO as previously reported on Form 8-K with the SEC on September 3, 2025. The Bank terminated an early generation third-party non-gaming credit card marketing agreement which resulted in credit card promotion, credit and fraud expenses totaling $1.3 million after-tax during the quarter. All the transactions associated with this program were non-gaming transactions.

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Edward M. Nigro, Chairman and CEO of the Company, stated, "The third quarter reflects our ability to grow our core revenues quarter over quarter - Credit Card Transactions up 57% - SBA Originations up 57% - SBA Gain on Sale up 39% - Non-Interest Income up 33% - Net-Interest Income up 5%. We also executed key management changes, terminated third-party out-of-market credit card cash promotions and expenses, and as of today we are live with our new digital credit card application process that provides the latest technology to prevent application and credit fraud. We are now ready to launch our influencers with the addition of Champ Mike Tyson. Further, we anticipate growing our brick-and-mortar casino slot market with the onboarding of the BoltBetz slot programs for Distill Taverns, Terribles Gaming, and a developing pipeline."

Financial Results

Income Statement

Net interest income totaled $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, reflecting an increase of $610 thousand, or 4.9%, compared to $12.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, and an increase of $739 thousand, or 6.0%, compared to the third quarter of 2024.

The increase in net interest income when compared to the second quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by higher average balances of interest earning assets partially offset by volume-driven increases in deposit interest expense, as the growth in earning assets was primarily funded by interest bearing demand and certificates of deposit growth. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities continued to trend downward from 4.07% during the second quarter of 2025 to 4.02% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The increase in net interest income during the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily volume driven, as higher interest income from growth in average loan and interest-bearing cash balances more than offset increases in interest expense resulting from higher average balances of interest-bearing deposits.

The yield on investment securities was 4.62% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 4.73% for the second quarter of 2025 and 5.06% for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in the yield when compared to the previous quarter and the same quarter of 2024 was the result of a reduction in yield on certain variable rate securities due to lower long-term interest rates.

The Company's net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 4.35%, compared to 4.31% for the second quarter of 2025 and 5.00% for the third quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest margin during the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the previous quarter was attributable to both (i) slightly higher loan yields, and (ii) a favorable decrease in the cost of funds. The decrease in net interest margin when compared to the third quarter of 2024 is reflective of the 100 basis point decrease in the target federal funds rate during the second half of 2024 by the Federal Reserve.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.1 million compared to $1.1 million during the second quarter of 2025, and an increase of $1.6 million when compared to the third quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses on loans recorded in the third quarter of 2025 reflects quarterly organic growth in non-guaranteed loans of $58.7 million, $707 thousand of specific reserves assigned to credit card balances, and the replenishment of reserves to offset $836 thousand of net charge-offs during the period.

Non-interest income was $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, and $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2024. The $1.8 million increase in non-interest income during the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $1.0 million increase in gain on loan sale revenue and an $871 thousand increase in net interchange fees. The $3.3 million increase in non-interest income during the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the third quarter of 2024 was driven by favorable increases across all categories of other income, including (i) an increase in credit card net interchange fees of $2.1 million as credit card transaction volume increased from $22 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to $321 million for the same period in 2025, (ii) an increase in gain on sale of loans of $754 thousand, and (iii) a $196 thousand increase in loan servicing income.

Net revenue totaled $20.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of $2.4 million, or 13.5%, compared to $17.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. Net revenue for the third quarter of 2025 increased $4.0 million, or 24.8%, when compared to $16.2 million for the third quarter of 2024.

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-interest expense was $12.3 million during the third quarter of 2025, compared to $10.4 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $9.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase in non-interest expense was due to the previously mentioned unusual expenses incurred during the quarter of salaries and employee benefits expense and other expenses. The Company's efficiency ratio was 61.1% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 58.5% for the second quarter of 2025 and 56.0% for the third quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense was $1.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, and $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. The Company's effective tax rate was 22.7% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 19.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and 23.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The fluctuations in the effective tax rate are largely driven by the timing and volume of certain stock-based compensation transactions resulting in tax benefits to the Company, as well as the timing and volume of state tax adjustments.

Net income was $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $447 thousand from $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, and a decrease of $707 thousand from $5.0 million during the third quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.30 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $0.33 for the second quarter of 2025 and $0.38 for the third quarter of 2024. Earnings per share and other share-based metrics have been impacted by the shares issued in the previously disclosed private placement of shares of common stock completed in October 2024.

The Company had 187 full-time equivalent employees as of September 30, 2025, compared to 188 full-time equivalent employees as of June 30, 2025, and 159 full-time equivalent employees as of September 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 5.6% to $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2025, from $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2025, and increased 24.2% from $1.0 billion as of September 30, 2024. The increase in total assets from June 30, 2025 was primarily driven by higher loan balances as well as an increase in other assets primarily due to a bank owned life insurance investment of $15 million during the third quarter of 2025. The increase in total assets from September 30, 2024 was primarily driven by increases in loans, interest bearing deposits with banks, investment securities, and all other assets. Total assets, including $970 million of sold loans for which servicing is retained, totaled $2.3 billion as of September 30, 2025.

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $940.6 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $871.6 million as of June 30, 2025, and $781.0 million as of September 30, 2024. Loans, net of deferred fees and costs increased $69.0 million during the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to increases in commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, primarily due to credit cards, and partially offset by decreases in construction, multifamily and residential loans. The increase in loans, net of deferred fees and costs, of $159.6 million from September 30, 2024, was primarily driven by increases of $145.8 million in commercial real estate loans. Total guaranteed loans as a percentage of loans(1) were 20.6% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 22.1% as of June 30, 2025, and 26.0% as of September 30, 2024.

The Company's allowance for credit losses totaled $10.6 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $9.2 million as of June 30, 2025, and $7.9 million as of September 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.12% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 1.06% as of June 30, 2025, and 1.02% as of September 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding guaranteed portions(1), was 1.42% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 1.36% as of June 30, 2025, and 1.37% as of September 30, 2024.

Deposits totaled $1.1 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $59.7 million from $1.032 billion as of June 30, 2025, and an increase of $208.7 million from $883.5 million as of September 30, 2024. By deposit type, the increase from the prior quarter was driven by an increase of $82.3 million in certificates of deposit and a $6.5 million increase in interest bearing demand deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $227.9 million as of September 30, 2025, a decrease of $992 thousand from $228.9 million as of June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $2.0 million from $229.9 million as of September 30, 2024.

The Company's ratio of loans to deposits was 86.1% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 84.4% as of June 30, 2025, and 88.4% as of September 30, 2024.

The Company held no short-term borrowings as of September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, or September 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $503.8 million in available borrowing capacity from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, and through its various fed funds lines of credit with its correspondent banks.

Subordinated notes outstanding totaled $26.1 million as of September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024.

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Stockholders' equity was $158.2 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $151.7 million as of June 30, 2025, and $116.4 million as of September 30, 2024. The increase in stockholders' equity from June 30, 2025 is attributable to increases in retained earnings resulting from net income earned during the quarter. The increase in stockholders' equity since September 30, 2024 was the result of the previously disclosed private placement of shares of common stock completed in October 2024 and net income earned over the previous twelve months.

The Company's ratio of common equity to total assets was 12.2% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 12.3% as of June 30, 2025, and 11.1% as of September 30, 2024. The Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.7% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 13.8% as of June 30, 2025, and 13.1% as of September 30, 2024. The increase in the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio since September 30, 2024 was impacted by the downstream of $15.0 million in additional capital from the Company to the Bank during the first quarter of 2025. The Company's book value per share was $11.07 as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 4.1% from $10.63 as of June 30, 2025, and an increase of 24.3% from $8.91 as of September 30, 2024.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses for loans totaled $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $570 thousand for the third quarter of 2024. Net loan charge-offs in the third quarter of 2025 totaled $836 thousand, or 0.35% of average net loans (annualized), compared to net loan charge-offs of $870 thousand, or 0.38% of average net loans (annualized) in the second quarter of 2025 and $22 thousand of net loan recoveries, or 0.01% of average net loans (annualized) during the third quarter of 2024. Net loan charge-offs in the third quarter of 2025 were attributable to certain commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and credit card relationships.

Nonaccrual loans increased $16.4 million during the quarter to $34.6 million as of September 30, 2025, and increased $29.2 million from $5.4 million as of September 30, 2024. The guaranteed portion of nonaccrual loans totaled $27.1 million as of June 30, 2025. Loans past due 90 days and accruing interest totaled $184 thousand as of September 30, 2025, compared to $146 thousand as of June 30, 2025, and $27 thousand as of September 30, 2024. The balance of loans past due 90 days and accruing of $184 thousand at September 30, 2025 was comprised entirely of credit card balances which are non-guaranteed.

The Company held $2.7 million of other real estate owned as of September 30, 2025. The Company held no other real estate owned as of June 30, 2025 or September 30, 2024.

Non-performing assets totaled $37.5 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $19.1 million from $18.4 million as of June 30, 2025, and an increase of $32.1 million from $5.4 million as of September 30, 2024. Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed portions, totaled $10.4 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $5.8 million from $4.6 million as of June 30, 2025 and an increase of $8.8 million from $1.6 million as of September 30, 2024. The increase in non-performing assets during the third quarter of 2025 was the result of both (i) the transfer of $16.6 million of commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans from accrual to nonaccrual status during the quarter, and (ii) $2.7 million of other real estate properties assumed during the quarter.

While the quarter over quarter percentage increase in non-performing assets seems significant when viewed alone, the financial risk is seen to be well contained with a reasonable non-performing asset risk ratio to total assets of 0.80% when removing the guaranteed portion of each non-performing asset. Further, it is important to consider the process we undertake when a collateralized SBA non-performing asset requires collection efforts. We repurchase the sold portion of the guaranteed loan to affect the foreclosure and resale of the property. This process immediately increases the non-performing asset balance on our balance sheet to include the guaranteed portion - thus the importance of always adjusting for the guaranteed portion of the non-performing assets as well as considering our "off balance sheet" assets consisting of the sold portion of SBA guaranteed loans of $970 million that increase our total assets under management to $2.3 billion.

Loans past due between 30 and 89 days and accruing interest totaled $3.6 million as of September 30, 2025, a decrease of $4.6 million from $8.2 million as of June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $8.8 million from $12.4 million as of September 30, 2024. The guaranteed portion of loans past due between 30 and 89 days and accruing interest was $2.4 million as of September 30, 2025.

The ratio of total non-performing assets to total assets was 2.88% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 1.49% as of June 30, 2025, and 0.52% as of September 30, 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed portions, to total assets(1) was 0.80% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 0.37% as of June 30, 2025, and 0.15% as of September 30, 2024.

The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality in light of the ongoing economic uncertainty caused by, among other factors, continued uncertainty regarding U.S. trade and tariff policy and the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas. Accordingly, additional provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Other Financial Highlights

SBA Lending and Commercial Banking

SBA lending and commercial banking loan originations totaled $242.1 million during the third quarter of 2025, including a record of $92 million in the month of September, compared to $160.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $156.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. Loan sale volume increased to $110.8 million during the third quarter of 2025, compared to $82.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, and $71.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. Gain on sale of loans increased 38.5% to $3.6 million, compared to $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, and increased 26.6% from $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. The average pretax gain on sale of loans margin was 3.24% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.16% for the second quarter of 2025 and 3.98% for the third quarter of 2024.

Gaming FinTech

Our Gaming Payments Operations in the third quarter of 2025 focused upon redirecting all credit card marketing to our gaming consumers; concluding and subsequently terminating a third party non-gaming direct mail market agreement; onboarding BoltBetz with Distill and Terrible Gaming slots; enhancing our influencer marketing with the engagement of Champ Mike Tyson; and, concluding the development and launch of our digital credit card application platform with the most advanced KYC and fraud protections. This new application platform will enable our influencers to support the growth of GBank's credit card gaming customers.

Our initial efforts to "patch" the existing application platform were not successful and required that we halt applications when we were faced with identification fraud. This pause stopped the fraud applications but also resulted in limiting the growth in the number of gaming cardholders. Despite this, credit card transaction volumes increased almost 60% sequentially to more than $131 million during the third quarter of 2025.

The Prepaid Access/Slot program involving BoltBetz is continuing to make significant progress with Distill Taverns and Terribles Gaming onboarding over 2,500 slot machines. BoltBetz is in the final process of Gaming Laboratories International ("GLI") testing by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. This is the final process required to launch which is now anticipated in November 2025.

The Pooled Player ("PPA") pipeline continues to develop new payments agreements with both the Prepaid Access accounts and virtual ATM providers which are expected to launch in the coming quarters following the receipt of final regulatory approvals.

Including BoltBetz, BankCard Services LLC ("BCS") and GBank now have sixteen active payment and PPA and Pooled Consumer ("PCA") Program clients. Currently, BCS and GBank are conducting due diligence for five new clients, with anticipated onboarding in future quarters. Gaming FinTech deposits averaged $37.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $39.5 million for the second quarter of 2025. We anticipate deposit growth from BoltBetz Casino clients to commence in the second quarter of 2026.

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

About GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "GBFH." Through our wholly owned bank subsidiary, GBank, we operate two full-service commercial branches in Las Vegas, Nevada to provide a broad range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities and affluent individuals in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona. Please visit www.gbankfinancialholdings.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) Linked Quarter Quarter Year-Over-Year 9/30/25 vs. 6/30/25 9/30/25 vs. 9/30/24 ($'s in 000, except per share data) Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 $ Var % Var $ Var % Var Assets Cash and Due From Banks $ 4,988 $ 11,877 $ 6,701 $ 9,262 $ 5,798 $ (6,889 ) -58.0 % $ (810 ) -14.0 % Interest-Bearing Deposits With Other Financial Institutions 98,402 131,352 140,270 114,860 65,160 (32,950 ) -25.1 % 33,242 51.0 % Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 103,390 143,229 146,971 124,122 70,958 (39,839 ) -27.8 % 32,432 45.7 % Investment Securities: Available For Sale, at Fair Value 85,774 82,886 71,468 65,609 39,381 2,888 3.5 % 46,393 117.8 % Held to Maturity, at Amortized Cost 38,578 39,515 39,903 40,569 46,043 (937 ) -2.4 % (7,465 ) -16.2 % Loans Held For Sale 66,791 45,242 41,313 32,649 68,317 21,549 47.6 % (1,526 ) -2.2 % Loans, Net of Deferred Fees and Costs: Commercial and Industrial 66,226 59,021 56,885 64,000 53,490 7,205 12.2 % 12,736 23.8 % Commercial Real Estate - Non-owner Occupied 743,084 682,021 672,379 630,551 607,864 61,063 9.0 % 135,220 22.2 % Commercial Real Estate - Owner Occupied 97,396 96,526 81,768 88,802 86,785 870 0.9 % 10,611 12.2 % Construction and Land Development 2,115 4,371 3,201 2,934 2,161 (2,256 ) -51.6 % (46 ) -2.1 % Multifamily 18,979 18,987 19,011 17,374 17,398 (8 ) 0.0 % 1,581 9.1 % Residential 3,828 6,810 7,619 10,584 12,025 (2,982 ) -43.8 % (8,197 ) -68.2 % Consumer 8,963 3,894 2,502 1,713 1,276 5,069 130.2 % 7,687 602.4 % Total Loans, Net of Deferred Fees and Costs 940,591 871,630 843,365 815,958 780,999 68,961 7.9 % 159,592 20.4 % Less: Allowance for Credit Losses (10,577 ) (9,205 ) (8,997 ) (9,114 ) (7,934 ) (1,372 ) 14.9 % (2,643 ) 33.3 % Total Net Loans 930,014 862,425 834,368 806,844 773,065 67,589 7.8 % 156,949 20.3 % Loan Servicing Asset 10,621 9,736 9,231 8,976 8,046 885 9.1 % 2,575 32.0 % Restricted Investment in Bank Stock 5,513 5,513 4,652 4,652 4,652 - 0.0 % 861 18.5 % All Other Assets 60,697 43,878 42,106 38,943 37,540 16,819 38.3 % 23,157 61.7 % Total Assets $ 1,301,378 $ 1,232,424 $ 1,190,012 $ 1,122,364 $ 1,048,002 $ 68,954 5.6 % $ 253,376 24.2 % Liabilities Non-Interest Bearing Demand $ 227,921 $ 228,913 $ 242,650 $ 239,672 $ 229,875 $ (992 ) -0.4 % $ (1,954 ) -0.9 % Interest Bearing Demand 63,741 57,254 62,035 68,132 65,623 6,487 11.3 % (1,882 ) -2.9 % Savings and Money Market 281,435 309,559 280,056 256,724 244,091 (28,124 ) -9.1 % 37,344 15.3 % Certificates of Deposit 519,080 436,738 411,201 370,552 343,931 82,342 18.9 % 175,149 50.9 % Total Deposits 1,092,177 1,032,464 995,942 935,080 883,520 59,713 5.8 % 208,657 23.6 % Subordinated Debt 26,144 26,126 26,107 26,088 26,070 18 0.1 % 74 0.3 % Operating Lease Liability 5,942 6,121 6,299 4,839 5,032 (179 ) -2.9 % 910 18.1 % Other Liabilities 18,922 15,964 15,048 15,657 16,997 2,958 18.5 % 1,925 11.3 % Total Liabilities 1,143,185 1,080,675 1,043,396 981,664 931,619 62,510 5.8 % 211,566 22.7 % Equity Common Stock 1 1 1 1 1 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Additional Paid-in Capital 80,016 79,291 78,718 77,571 57,287 725 0.9 % 22,729 39.7 % Retained Earnings 77,970 73,662 68,906 64,437 59,192 4,308 5.8 % 18,778 31.7 % Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 206 (1,205 ) (1,009 ) (1,309 ) (97 ) 1,411 -117.1 % 303 -312.4 % Total Stockholders' Equity 158,193 151,749 146,616 140,700 116,383 6,444 4.2 % 41,810 35.9 % Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 1,301,378 $ 1,232,424 $ 1,190,012 $ 1,122,364 $ 1,048,002 $ 68,954 5.6 % $ 253,376 24.2 % Book Value Per Common Share $ 11.07 $ 10.63 $ 10.27 $ 9.87 $ 8.91 $ 0.44 4.1 % $ 2.16 24.3 %

GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($'s in 000, except per share data) Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 Interest Income Loans $ 18,919 $ 17,659 $ 16,836 $ 17,231 $ 17,347 $ 53,413 $ 49,036 Deposits With Other Financial Institutions 1,160 1,365 1,192 1,099 1,367 3,718 3,505 Investment Securities 1,421 1,414 1,281 1,177 924 4,117 2,806 Other Interest Bearing Balances 122 117 100 103 102 338 272 Total Interest Income 21,622 20,555 19,409 19,610 19,740 61,586 55,619 Interest Expense Deposits 8,339 7,905 7,230 7,535 7,194 23,473 20,240 Short-term Borrowings and Subordinated Debt 285 262 285 286 287 833 969 Total Interest Expense 8,624 8,167 7,515 7,821 7,481 24,306 21,209 Net Interest Income 12,998 12,388 11,894 11,789 12,259 37,280 34,410 Provision for Credit Losses - Loans (2,207 ) (1,079 ) (710 ) (1,337 ) (570 ) (3,996 ) (853 ) Provision for Credit Losses - Unfunded Commitments (12 ) (13 ) (11 ) (13 ) (8 ) (36 ) (40 ) Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 10,779 11,296 11,173 10,439 11,681 33,248 33,517 Non-Interest Income Gain on Sales of Loans 3,592 2,593 2,537 3,998 2,838 8,722 8,084 Loan Servicing Income 762 750 703 597 566 2,215 1,160 Service Charges and Fees 60 54 56 54 48 171 130 Net Interchange Fees 2,406 1,535 2,003 947 284 5,944 451 Other Income 357 452 164 168 166 971 649 Total Non-Interest Income 7,177 5,384 5,463 5,764 3,902 18,023 10,474 Non-Interest Expenses Salaries and Employee Benefits 6,589 6,235 6,400 5,813 5,495 19,224 16,537 Occupancy Expenses 418 400 392 398 404 1,210 1,269 Other Expenses 5,310 3,761 4,115 3,509 3,156 13,185 8,758 Total Non-Interest Expenses 12,317 10,396 10,907 9,720 9,055 33,619 26,564 Income Before Provision For Income Taxes 5,639 6,284 5,729 6,483 6,528 17,652 17,427 Provision For Income Taxes (1,282 ) (1,486 ) (1,224 ) (1,239 ) (1,513 ) (3,992 ) (4,035 ) Net Income Before Equity Investment Loss 4,357 4,798 4,505 5,244 5,015 13,660 13,392 Net Loss Attributable to Equity Investment (49 ) (43 ) (35 ) - - (127 ) - Net Income $ 4,308 $ 4,755 $ 4,470 $ 5,244 $ 5,015 $ 13,533 $ 13,392 Earnings Per Share $ 0.30 $ 0.33 $ 0.31 $ 0.37 $ 0.38 $ 0.95 $ 1.04 Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.30 $ 0.33 $ 0.31 $ 0.37 $ 0.38 $ 0.93 $ 1.02 Average Common Shares Outstanding 14,280 14,274 14,256 14,095 13,067 14,270 12,897 Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 14,525 14,551 14,549 14,327 13,236 14,510 13,075

GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Rates, and Interest Income and Expense

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate(1) Balance Interest Rate(1) Balance Interest Rate(1) ASSETS: Interest Bearing Deposits $ 97,822 $ 1,160 4.70 % $ 115,974 $ 1,365 4.72 % $ 94,147 $ 1,367 5.78 % Investment Securities: Taxable 122,158 1,421 4.62 % 119,880 1,414 4.73 % 72,705 924 5.06 % Loans and Loans Held For Sale 960,679 18,919 7.81 % 911,028 17,659 7.77 % 804,824 17,347 8.57 % Restricted Investment in Bank Stock 5,513 122 8.78 % 5,362 117 8.75 % 4,652 102 8.72 % Total Earning Assets 1,186,172 21,622 7.23 % 1,152,244 20,555 7.16 % 976,328 19,740 8.04 % Cash and Due From Banks 7,050 6,782 5,997 Other Assets 54,801 41,894 37,330 Total Assets $ 1,248,023 $ 1,200,920 $ 1,019,655 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Interest-bearing Demand $ 60,404 320 2.10 % $ 60,320 316 2.10 % $ 66,317 420 2.52 % Money Market and Savings 307,322 2,938 3.79 % 303,814 2,929 3.87 % 237,142 2,405 4.03 % Certificates of Deposit 456,611 5,081 4.41 % 413,940 4,660 4.52 % 332,204 4,369 5.23 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 824,337 8,339 4.01 % 778,074 7,905 4.08 % 635,663 7,194 4.50 % Short-Term Borrowings - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % 125 2 6.37 % Subordinated Debt 26,132 285 4.33 % 26,113 262 4.02 % 26,057 285 4.35 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 850,469 8,624 4.02 % 804,187 8,167 4.07 % 661,845 7,481 4.50 % Noninterest-bearing Deposits 217,547 223,201 221,121 Other Liabilities 23,115 22,404 21,270 Stockholders' Equity 156,892 151,128 115,419 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 1,248,023 $ 1,200,920 $ 1,019,655 Net Interest Income $ 12,998 $ 12,388 $ 12,259 Total Yield on Earning Assets 7.23 % 7.16 % 8.04 % Cost on Interest-Bearing Liabilities 4.02 % 4.07 % 4.50 % Average Interest Spread 3.21 % 3.08 % 3.54 % Net Interest Margin 4.35 % 4.31 % 5.00 % (1) Ratios are annualized on an actual/actual basis



GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

Year-to-Date Average Balances, Rates, and Interest Income and Expense

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate(1) Balance Interest Rate(1) ASSETS: Interest Bearing Deposits $ 105,457 $ 3,718 4.71 % $ 80,155 $ 3,505 5.84 % Investment Securities: Taxable 115,815 4,117 4.75 % 81,463 2,806 4.60 % Loans and Loans Held For Sale 913,143 53,413 7.82 % 774,154 49,036 8.46 % Restricted Investment in Bank Stock 5,179 338 8.73 % 4,094 272 8.87 % Total Earning Assets 1,139,594 61,586 7.23 % 939,866 55,619 7.90 % Cash and Due From Banks 6,686 6,078 Other Assets 45,348 34,854 Total Assets $ 1,191,628 $ 980,798 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Interest-bearing Demand $ 62,120 991 2.13 % $ 66,219 1,208 2.44 % Money Market and Savings 291,899 8,279 3.79 % 213,618 6,302 3.94 % Certificates of Deposit 419,011 14,203 4.53 % 323,929 12,730 5.25 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 773,030 23,473 4.06 % 603,766 20,240 4.48 % Short-Term Borrowings - - 0.00 % 2,732 112 5.48 % Subordinated Debt 26,113 833 4.26 % 26,040 857 4.40 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 799,143 24,306 4.07 % 632,538 21,209 4.48 % Noninterest-bearing Deposits 219,869 220,911 Other Liabilities 21,897 19,380 Stockholders' Equity 150,719 107,969 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 1,191,628 $ 980,798 Net Interest Income $ 37,280 $ 34,410 Total Yield on Earning Assets 7.23 % 7.90 % Cost on Interest-Bearing Liabilities 4.07 % 4.48 % Average Interest Spread 3.16 % 3.42 % Net Interest Margin 4.37 % 4.89 % (1) Ratios are annualized on an actual/actual basis

GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

Additional Financial Information

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($'s in 000, except per share data) Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 Key Performance Metrics Return on Average Assets-Net Income(1) 1.37 % 1.59 % 1.61 % 1.93 % 1.96 % 1.52 % 1.82 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity(1) 10.89 % 12.62 % 12.59 % 15.13 % 17.29 % 12.00 % 16.58 % Efficiency Ratio 61.05 % 58.50 % 62.84 % 55.38 % 56.03 % 60.79 % 59.15 % Net Interest Margin(1) 4.35 % 4.31 % 4.47 % 4.53 % 5.00 % 4.37 % 4.89 % Net Revenue(2) $ 20,175 $ 17,772 $ 17,357 $ 17,553 $ 16,161 $ 55,303 $ 44,841 Common Equity / Assets 12.2 % 12.3 % 12.3 % 12.5 % 11.1 % 12.2 % 11.1 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio - Bank 13.72 % 13.82 % 14.23 % 12.90 % 13.08 % 13.72 % 13.08 % Selected Loan Metrics Guaranteed Portion of Loans Held for Sale $ 66,791 $ 45,242 $ 41,313 $ 32,649 $ 68,317 $ 66,791 $ 68,317 Guaranteed Portion of Loans Held for Investment 193,688 192,324 204,239 201,267 203,027 193,688 203,027 Total Guaranteed Loans 260,479 237,566 245,552 233,916 271,344 260,479 271,344 Guaranteed Loans as a Percent of Total Loans(2) 20.6 % 22.1 % 24.2 % 24.7 % 26.0 % 20.6 % 26.0 % SBA Loan Originations $ 207,683 $ 132,256 $ 129,351 $ 103,886 $ 146,918 $ 469,290 $ 397,393 SBA Loans Sold $ 110,820 $ 82,140 $ 68,720 $ 98,545 $ 71,386 $ 261,680 $ 217,864 Gain on Loan Sales Margin(2) 3.24 % 3.16 % 3.69 % 4.06 % 3.98 % 3.33 % 3.71 % Asset Quality Total nonaccrual loans $ 34,608 $ 18,227 $ 19,220 $ 14,128 $ 5,381 $ 34,608 $ 5,381 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing 184 146 1,153 40 27 184 27 Other real estate owned 2,684 - - - - 2,684 - Total non-performing assets $ 37,476 $ 18,373 $ 20,373 $ 14,168 $ 5,408 $ 37,476 $ 5,408 Non-performing assets: guaranteed portion $ 27,112 $ 13,792 $ 14,687 $ 9,321 $ 3,838 $ 27,112 $ 3,838 Non-performing assets: non-guaranteed portion $ 10,364 $ 4,581 $ 5,686 $ 4,847 $ 1,570 $ 10,364 $ 1,570 Non-performing assets to total assets 2.88 % 1.49 % 1.71 % 1.26 % 0.52 % 2.88 % 0.52 % Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed, to total assets(2) 0.80 % 0.37 % 0.48 % 0.43 % 0.15 % 0.80 % 0.15 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 836 $ 870 $ 828 $ 157 $ (22 ) $ 2,534 $ 7 Loans past due 30-89 days and accruing $ 3,595 $ 8,182 $ 14,853 $ 11,822 $ 12,390 $ 3,595 $ 12,390 Loans past due 30-89 days and accruing: guaranteed portion $ 2,351 $ 5,650 $ 11,915 $ 8,713 $ 8,535 $ 2,351 $ 8,535 Loans past due 30-89 days and accruing: non-guaranteed portion $ 1,244 $ 2,532 $ 2,938 $ 3,109 $ 3,855 $ 1,244 $ 3,855 Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) $ 10,577 $ 9,205 $ 8,997 $ 9,114 $ 7,934 $ 10,577 $ 7,934 Nonaccrual loans $ 34,608 $ 18,227 $ 19,220 $ 14,128 $ 5,381 $ 34,608 $ 5,381 ACL to nonaccrual loans 31 % 51 % 47 % 65 % 147 % 31 % 147 % ACL to nonaccrual loans, excluding guaranteed(2) 141 % 208 % 168 % 190 % 514 % 141 % 514 % ACL to loans 1.12 % 1.06 % 1.07 % 1.12 % 1.02 % 1.12 % 1.02 % ACL to loans, excluding guaranteed(2) 1.42 % 1.36 % 1.41 % 1.48 % 1.37 % 1.42 % 1.37 % Book Value Stockholders' Equity $ 158,193 $ 151,749 $ 146,616 $ 140,700 $ 116,383 $ 158,193 $ 116,383 Common shares outstanding 14,288 14,274 14,271 14,252 13,067 14,288 13,067 Book value per common share $ 11.07 $ 10.63 $ 10.27 $ 9.87 $ 8.91 $ 11.07 $ 8.91 Full-Time Equivalent Employees 187 188 175 169 159 187 159 (1)Ratios are annualized on an actual/actual basis (2)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures