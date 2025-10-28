Titan International, Inc.: Titan International Inc. Closes On Strategic Partnership With Brazilian Wheel Manufacturer Rodaros

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today announced the closing of a strategic partnership with Rodaros Industria de Rodas Ltda. ("Rodaros"), a Brazilian manufacturer of agricultural and construction wheels. This deal was first announced during Titan's second quarter 2025 earnings call on July 31st and has now completed formal regulatory review.

Rodaros is the second largest manufacturer of agricultural wheels in Brazil. This partnership will be forged with an initial cash investment of $4 million by Titan for a 20% ownership stake and includes commitments to acquire the remaining 80% in 2029 based on financial performance criteria for final valuation of the enterprise. Titan will obtain one Board seat within Rodaros (out of a three-member Board) and will begin providing financial leadership.

Paul Reitz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Titan stated, "This partnership reinforces Titan's commitment to offering the best solutions for our customers' equipment and to driving performance improvements in agriculture and construction operations. By combining Rodaros' excellence in wheel manufacturing with Titan's market leading tire production and distribution across the entire region, we are paving the way for the development of integrated solutions tailored to the Brazilian and South American markets."

Mr. Reitz continued "Building on Titan's One Stop Shop framework, this strategic partnership now gives us the opportunity to distribute wheel/tire assemblies to existing OEM customers, particularly in Brazil, the third largest agricultural market in the world. Over the years, I've talked to key OEMs in Brazil, and they expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to procure wheel/tire assemblies, which is something that none of our key competitors offer in that region. I expect this partnership to be a game changer for our customers and anticipate that wheel/tire assemblies will be a successful part of our Brazilian portfolio, much like they are in the US. Additionally, it gets us one step closer to our goal of being a supplier that OEMs can rely on for both wheels and tires, for all key geographies across the globe. We are excited about the growth opportunities that this partnership will provide for Titan, and about the ability to better serve our customers."

Ronaldo Linero, CEO of Rodaros added, "This partnership is founded on shared values and complementary technical expertise between the companies. Our goal is to generate real synergies and deliver added value to the end customer".

About Titan

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the Company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

SOURCE Titan International, Inc.