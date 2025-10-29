

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are mostly subdued Wednesday morning with investors largely refraining from making significant moves while awaiting the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later in the day, and looking ahead to the European Central Bank's rate decision and the meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday.



The benchmark CAC 40 was at 8,216.57 a few minutes ago, little changed from Tuesday's closing level.



Capgemini is rising 3.5%, and Stellantis is gaining about 3.2%. Stellantis is up thanks to stronger-than-expected margins reported by Mercedes-Benz's automotive division.



Sanofi and Societe Generale are up 1.1% and 1%, respectively. Engie, BNP Paribas, TotalEnergies, Carrefour, Credit Agricole, Schneider Electric and Unibail Rodamco are up with modest gains.



Meanwhile, Thales, ArcelorMittal, Dassault Systemes and Orange are down 1 to 1.7%.



Kering, Pernod Ricard, Bureau Veritas, Bouygues, Euronext, AXA and Safran are also weak.



Shares of manufacturing company Bic S.A., are down 10% after the firm lowered its sales and operating margin forecasts for fiscal 2025.



