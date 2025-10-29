

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - As part of President Donald Trump's trip to Asia, the United States signed Technology Prosperity Deals with Japan and South Korea, expanding, strengthening, and focusing science and technology collaboration with key allies. Building on the success of the U.S.-United Kingdom TPD signed in September, these bilateral agreements further enable U.S. engagement with the two Asian allies' unique science and technology ecosystems to align regulatory and standards approaches, accelerate research and development, and strengthen national security.



'The Trump Administration is redefining American technological leadership by driving bilateral collaborative partnerships with allies like Japan and Korea,' said Michael Kratsios, Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. 'Each Technology Prosperity Deal offers great opportunities to accelerate scientific discovery and lead the world into a new era of innovation driven by the US and our partners'.



The U.S.-Japan Technology Prosperity Deal, signed by Michael Kratsios, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Japanese Minister of State for Science and Technology Policy Onoda Kimi, will deepen cooperation to drive breakthroughs in AI, quantum computing, biotechnology, space, 6G, and fusion energy.



The U.S.-Japan TPD will advance American interests through coordinated U.S.-Japanese AI exports. This will strengthen technology protections and refocus the partnership between the U.S. Center for AI Standards and Innovation and the Japan AI Safety Institute on metrology and standards innovation.



The TPD also advances joint efforts to secure the innovation ecosystem, with particular focus on research security, resilient biotechnology and pharmaceutical supply chains, and protection of quantum technologies.



It advances strategic interests of the United States in space, 6G, and fusion technologies with a critical ally in the region.



The U.S.-South Korea Technology Prosperity Deal was signed by Director Kratsios and Korean Minister of Science, Information, and Communication Technology Bae Kyung-hoon to affirm the commitment of the two nations to science and technology collaboration.



The White House said the U.S. will work with Korean counterparts to reduce operational burdens for technology companies and digital application platforms, with particular attention to removing barriers to innovative data localization hosting architectures.



The U.S.-Korea TPD will advance American interests with coordinated U.S.-South Korea AI exports, strengthening both countries' export controls and enforcement, and refocusing the partnership between the U.S. Center for AI Standards and Innovation and the Korea AI Safety Institute on metrology and standards innovation.



The TPD also advances combined efforts to secure the innovation ecosystem, with particular focus on research security, resilient biotechnology and pharmaceutical supply chains, and protecting quantum technologies.



It advances strategic interests of the U.S. in space exploration and 6G telecommunications, working to partner with Korea as a critical ally in the region.



The two nations also agreed to engage in discussions to promote AI education programs.



