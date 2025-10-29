Smurfit Westrock plc (NYSE: SW, LSE: SWR) today announcedthe financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Key points:

Net Sales of $8,003 million

Net Income of $245 million, with a Net Income Margin of 3.1%

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $1,302 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 of 16.3%

of $1,302 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 16.3% Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $1,133 million

Adjusted Free Cash Flow 1 of $579 million

of $579 million Quarterly dividend of $0.4308 per ordinary share

Smurfit Westrock plc's performance for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (in millions, except margins and per share data):

September 30, 2025 20242 Net Sales 8,003 7,671 Net Income (Loss) 245 (150) Net Income (Loss) Margin 3.1% (2.0%) Adjusted EBITDA1 1,302 1,265 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 16.3% 16.5% Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,133 320 Adjusted Free Cash Flow1 579 118 Basic EPS 0.47 (0.30) Adjusted Basic EPS1 0.58 0.53

Tony Smurfit, President and CEO, commented:

"I am pleased to report that for the third quarter, we delivered in-line with our Adjusted EBITDA guidance. This performance was driven by the continued operational and commercial improvements in our North American business and our strong positions in EMEA and APAC and Latin America.

"We are reporting Net Income of $245 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1,302 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 of 16.3% and a strong Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $1,133 million.

"The operational and commercial improvement in our North American business is increasingly evident, with an Adjusted EBITDA of $810 million and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.2% for the quarter. The North American mill system demonstrated a strong operational performance in the quarter. Our corrugated operations continue to focus on value over volume and exiting uneconomic business. This approach, together with our focus on delivering innovation, quality and service for our customer base, has delivered a strong improvement in returns. Our consumer business also continues to improve as a result of already implemented restructurings, utilizing the full breadth of our paper portfolio and a unique and innovative product offering.

"We believe we are one of the market leaders in EMEA and APAC, where we have once again demonstrated good returns despite a difficult market backdrop to deliver Adjusted EBITDA of $419 million with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.8%. As a result of our integrated model, our mill system continues to run close to full utilization. While the backdrop from a paper supply perspective remains challenging, our value-added proposition in our packaging business is reflected in the resilience of our margin despite the softer demand environment. We believe the EMEA and APAC region is well positioned to benefit from improved demand, supported by a well invested asset base and strong market positions.

"Our Latin American operations delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $116 million for the quarter, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.3%, reflecting continued operational improvement and our strong market positions. The slightly lower margin quarter-on-quarter is primarily a result of a one-time operational issue which has now been resolved. Latin America remains a compelling growth region, both organically and inorganically.

"The year to date has been characterized by a challenging demand backdrop and as a result we expect to take additional economic downtime in the fourth quarter to optimize our system. As a result, we now expect to deliver full year Adjusted EBITDA3 in a $4.9 to $5.1 billion range. Our 2026 capital spend is expected to be in a $2.4 to $2.5 billion range. This level of spend allows us to continue optimizing our asset base, accelerating cost take-out and capitalizing high-growth areas.

"Our third quarter results reflect the significant progress we have made since the creation of Smurfit Westrock some 16 months ago. The steps we have taken, and continue to take, are building a better business and as we end 2025 and enter 2026 we are a much stronger Company, increasingly excited about our future prospects."

Dividend

Smurfit Westrock plc announced today that its Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.4308 per share on its ordinary shares. The quarterly dividend of $0.4308 per ordinary share is payable on December 18, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2025.

The default payment currency is U.S. Dollar for shareholders who hold their ordinary shares through a Depository Trust Company participant. It is also U.S. Dollar for shareholders holding their ordinary shares in registered form, unless a currency election has been registered with the Company's Transfer Agent, Computershare Trust Company N.A. by 5:00 p.m. (New York) 10:00 p.m. (Dublin) on November 13, 2025.

The default payment currency for shareholders holding their ordinary shares in the form of Depository Interests is U.S. Dollar. Such shareholders can elect to receive the dividend in Pounds Sterling or Euro by providing their instructions to the Company's Depositary Interest provider, Computershare Investor Services plc, by 12:00 p.m. (New York) 5:00 p.m. (Dublin) on November 26, 2025.

Earnings Call

___________________________________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Basic EPS are non-GAAP measures. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below for discussion and reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures. 2 All results reported for the three months ended September 30, 2024 do not include the financial results of legacy WestRock Company ('WestRock') for the first five days of July due to the closing of the combination between Smurfit Kappa Group plc and WestRock Company on July 5, 2024. 3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA outlook to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide an outlook for the comparable GAAP measure (net income).

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions in the world, with approximately 100,000 employees across 40 countries.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales 8,003 7,671 23,599 13,570 Cost of goods sold (6,434) (6,321) (18,938) (10,817) Gross profit 1,569 1,350 4,661 2,753 Selling, general and administrative expenses (963) (1,007) (2,899) (1,776) Impairment and restructuring costs (65) (21) (360) (21) Transaction and integration-related expenses associated with the Combination (15) (267) (72) (350) Operating profit 526 55 1,330 606 Pension and other postretirement non-service income (expense), net 8 8 24 (31) Interest expense, net (177) (167) (526) (225) Other expense, net (21) (13) (44) (13) Income (loss) before income taxes 336 (117) 784 337 Income tax expense (91) (33) (183) (164) Net income (loss) 245 (150) 601 173 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 1 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders 246 (150) 602 173 Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders 0.47 (0.30) 1.15 0.51 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders 0.47 (0.30) 1.14 0.50

Segment Information

We report our financial results of operations in the following three reportable segments:

North America, which includes operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Europe, the Middle East and Africa ("MEA" and together with Europe, "EMEA" and Asia-Pacific ("APAC"). Latin America ("LATAM"), which includes operations in Central America and Caribbean, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

Segment profitability is measured based on Adjusted EBITDA, defined as income (loss) before income taxes, unallocated corporate costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization, interest expense, net, pension and other postretirement non-service income (expense), net, share-based compensation expense, other expense, net, impairment and restructuring costs, transaction and integration-related expenses associated with the Combination, amortization of fair value step up on inventory and other specific items that management believes are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of the business.

Financial information by segment is summarized below (in millions, except margins).

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales (aggregate) North America 4,721 4,649 14,145 5,499 Europe, MEA and APAC 2,831 2,651 8,191 7,056 LATAM 545 506 1,576 1,187 Total 8,097 7,806 23,912 13,742 Less net sales (intersegment) North America 82 118 276 119 Europe, MEA and APAC 12 5 23 13 LATAM 12 14 40 Total 94 135 313 172 Net sales (unaffiliated customers) North America 4,639 4,531 13,869 5,380 Europe, MEA and APAC 2,819 2,646 8,168 7,043 LATAM 545 494 1,562 1,147 Total 8,003 7,671 23,599 13,570 Segment Adjusted EBITDA North America 810 780 2,347 900 Europe, MEA and APAC 419 411 1,180 1,158 LATAM 116 116 354 257 Total 1,345 1,307 3,881 2,315 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales (aggregate)) North America 17.2% 16.8% 16.6% 16.4% Europe, MEA and APAC 14.8% 15.5% 14.4% 16.4% LATAM 21.3% 23.1% 22.5% 21.6%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in millions, except share data) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (amounts related to consolidated variable interest entities of $4 million and $2 million at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 851 855 Accounts receivable, net (amounts related to consolidated variable interest entities of $882 million and $767 million at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 4,668 4,117 Inventories 3,781 3,550 Other current assets 1,583 1,533 Total current assets 10,883 10,055 Property, plant and equipment, net 23,050 22,675 Goodwill 7,213 6,822 Intangibles, net 1,075 1,117 Prepaid pension asset 698 635 Other non-current assets (amounts related to consolidated variable interest entities of $393 million and $389 million at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 2,650 2,455 Total assets 45,569 43,759 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 3,257 3,290 Accrued compensation and benefits 973 882 Current portion of debt 798 1,053 Other current liabilities 2,317 2,108 Total current liabilities 7,345 7,333 Non-current debt due after one year (amounts related to consolidated variable interest entities of $295 million and $8 million at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 13,313 12,542 Deferred tax liabilities 3,455 3,600 Pension liabilities and other postretirement benefits, net of current portion 737 706 Other non-current liabilities (amounts related to consolidated variable interest entities of $334 million and $335 million at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 2,260 2,191 Total liabilities 27,110 26,372 Equity: Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 10,000 shares outstanding Common stock; $0.001 par value; 9,500,000,000 shares authorized; 522,171,580 and 520,444,261 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1 1 Deferred shares; €1 par value; 25,000 shares authorized; Nil and 25,000 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively Treasury stock; at cost; 1,449,658 and 2,037,589 common stock at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (65) (93) Capital in excess of par value 16,057 15,948 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (347) (1,446) Retained earnings 2,787 2,950 Total shareholders' equity 18,433 17,360 Noncontrolling interests 26 27 Total equity 18,459 17,387 Total liabilities and equity 45,569 43,759

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in millions) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating activities: Net income (loss) 245 (150) 601 173 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 659 564 1,875 872 Impairment charges 58 2 242 2 Cash surrender value increase in excess of premiums paid (14) (14) (34) (14) Share-based compensation expense 35 123 114 154 Deferred income tax benefit (12) (89) (139) (99) Pension and other postretirement funding more than cost (24) (26) (83) (30) Other 15 15 21 14 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Accounts receivable 185 (186) (249) (422) Inventories (4) 140 (59) 120 Other assets 28 74 (19) (31) Accounts payable (107) (214) (142) (226) Income taxes (1) (29) 8 34 Accrued liabilities and other 70 110 61 155 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,133 320 2,197 702 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (610) (512) (1,609) (897) Cash paid for purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired (688) (5) (716) Proceeds from corporate owed life insurance 17 2 20 2 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 15 12 15 15 Other 10 1 15 1 Net cash used for investing activities (568) (1,185) (1,564) (1,595) Financing activities: Additions to debt 12 315 510 3,127 Repayments of debt (25) (1,607) (146) (1,640) Debt issuance costs (2) (15) (8) (44) Changes in commercial paper, net (227) (33) (245) (33) Other debt additions (repayments), net 2 17 (16) 13 Repayments of finance lease liabilities (6) (11) (29) (12) Tax paid in connection with shares withheld from employees (1) (21) (68) (21) Purchases of treasury stock (27) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (225) (158) (675) (493) Other 2 3 (1) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (470) (1,513) (674) 869 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (22) 4 37 (25) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 73 (2,374) (4) (49) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 778 3,325 855 1,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 851 951 851 951

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

Smurfit Westrock reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). However, management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures provide Smurfit Westrock's Board of directors, investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing its ongoing performance. Smurfit Westrock management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions, and in evaluating company performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation of or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from similarly captioned measures presented by other companies. Smurfit Westrock uses the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin", "Adjusted Free Cash Flow" and "Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share" (referred to as "Adjusted Basic EPS"). We discuss below details of the non-GAAP financial measures presented by us and provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Definitions

Smurfit Westrock uses the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" to evaluate its overall performance. The composition of Adjusted EBITDA is not addressed or prescribed by GAAP. Smurfit Westrock defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before income tax expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, interest expense, net, pension and other postretirement non-service income (expense), net, share-based compensation expense, other expense, net, impairment and restructuring costs, transaction and integration-related expenses associated with the Combination, amortization of fair value step up on inventory and other specific items that management believes are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of the business.

Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin measures provide Smurfit Westrock's management, Board of directors, investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others with useful information to evaluate Smurfit Westrock's performance relative to other periods because it adjusts out non-recurring items that management believes are not indicative of the ongoing results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Sales.

Smurfit Westrock uses the non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted Free Cash Flow". Smurfit Westrock defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities as adjusted for capital expenditures and to exclude certain costs not reflective of underlying ongoing operations. Management utilizes this measure in connection with managing Smurfit Westrock's business and believes that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures the amount of cash generated that is available, after reinvesting in the business, to maintain a strong balance sheet, pay dividends, repurchase stock, service debt and make investments for future growth. It should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. By adjusting for certain items that are not indicative of Smurfit Westrock's underlying operational performance, Smurfit Westrock believes that Adjusted Free Cash Flow also enables investors to perform meaningful comparisons between past and present periods.

Smurfit Westrock uses the non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted Basic EPS". Management believes this measure provides Smurfit Westrock's management, Board of directors, investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others with useful information to evaluate Smurfit Westrock's performance because it excludes, impairment and restructuring costs, transaction and integration-related expenses associated with the Combination, amortization of fair value step up on inventory and other specific items that management believes are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of the business. Smurfit Westrock and its Board of directors use this information when making financial, operating and planning decisions and when evaluating Smurfit Westrock's performance relative to other periods. Smurfit Westrock believes that the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted Basic EPS is Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders (referred to as "Basic EPS").

Reconciliations to Most Comparable GAAP Measure

Set forth below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, for the periods indicated (in millions, except margins).

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) 245 (150) 601 173 Income tax expense 91 33 183 164 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 659 564 1,875 872 Impairment and restructuring costs 65 21 360 21 Transaction and integration-related expenses associated with the Combination 15 267 72 350 Amortization of fair value step up on inventory 227 227 Interest expense, net 177 167 526 225 Pension and other postretirement non-service (income) expense, net (8) (8) (24) 31 Share-based compensation expense 35 123 114 154 Other expense, net 21 13 44 13 Other adjustments 2 8 16 (10) Adjusted EBITDA 1,302 1,265 3,767 2,220 Net Sales 8,003 7,671 23,599 13,570 Net Income (Loss) Margin (Net Income (Loss)/Net Sales) 3.1% (2.0%) 2.5% 1.3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA/Net Sales) 16.3% 16.5% 16.0% 16.4%

Set forth below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted Free Cash Flow to Net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated (in millions).

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,133 320 2,197 702 Capital expenditures (610) (512) (1,609) (897) Free Cash Flow 523 (192) 588 (195) Adjustments: Transaction and integration costs 23 307 120 364 Restructuring costs 62 45 174 45 Tax on above items (29) (42) (60) (42) Adjusted Free Cash Flow 579 118 822 172

Set forth below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted Basic EPS to Basic EPS, the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the periods indicated.

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Basic EPS 0.47 (0.30) 1.15 0.51 Impairment and restructuring costs 0.13 0.04 0.69 0.06 Transaction and integration-related expenses associated with the Combination 0.03 0.52 0.14 1.03 Amortization of fair value step up on inventory 0.45 0.66 Loss on debt extinguishment and deferred debt issue costs amortized 0.01 0.01 Other adjustments 0.02 0.03 (0.03) Income tax on above items (0.05) (0.21) (0.30) (0.31) Adjusted Basic EPS 0.58 0.53 1.71 1.93

