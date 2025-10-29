Jaguar Mining, Inc.: Jaguar Mining Inc. Announces Partial Lifting of Satinoco Pile Interdiction, a Critical Step Towards Resumption of the MTL Complex

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSX:JAG) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant milestone toward the safe and efficient restart of operations at its MTL Complex, which includes the Turmalina Mine and processing plant. The Company has received a Partial Suspension of Interdiction Order (Termo de Suspensão de Interdição) from the Brazilian Ministry of Labour and Employment in the State of Minas Gerais. This order formally lifts restrictions on specific sections of the Satinoco pile at the Turmalina Mine, representing a pivotal advancement in Jaguar's comprehensive plan to resume full operations at the MTL Complex.

The partial lifting follows a decision by the Regional Labour Court affirming that Labor Auditors may lift interdictions when safety conditions are met, without requiring prior external authorization. The Company has worked diligently with regulatory authorities to ensure all necessary safety measures and operational protocols are in place for the areas now released.

Key Terms of the Partial Suspension:

The order applies to two distinct regions of the Satinoco pile:

One near the Paste Fill plant and effluent treatment facilities; and

Another near the area housing maintenance workshops and a building designated for offices.

It is important to emphasize that this is a partial suspension. Restrictions remain in effect for other areas not explicitly covered by this order. The Company continues to work proactively with authorities to address all remaining requirements for a full resumption of activities at Turmalina.

Strategic Alignment and Operational Impact:

This development is a critical step in Jaguar's broader strategy to safely and systematically resolve all issues related to the Satinoco incident and to advance toward the complete restart of the MTL Complex. Gaining access to these specific areas allows the Company to advance essential preparatory work, including maintenance, infrastructure assessments, and further safety enhancements, which are prerequisites to a phased restart. This progress significantly de-risks the overall restart timeline and reinforces Jaguar's commitment to operational integrity, safety, and regulatory compliance.

Luis Albano Tondo, Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar, commented: "The receipt of this partial suspension order for the Satinoco waste/tailings pile represents a highly encouraging and concrete step forward in our plan to resume operations at the Turmalina Mine and broader MTL Complex. While this is a partial lifting, it provides critical access to key operational areas, including the Paste Fill plant, allowing us to accelerate preparations for a safe and full restart. We remain fully focused on fulfilling all outstanding requirements and are confident that this progress further solidifies our path to bringing the Turmalina Mine back into production, ultimately delivering enhanced value to our shareholders."

The Iron Quadrangle

The Iron Quadrangle has been an area of mineral exploration dating back to the 16th century. The discovery in 1699-1701 of gold contaminated with iron and platinum-group metals in the southeastern corner of the Iron Quadrangle gave rise to the name of the town Ouro Preto (Black Gold). The Iron Quadrangle contains world-class multi-million-ounce gold deposits such as Morro Velho, Cuiabá, and São Bento. Jaguar holds the second largest gold land position in the Iron Quadrangle with over 46,000 hectares.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the MTL complex (Turmalina mine and plant) and Caeté complex (Pilar and Roça Grande mines, and Caeté plant). The Roça Grande mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. The Company also owns the Paciência complex (Santa Isabel mine and plant), which had been on care and maintenance since 2012 and is under review to restart in 2026. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

For further information please contact:

Luis Albano Tondo

Chief Executive Officer

Jaguar Mining Inc.

luis.albano@jaguarmining.com

+55 31-99959-6337

Marina Freitas

Interim Chief Financial Officer

marina.freitas@jaguarmining.com.br

+55 31-98463-5344

