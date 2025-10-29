Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Gold X2 Mining Inc. (TSXV: AUXX) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: DF8) ("Gold X2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the next batch of assay results from its ongoing grade control drill program, with thirteen shallow holes targeting the marginal to core shears within the Main Zone at the Moss Gold Project in Northwest Ontario, Canada (the "Moss Gold Project").

Michael Henrichsen, CEO of Gold X2, commented, "Our latest drill results continue to demonstrate excellent continuity of mineralization at the Moss Main zone. These results validate our geological model that will be utilized in our upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate to be released in conjunction with the PEA. In addition, the results from grade control drilling will help define the spacing for the infill drill program as we look toward advancing the Moss Deposit toward a future feasibility study."

Highlights

Logging of the Moss Main grade control program has outlined strongly continuous lithological domains and traceable shear corridors associated with high-grade mineralized intercepts.

Results from thirteen holes continue to confirm the presence of a near-surface high-grade mineralized core at the center of the Moss Main zone previously defined primarily by historical drilling. Select drill intercepts include:

31.3m of 1.92 g/t Au from 48.7m in MMD-25-199, including 11.0m of 4.58 g/t Au from 69.0m



73.25m of 1.01g/t Au from 9.75m in MMD-25-219, including 39.0m of 1.28 g/t Au from 20.0m, and



51.05m of 1.08 g/t Au from 33.85m in MMD-25-221, including 10.0m of 2.32 g/t Au from 65.0m



19.0m of 2.75 g/t Au from 163.0m in MMD-25-223, including 6.0m of 7.84 g/t Au from 166.0m



69.65m of 1.63 g/t Au from 4.35m in MMD-25-227, including 10.0m of 7.09 g/t Au from 13.0m



80.2 of 1.23 g/t Au from 15.0m in MMD-25-229, including 16.0m of 1.69 g/t Au from 17.0m and 20.0m of 2.47 g/t Au from 44.0m



Technical Overview

The results of the current grade control drill program are illustrated in the following figures and tables. Figure 1 shows the location map of the drill holes reported in this release, relative to the Moss Main grade control drill program. Figure 2 provides a cross-section of drill holes MMD-25-227, MMD-25-229, MMD-25-231, and MMD-25-233 (assays pending), representing the third easternmost section of the pattern. The results are summarized in Tables 1-2, which include significant intercepts (Table 1) and drill hole locations (Table 2).





Figure 1: Illustrates the Moss Main grade control drill program.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/272337_20122848e44afbbf_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Shows a type section with reported intersections relative to the block model. Note: the block model has factored volumes that cannot be illustrated on section.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/272337_20122848e44afbbf_002full.jpg

In preparation for the infill drilling campaign, two grade control drilling programs were designed, one at each the Main and QES zones. The Main Zone pattern covers an area that is 100 meters along strike, 80 meters across strike and 170-190 meters deep. Drill holes are spaced in a 12.5-meter diamond-shaped pattern. All hole at the Main zone pattern have been completed with drilling activities shifted to the QES zone pattern.

These programs aim to investigate the short distance behaviour of gold mineralization, informing the determination of optimal drill spacing to upgrade Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources in preparation for the upcoming infill program. Additionally, the remaining half core will supply the required volume of sample for the upcoming feasibility level metallurgical studies. Finally, the tight spaced drilling provides mining-level precision that will derisk the Mineral Resource Estimate.

The logging data from the thirteen holes reported herein, and the previous eighteen holes (press release dated September 10th, 2025), highlight good continuity of the lithological and shear domains supporting the resource estimation process. Drilling has outlined a predictable geological sequence from north to south of a 15-25m wide dacitic volcanic package before a 100m wide locally sheared epidote-chlorite altered mafic diorite with two 10-20m wide sericite-silica-chlorite altered sheared diorite dykes and two 10-20m wide sericite-hematite-silica altered sheared granodiorite dykes. Drilling has also defined a 3-4m wide shallow dipping mafic dyke.

Three independent shear corridors have been defined and constrain the primary high grade mineralized intersections with additional interconnecting minor shear zones noted between the corridors associated with lower grade gold mineralization.

The mineralized intersections are moderately to strongly sheared and either sericite-chlorite or sericite-silica-hematite altered with pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization. The new holes further support our understanding that lithological units and shear zones are traceable vertically and horizontally across the sections with a slightly improved continuity noted along the shallowly dipping lineation fabric.

Several holes returned intervals above the 30 g/t cut within the high-grade shear corridor historically targeted by the underground exploration drift including 31.3m of 1.99 g/t Au (1.92 g/t cut) from 48.7m, including 11.0m of 4.76 g/t Au (4.58 g/t cut) from 69.0m in MMD-25-199, 19.0m of 4.52 g/t Au (2.75 g/t cut) from 163.0m, including 6.0m of 13.5 g/t Au (7.84 g/t cut) from 166.0m in MMD-25-223, and 69.65m of 3.20 g/t Au (1.63 g/t cut) from 4.35m, including 10.0m of 18.0 g/t Au (7.09 g/t cut) from 13.0m in MMD-25-227. The continuity of these very high-grade shears is encouraging with follow up on separate, more sparsely drilled high grade shears expected to be completed during the upcoming infill drill program.

Figure 3: Hole MMD-25-227: High grade section of a moderately sheared and sericite-chlorite-silica altered mineralized diorite yielding an intercept of 10.0m of 7.09 g/t Au (18.0 g/t Au Uncut) from 13.0m, including 1.25m of 17.25 g/t Au from 17.75m and 1.2m of 30g/t Au (121 g/t Uncut) from 20.55m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/272337_20122848e44afbbf_003full.jpg

Table 1: Significant intercepts

HOLE ID FROM TO LENGTH

(m) TRUE WIDTH

(m) CUT GRADE

(g/t Au) UNCUT GRADE

(g/t Au) MMD-25-199 5.00 42.55 37.55 26.8 0.62 0.62 MMD-25-199 20.00 27.00 7.00 5.0 1.11 1.11 MMD-25-199 48.70 80.00 31.30 22.5 1.92 1.99 MMD-25-199 69.00 80.00 11.00 7.9 4.58 4.76 MMD-25-199 93.00 102.90 9.90 7.2 0.40 0.40 MMD-25-199 111.20 117.80 6.60 4.8 0.47 0.47 MMD-25-199 126.00 132.00 6.00 4.4 1.73 1.73 MMD-25-199 126.00 130.00 4.00 2.9 2.26 2.26 MMD-25-218 9.00 15.00 6.00 4.2 0.37 0.37 MMD-25-218 28.10 35.00 6.90 4.9 1.18 1.18 MMD-25-218 28.10 35.00 6.90 4.9 1.18 1.18 MMD-25-218 41.80 104.65 62.85 44.7 0.61 0.61 MMD-25-218 41.80 45.00 3.20 2.3 1.06 1.06 MMD-25-218 62.00 68.05 6.05 4.3 1.78 1.78 MMD-25-218 80.35 84.00 3.65 2.6 1.29 1.29 MMD-25-218 111.00 114.00 3.00 2.1 1.18 1.18 MMD-25-218 112.00 114.00 2.00 1.4 1.42 1.42 MMD-25-218 121.75 125.00 3.25 2.3 0.41 0.41 MMD-25-218 132.00 177.00 45.00 32.5 0.76 0.76 MMD-25-218 132.00 134.00 2.00 1.4 1.72 1.72 MMD-25-218 138.00 148.50 10.50 7.6 1.54 1.54 MMD-25-218 170.00 172.00 2.00 1.4 2.00 2.00 MMD-25-218 185.90 191.85 5.95 4.3 1.34 1.34 MMD-25-218 185.90 191.85 5.95 4.3 1.34 1.34 MMD-25-219 9.75 83.00 73.25 52.3 1.01 1.01 MMD-25-219 12.00 17.00 5.00 3.6 1.07 1.07 MMD-25-219 20.00 59.00 39.00 27.8 1.28 1.28 MMD-25-219 66.00 70.00 4.00 2.9 1.78 1.78 MMD-25-219 108.00 130.00 22.00 16.0 1.80 1.80 MMD-25-219 110.00 112.00 2.00 1.4 2.20 2.20 MMD-25-219 119.00 129.00 10.00 7.3 2.94 2.94 MMD-25-219 136.00 138.00 2.00 1.5 0.36 0.36 MMD-25-219 150.00 152.00 2.00 1.5 0.67 0.67 MMD-25-220 2.45 9.00 6.55 4.6 0.41 0.41 MMD-25-220 32.00 40.00 8.00 5.7 0.46 0.46 MMD-25-220 56.00 58.00 2.00 1.4 0.60 0.60 MMD-25-220 67.30 75.40 8.10 5.9 0.31 0.31 MMD-25-220 84.00 99.50 15.50 11.2 1.02 1.02 MMD-25-220 91.00 99.50 8.50 6.2 1.52 1.52 MMD-25-220 120.00 125.00 5.00 3.6 0.66 0.66 MMD-25-220 133.00 177.00 44.00 32.3 1.09 1.09 MMD-25-220 139.00 176.00 37.00 27.1 1.23 1.23 MMD-25-220 183.00 196.00 13.00 9.6 0.44 0.44 MMD-25-220 209.00 222.00 13.00 9.6 0.57 0.57 MMD-25-221 33.85 84.90 51.05 35.9 1.08 1.08 MMD-25-221 34.55 40.00 5.45 3.8 2.20 2.20 MMD-25-221 65.00 75.00 10.00 7.1 2.32 2.32 MMD-25-221 103.00 119.00 16.00 11.4 1.10 1.10 MMD-25-221 103.00 116.00 13.00 9.2 1.30 1.30 MMD-25-221 134.00 137.00 3.00 2.1 0.35 0.35 MMD-25-221 146.55 159.00 12.45 8.9 1.89 1.89 MMD-25-221 146.55 158.00 11.45 8.2 1.99 1.99 MMD-25-221 171.00 173.00 2.00 1.4 0.59 0.59 MMD-25-221 180.00 183.00 3.00 2.2 0.71 0.71 MMD-25-222 7.00 14.00 7.00 5.0 0.51 0.51 MMD-25-222 35.00 37.35 2.35 1.7 2.63 2.63 MMD-25-222 46.00 55.00 9.00 6.5 0.46 0.46 MMD-25-222 68.00 75.45 7.45 5.4 0.85 0.85 MMD-25-222 90.00 93.00 3.00 2.2 0.55 0.55 MMD-25-222 99.00 128.00 29.00 21.1 0.93 0.93 MMD-25-222 107.60 114.65 7.05 5.1 1.66 1.66 MMD-25-222 122.00 128.00 6.00 4.4 1.49 1.49 MMD-25-222 140.50 154.00 13.50 9.9 0.39 0.39 MMD-25-222 171.00 188.10 17.10 12.6 0.55 0.55 MMD-25-222 181.00 183.00 2.00 1.5 1.46 1.46 MMD-25-222 224.00 227.00 3.00 2.2 0.33 0.33 MMD-25-223 17.00 26.70 9.70 6.8 2.00 2.00 MMD-25-223 40.20 47.00 6.80 4.8 0.35 0.35 MMD-25-223 60.00 64.00 4.00 2.9 0.87 0.87 MMD-25-223 84.00 106.00 22.00 15.8 1.20 1.20 MMD-25-223 85.00 96.00 11.00 7.9 2.03 2.03 MMD-25-223 123.00 134.00 11.00 8.0 0.69 0.69 MMD-25-223 128.00 130.00 2.00 1.5 1.76 1.76 MMD-25-223 163.00 182.00 19.00 14.0 2.75 4.52 MMD-25-223 166.00 172.00 6.00 4.4 7.84 13.5 MMD-25-223 199.00 207.00 8.00 5.9 1.15 1.15 MMD-25-223 199.00 205.25 6.25 4.6 1.29 1.29 MMD-25-225 10.00 20.00 10.00 7.1 2.49 2.49 MMD-25-225 11.00 20.00 9.00 6.4 2.68 2.68 MMD-25-225 25.45 32.20 6.75 4.8 0.73 0.73 MMD-25-225 37.75 50.00 12.25 8.8 0.72 0.72 MMD-25-225 46.00 49.00 3.00 2.2 1.49 1.49 MMD-25-225 70.00 73.00 3.00 2.2 0.46 0.46 MMD-25-225 83.75 87.00 3.25 2.4 3.38 3.38 MMD-25-225 83.75 87.00 3.25 2.4 3.38 3.38 MMD-25-225 108.00 116.00 8.00 5.8 1.03 1.03 MMD-25-225 109.00 112.00 3.00 2.2 2.20 2.20 MMD-25-225 127.00 130.45 3.45 2.5 0.68 0.68 MMD-25-225 143.00 154.00 11.00 8.1 1.87 1.87 MMD-25-225 143.00 145.25 2.25 1.7 3.05 3.05 MMD-25-225 177.00 199.00 22.00 16.4 1.42 1.42 MMD-25-225 185.00 198.20 13.20 9.9 2.17 2.17 MMD-25-225 221.00 231.00 10.00 7.5 0.52 0.52 MMD-25-226 6.00 8.80 2.80 2.0 1.12 1.12 MMD-25-226 14.65 24.20 9.55 6.8 0.76 0.76 MMD-25-226 17.20 19.50 2.30 1.6 1.85 1.85 MMD-25-226 33.00 42.00 9.00 6.4 0.42 0.42 MMD-25-226 73.65 83.00 9.35 6.7 0.38 0.38 MMD-25-226 89.00 122.00 33.00 23.6 1.00 1.00 MMD-25-226 89.00 91.00 2.00 1.4 3.63 3.63 MMD-25-226 104.00 113.10 9.10 6.5 1.78 1.78 MMD-25-226 129.00 142.00 13.00 9.3 1.72 1.72 MMD-25-226 158.00 184.00 26.00 18.8 0.42 0.42 MMD-25-226 202.40 220.00 17.60 12.8 0.35 0.35 MMD-25-227 4.35 74.00 69.65 49.1 1.63 3.20 MMD-25-227 5.00 9.45 4.45 3.1 1.28 1.28 MMD-25-227 13.00 23.00 10.00 7.0 7.09 18.0 MMD-25-227 38.00 42.00 4.00 2.8 1.18 1.18 MMD-25-227 52.20 61.60 9.40 6.7 1.55 1.55 MMD-25-227 82.00 87.00 5.00 3.6 0.80 0.80 MMD-25-227 100.10 118.00 17.90 12.9 1.56 1.56 MMD-25-227 103.00 114.35 11.35 8.2 2.21 2.21 MMD-25-227 134.15 145.65 11.50 8.3 1.14 1.14 MMD-25-227 135.25 137.80 2.55 1.8 2.76 2.76 MMD-25-229 15.00 95.20 80.20 56.5 1.23 1.23 MMD-25-229 17.00 33.00 16.00 11.2 1.69 1.69 MMD-25-229 44.00 64.00 20.00 14.1 2.47 2.47 MMD-25-229 102.00 113.00 11.00 7.9 1.17 1.17 MMD-25-229 102.00 111.00 9.00 6.4 1.25 1.25 MMD-25-229 120.00 139.00 19.00 13.7 1.98 1.98 MMD-25-229 128.00 136.00 8.00 5.8 4.00 4.00 MMD-25-229 154.00 168.00 14.00 10.2 0.96 0.96 MMD-25-229 159.00 161.00 2.00 1.5 1.08 1.08 MMD-25-230 24.00 31.00 7.00 5.0 0.41 0.41 MMD-25-230 43.55 46.30 2.75 2.0 0.87 0.87 MMD-25-230 62.00 99.00 37.00 26.6 0.92 0.92 MMD-25-230 65.00 67.75 2.75 2.0 2.19 2.19 MMD-25-230 85.00 92.00 7.00 5.0 2.14 2.14 MMD-25-230 106.00 116.00 10.00 7.2 0.62 0.62 MMD-25-230 136.00 148.00 12.00 8.7 0.90 0.90 MMD-25-230 141.25 147.00 5.75 4.2 1.21 1.21 MMD-25-230 155.00 174.00 19.00 13.8 1.37 1.37 MMD-25-230 156.00 163.00 7.00 5.1 2.60 2.60 MMD-25-230 195.00 202.00 7.00 5.1 1.35 1.35 MMD-25-230 199.00 202.00 3.00 2.2 2.32 2.32 MMD-25-231 41.00 50.00 9.00 6.3 0.37 0.37 MMD-25-231 56.35 65.00 8.65 6.1 0.45 0.45 MMD-25-231 71.00 92.00 21.00 14.9 0.51 0.51 MMD-25-231 78.00 81.00 3.00 2.1 1.45 1.45 MMD-25-231 110.00 129.00 19.00 13.7 1.33 1.33 MMD-25-231 110.00 112.00 2.00 1.4 2.09 2.09 MMD-25-231 120.00 127.00 7.00 5.0 2.29 2.29 MMD-25-231 151.00 177.00 26.00 18.9 1.22 1.22 MMD-25-231 156.00 163.00 7.00 5.1 2.49 2.49 MMD-25-231 170.00 173.00 3.00 2.2 2.92 2.92 MMD-25-231 190.00 193.00 3.00 2.2 0.37 0.37 Intersections calculated above a 0.3 g/t Au cut off with a top cut of 30 g/t Au and a maximum internal waste interval of 5 metres. Shaded intervals are intersections calculated above a 1.0 g/t Au cut off. Intervals in bold are those with a grade thickness factor exceeding 20 gram x metres / tonne gold. True widths are approximate and assume a subvertical body.

Table 2: Drill Collars

HOLE EAST NORTH RL AZIMUTH DIP EOH MMD-25-199 668,833 5,379,122 430 149.5 -44.6 141.00 MMD-25-218 668,819 5,379,165 433 148.9 -45.6 195.00 MMD-25-219 668,901 5,379,182 431 150.4 -45.4 162.00 MMD-25-220 668,810 5,379,181 435 150.6 -45.0 222.00 MMD-25-221 668,892 5,379,197 431 150.3 -46.0 186.00 MMD-25-222 668,813 5,379,192 437 149.8 -44.9 231.00 MMD-25-223 668,883 5,379,213 432 149.4 -45.1 207.00 MMD-25-225 668,874 5,379,227 433 150.7 -44.8 231.00 MMD-25-226 668,825 5,379,189 437 149.5 -45.2 222.00 MMD-25-227 668,898 5,379,170 431 149.1 -45.5 150.00 MMD-25-229 668,889 5,379,185 431 151.4 -45.5 171.00 MMD-25-230 668,822 5,379,177 435 149.7 -44.9 207.00 MMD-25-231 668,880 5,379,201 431 150.5 -45.5 195.00

Details of the Moss Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate are provided in a technical report with an effective date of January 31, 2024, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, which is filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

The HQ diameter drill core has been oriented using ACTIII or equivalent tools and validated in the core shack. All core has been sawed in half cut just off the core orientation line (bottom of hole) with the right half (looking down hole) of the core bagged and sent to a third-party analytical laboratory. The left half of the core was returned to core boxes and is stored at Gold X2's Kashabowie core yard facility.

All samples were sent to ALS Geochemistry in Thunder Bay for preparation and analysis was performed in the ALS Vancouver analytical facility. ALS is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025. Samples were analysed for gold via fire assay with an AA finish and 48 pathfinder elements via ICP-MS after four-acid digestion. Samples that assayed over 10 ppm Au were re-run via fire assay with a gravimetric finish.

In addition to ALS quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") protocols, Gold X2 has implemented a quality control program for all samples collected through the drilling program. The quality control program was designed by a qualified and independent third party, with a focus on the quality of analytical results for gold. Analytical results are received, imported to our secure on-line database and evaluated to meet our established guidelines to ensure that all sample batches pass industry best practice for analytical quality control. Certified reference materials are considered acceptable if values returned are within three standard deviations of the certified value reported by the manufacture of the material. In addition to the certified reference material, certified blank material is included in the sample stream to monitor contamination during sample preparation. Blank material results are assessed based on the returned gold result being less than ten times the quoted lower detection limit of the analytical method. The results of the on-going analytical quality control program are evaluated and reported to Gold X2 by Orix Geoscience Inc.

Equity Grant to Management and Consultants

Gold X2 further announces that pursuant to its omnibus incentive plan, the Company has granted an aggregate of 550,000 stock options (the "Stock Options"), of which 300,000 were granted to the Company's interim CFO and an aggregate of 250,000 stock options were granted to consultants of the Company. Each Stock Option will be exercisable into a common share of the Company at a price of $.51 with an expiry date of October 29, 2030.

The Company has also granted an aggregate of 50,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to the Company's interim CFO which will vest twelve-months following the grant date. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company. The grant of RSU is subject to the Company's omnibus incentive plan.

Qualified Person

Peter Flindell, PGeo, MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice-President, Exploration, of the Company, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Mr. Flindell has verified the data disclosed. To verify the information related to the winter drill program at the Moss Gold Project, Mr. Flindell has visited the property several times; discussed and reviewed logging, sampling, bulk density, core cutting and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations. He has also overseen the Company's health and safety policies in the field to ensure full compliance, and consulted with the Project's host indigenous communities on the planning and implementation of the drill program, particularly with respect to its impact on the environment and the Company's remediation protocols.

About Gold X2 Mining

Gold X2 is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $75 million of new capital and completed approximately 100,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 255,000 meters of drilling. The 2024 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") has expanded to 1.54 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.23 g/t Au, contained within 38.96 million tonnes and 5.20 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 1.11 g/t Au, contained within 146.24 million tonnes. The MRE only encompasses 3.6 kilometers of the 35+ kilometer mineralized trend, remains open at depth and along strike and is one of the few remaining major Canadian gold deposits positioned for development in this cycle. Please see NI 43-101 technical report titled: "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Moss Gold Project, Ontario, Canada," dated March 20, 2024 with an effective date of January 31, 2024 available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.goldx2.com).

For More Information - Please Contact:

Michael Henrichsen

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Gold X2 Mining Inc.

