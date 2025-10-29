

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $446 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $470 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.



Excluding items, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $490 million or $1.07 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $5.143 billion from $4.863 billion last year.



GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $446 Mln. vs. $470 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $5.143 Bln vs. $4.863 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.51 to $4.63



