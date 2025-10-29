Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

- Board approved increase in dividend of 3.45% to $0.60 per share for fourth quarter 2025, representing the 22nd consecutive annual increase, with a compound annual growth rate of 10.7%
- Net income of $137.6 million and earnings per share (diluted) of $1.45 for third quarter 2025
- Net income of $402.9 million, increased 15.4%, and earnings per share (diluted) of $4.23, increased 14.9%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared with the same period 2024
- Third quarter net interest margin increased 29 basis points to 3.24% compared to2.95% forthird quarter 2024
- Deposits increased $308.7 million during third quarter 2025, or 4.5% annualized
- Noninterest-bearing deposits of $9.5 billion, representing 34.3% of total deposits
- Borrowings decreased $500.0 million during third quarter 2025
- Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $377.3 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program, of 1.64%(1)
- Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.36% of third quarter average interest-earning assets
- Return (annualized) on third quarter average assets of 1.44% and average tangible common equity of 13.43%(1)
- Announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Southwest Bancshares, Inc. headquartered in San Antonio, Texas
- Pending acquisition of American Bank Holding Corporation, Corpus Christi, Texas
HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB) ("Prosperity Bancshares"), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $137.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared with $127.3 million for the same period in 2024. Net income per diluted common share was $1.45 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared with $1.34 for the same period in 2024. The annualized return on third quarter average assets was 1.44%. Additionally, deposits increased $308.7 million during the third quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.36% of third quarter average interest-earning assets.
"In the third quarter we signed a definitive merger agreement with Southwest Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Texas Partners Bank headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. We are excited about this transaction as it significantly expands our San Antonio metro footprint with 4 additional branches and increased deposit market share, bolsters our presence in the Texas Hill Country and adds an experienced C&I lending team," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"I would also be remiss not to mention how excited we are about our pending merger with American Bank Holding Corporation in Corpus Christi, Texas. The combination will strengthen our presence and operations in South Texas and surrounding areas and enhance our presence in Central Texas, including San Antonio," continued Zalman.
"I am also pleased to announce that the Board of Directors approved increasing the fourth quarter 2025 dividend to $0.60 per share from $0.58 per share that was paid in the prior four quarters. The increase reflects the continued confidence the Board has in our company and our markets. The compound annual growth rate in dividends declared from 2003 to 2025 was 10.7%. We continue to share our success with our shareholders through the payment of dividends and opportunistic stock repurchases, while also continuing to grow our capital," stated Zalman.
"As of October 2025, Texas boasts one of the world's strongest and most diverse economies, ranking as the 8th largest globally with a GDP of approximately $2.77 trillion in 2024. The state produces about 9.3% of U.S. GDP and continues to outpace national growth in many metrics. Although the economy is showing some signs of moderation, influenced by factors such as tariffs and immigration policies, we believe Texas remains the best state for business with a pro-business attitude and no state income tax. This is evidenced by major corporations continuing to move their operations to Texas and Oklahoma," added Zalman.
"As of October 2025, Oklahoma's economy is demonstrating resilience and modest growth, outpacing national averages in key areas such as unemployment and population expansion despite broader U.S. slowdowns from tariffs and policy uncertainties," continued Zalman.
"I would like to thank our customers, associates, directors and shareholders for their hard work and loyalty. Our fundamentals and resolve have never been stronger to continue to build this successful company," concluded Zalman.
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
Net income was $137.6 million(2) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $127.3 million(3) for the same period in 2024, an increase of $10.3 million or 8.1%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.45 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $1.34 for the same period in 2024, an increase of 8.2%. The changes were primarily due to an increase in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in provision for income taxes. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $137.6 million(2) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $135.2 million(4) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $2.4 million or 1.8%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.45 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $1.42 for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended September 30, 2025, were 1.44%, 7.18% and 13.43%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities) was 44.06%(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $273.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $261.7 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of $11.7 million or 4.5%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings and a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances and average rates on federal funds sold and other earning assets, a decrease in the average balances and average rates on loans and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $2.0 million. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $5.7 million or 2.1% to $273.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $267.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to one extra day during the current quarter and a decrease in the average balances for other borrowings.
The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.24% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with 2.95% for the same period in 2024. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings and a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances and average rates on federal funds sold and other earning assets, a decrease in the average balances and average rates on loans and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $2.0 million. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.24% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with 3.18% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to a decrease in the average balances for other borrowings.
Noninterest income was $41.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $41.1 million for the same period in 2024. Noninterest income was $41.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $43.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.7 million. The change was primarily due to a decrease in net gain on sale or write-down of assets.
Noninterest expense was $138.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $140.3 million for the same period in 2024, a decrease of $1.7 million, primarily due to a decrease in other noninterest expense. Noninterest expense was $138.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and the three months ended June 30, 2025.
Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income was $402.9 million(5) compared with $349.3 million(6) for the same period in 2024, an increase of $53.6 million or 15.4%. Net income per diluted common share was $4.23 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $3.68 for the same period in 2024, an increase of 14.9%. The changes were primarily due to an increase in net interest income, lower merger related provision and expenses, and lower regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance, partially offset by a decrease in net gain on sale or write-up of securities. Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, were 1.40%, 7.08% and 13.36%(1), respectively.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $806.5 million compared with $758.7 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of $47.8 million or 6.3%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings and a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities, a decrease in the average balances and average rates on federal funds sold and other earning assets, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.6 million and a decrease in the average balances on loans.
The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was 3.19% compared with 2.86% for the same period in 2024. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings and a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities, a decrease in the average balances and average rates on federal funds sold and other earning assets, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.6 million and a decrease in the average balances on loans.
Noninterest income was $125.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $126.0 million for the same period in 2024.
Noninterest expense was $417.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $429.0 million for the same period in 2024, a decrease of $11.5 million or 2.7%, primarily due to decreases in regulatory assessment and FDIC insurance, merger related expenses and other noninterest expense.
Balance Sheet Information
Prosperity had $38.330 billion in total assets at September 30, 2025, compared with $38.417 billion at June 30, 2025, and $40.115 billion at September 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the reduction in borrowings by $1.50 billion from September 30, 2024 to September 30, 2025.
Loans were $22.028 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $169.6 million from $22.197 billion at June 30, 2025. Loans decreased $353.1 million from $22.381 billion at September 30, 2024.
Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $20.750 billion at September 30, 2025, compared with $20.910 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $160.4 million, and compared with $21.152 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $402.6 million.
Deposits were $27.782 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $308.7 million or 1.1% from $27.473 billion at June 30, 2025. Deposits decreased $305.5 million from $28.088 billion at September 30, 2024.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $119.6 million or 0.36% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2025, compared with $110.5 million or 0.33% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2025, and $89.9 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2024, with a significant portion of the balance for each period attributable to acquired loans.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $377.3 million at September 30, 2025, compared with $383.7 million at June 30, 2025, and $392.0 million at September 30, 2024. There was no provision for credit losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to no provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and a $9.1 million provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $339.6 million or 1.54% of total loans at September 30, 2025, compared with $346.1 million or 1.56% of total loans at June 30, 2025, and $354.4 million or 1.58% of total loans at September 30, 2024. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.64%(1) at September 30, 2025, compared with 1.66%(1) at June 30, 2025, and 1.68%(1) at September 30, 2024.
Net charge-offs were $6.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with net charge-offs of $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and net charge-offs of $5.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, $4.5 million of reserves on resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.
Net charge-offs were $12.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared with net charge-offs of $12.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, $15.0 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.
Dividend
Prosperity Bancshares declared a fourth quarter 2025 cash dividend of $0.60 per share to be paid on January 2, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of December 15, 2025, an increase of $0.02 per share, or 3.45%, from the prior quarter.
Stock Repurchase Program
On January 21, 2025, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.8 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 21, 2026, at the discretion of management. Under its 2025 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 299,318 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $66.62 per share during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.
Agreement to Acquire Southwest Bancshares, Inc.
On October 1, 2025, Prosperity Bancshares and Southwest Bancshares, Inc. ("Southwest) jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement (the "Prosperity/Southwest Merger Agreement") whereby Southwest, a Texas corporation and bank holding company of Texas Partners Bank ("Texas Partners"), will merge with and into Prosperity Bancshares and Texas Partners will merge with and into Prosperity Bank. Texas Partners operates 11 banking offices in Central Texas including its main office in San Antonio, and banking offices in the San Antonio area, Austin and the Hill Country. As of June 30, 2025, Southwest, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $2.354 billion, total loans of $1.890 billion and total deposits of $2.129 billion.
Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the Prosperity/Southwest Merger Agreement, Prosperity Bancshares will issue 4,062,520 shares of Prosperity Bancshares common stock for all outstanding shares of Southwest common stock and restricted stock awards, subject to certain potential adjustments. Southwest warrants and in-the-money Southwest stock options that are outstanding at the closing will be converted into cash payments based on the value of the merger consideration (less the applicable exercise price), as calculated pursuant to the terms of the Prosperity/Southwest Merger Agreement. Based on Prosperity Bancshares's closing price of $65.97 on September 29, 2025, the total consideration was valued at approximately $268.9 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and approval by the shareholders of Southwest. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2026.
Pending Acquisition of American Bank Holding Corporation
On July 18, 2025, Prosperity Bancshares and American Bank Holding Corporation ("American") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement (the "Prosperity/American Merger Agreement") whereby American, a Texas corporation and bank holding company of American Bank, N.A. ("American Bank"), will merge with and into Prosperity Bancshares and American Bank will merge with and into Prosperity Bank. American Bank operates 18 banking offices and 2 loan production offices in South and Central Texas including its main office in Corpus Christi, and banking offices in San Antonio, Austin, Victoria and the greater Corpus Christi area including Port Aransas and Rockport and a loan production office in Houston, Texas. As of June 30, 2025, American, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $2.553 billion, total loans of $1.798 billion and total deposits of $2.293 billion.
Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the Prosperity/American Merger Agreement, Prosperity Bancshares will issue 4,439,981 shares of Prosperity Bancshares common stock for all outstanding shares of American common stock, subject to certain potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity Bancshares' closing price of $72.40 on July 16, 2025, the total consideration was valued at approximately $321.5 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals and approval of the shareholders of American. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2025 or the first quarter of 2026.
Conference Call
Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's third quarter 2025 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 2818776.
Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on the sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses, and FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
As of September 30, 2025, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $38.330 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.
Prosperity currently operates 283 full-service banking locations: 62 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 33 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 61 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 31 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 45 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Abilene, Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.
|
____________________
|
(1)
|
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
|
(2)
|
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
|
(3)
|
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.
|
(4)
|
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.8 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
|
(5)
|
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $8.5 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $9.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
|
(6)
|
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $12.4 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $13.9 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $9.1 million, merger related expenses of $4.4 million, FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $11.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
|
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
Sep 30, 2025
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2025
|
|
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
|
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
|
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
$
|
11,297
|
|
|
$
|
6,004
|
|
|
$
|
9,764
|
|
|
$
|
10,690
|
|
|
$
|
6,113
|
|
Loans held for investment
|
|
|
20,738,294
|
|
|
|
20,903,944
|
|
|
|
20,909,913
|
|
|
|
21,057,616
|
|
|
|
21,146,033
|
|
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
|
|
|
1,278,178
|
|
|
|
1,287,440
|
|
|
|
1,057,893
|
|
|
|
1,080,903
|
|
|
|
1,228,706
|
|
Total loans
|
|
|
22,027,769
|
|
|
|
22,197,388
|
|
|
|
21,977,570
|
|
|
|
22,149,209
|
|
|
|
22,380,852
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities(A)
|
|
|
10,232,462
|
|
|
|
10,608,104
|
|
|
|
10,792,731
|
|
|
|
11,094,424
|
|
|
|
11,300,756
|
|
Federal funds sold
|
|
|
210
|
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
|
292
|
|
|
|
208
|
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|
|
(339,626)
|
|
|
|
(346,084)
|
|
|
|
(349,101)
|
|
|
|
(351,805)
|
|
|
|
(354,397)
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
|
1,766,115
|
|
|
|
1,304,993
|
|
|
|
1,694,637
|
|
|
|
1,972,175
|
|
|
|
2,209,863
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
3,503,127
|
|
|
|
3,503,127
|
|
|
|
3,503,127
|
|
|
|
3,503,129
|
|
|
|
3,504,388
|
|
Core deposit intangibles, net
|
|
|
55,194
|
|
|
|
58,796
|
|
|
|
62,406
|
|
|
|
66,047
|
|
|
|
70,178
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
|
13,750
|
|
|
|
7,874
|
|
|
|
8,012
|
|
|
|
5,701
|
|
|
|
5,757
|
|
Fixed assets, net
|
|
|
378,776
|
|
|
|
374,602
|
|
|
|
373,273
|
|
|
|
371,238
|
|
|
|
373,812
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
692,692
|
|
|
|
708,355
|
|
|
|
701,799
|
|
|
|
756,328
|
|
|
|
623,903
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
38,330,469
|
|
|
$
|
38,417,352
|
|
|
$
|
38,764,675
|
|
|
$
|
39,566,738
|
|
|
$
|
40,115,320
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
$
|
9,522,028
|
|
|
$
|
9,426,657
|
|
|
$
|
9,675,915
|
|
|
$
|
9,798,438
|
|
|
$
|
9,811,361
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
18,260,066
|
|
|
|
18,046,754
|
|
|
|
18,350,884
|
|
|
|
18,582,900
|
|
|
|
18,276,250
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
27,782,094
|
|
|
|
27,473,411
|
|
|
|
28,026,799
|
|
|
|
28,381,338
|
|
|
|
28,087,611
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
|
2,400,000
|
|
|
|
2,900,000
|
|
|
|
2,700,000
|
|
|
|
3,200,000
|
|
|
|
3,900,000
|
|
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
|
|
185,797
|
|
|
|
183,572
|
|
|
|
216,086
|
|
|
|
221,913
|
|
|
|
228,896
|
|
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit
|
|
|
37,646
|
|
|
|
37,646
|
|
|
|
37,646
|
|
|
|
37,646
|
|
|
|
37,646
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
259,994
|
|
|
|
222,987
|
|
|
|
267,083
|
|
|
|
287,346
|
|
|
|
499,918
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
30,665,531
|
|
|
|
30,817,616
|
|
|
|
31,247,614
|
|
|
|
32,128,243
|
|
|
|
32,754,071
|
|
Shareholders' equity(B)
|
|
|
7,664,938
|
|
|
|
7,599,736
|
|
|
|
7,517,061
|
|
|
|
7,438,495
|
|
|
|
7,361,249
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
38,330,469
|
|
|
$
|
38,417,352
|
|
|
$
|
38,764,675
|
|
|
$
|
39,566,738
|
|
|
$
|
40,115,320
|
|
|
|
(A)
|
Includes $(1,987), $(1,657), $(1,374), $(2,056) and $(1,070) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 respectively.
|
(B)
|
Includes $(1,570), $(1,309), $(1,085), $(1,624) and $(845) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
|
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
|
Mar 31,
|
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
Income Statement Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
$
|
329,445
|
|
|
$
|
325,490
|
|
|
$
|
319,023
|
|
|
$
|
333,055
|
|
|
$
|
337,451
|
|
|
$
|
973,958
|
|
|
$
|
980,107
|
|
Securities(C)
|
|
|
58,207
|
|
|
|
57,836
|
|
|
|
57,886
|
|
|
|
58,260
|
|
|
|
59,617
|
|
|
|
173,929
|
|
|
|
188,466
|
|
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
|
|
|
10,455
|
|
|
|
9,438
|
|
|
|
15,896
|
|
|
|
19,630
|
|
|
|
20,835
|
|
|
|
35,789
|
|
|
|
44,195
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
398,107
|
|
|
|
392,764
|
|
|
|
392,805
|
|
|
|
410,945
|
|
|
|
417,903
|
|
|
|
1,183,676
|
|
|
|
1,212,768
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
95,965
|
|
|
|
93,790
|
|
|
|
95,597
|
|
|
|
102,050
|
|
|
|
107,758
|
|
|
|
285,352
|
|
|
|
306,574
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
|
27,613
|
|
|
|
30,101
|
|
|
|
30,492
|
|
|
|
39,620
|
|
|
|
46,792
|
|
|
|
88,206
|
|
|
|
142,020
|
|
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
|
|
1,094
|
|
|
|
1,151
|
|
|
|
1,334
|
|
|
|
1,501
|
|
|
|
1,662
|
|
|
|
3,579
|
|
|
|
5,453
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
124,672
|
|
|
|
125,042
|
|
|
|
127,423
|
|
|
|
143,171
|
|
|
|
156,212
|
|
|
|
377,137
|
|
|
|
454,047
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
273,435
|
|
|
|
267,722
|
|
|
|
265,382
|
|
|
|
267,774
|
|
|
|
261,691
|
|
|
|
806,539
|
|
|
|
758,721
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
9,066
|
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
|
|
273,435
|
|
|
|
267,722
|
|
|
|
265,382
|
|
|
|
267,774
|
|
|
|
261,691
|
|
|
|
806,539
|
|
|
|
749,655
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees
|
|
|
9,805
|
|
|
|
8,885
|
|
|
|
9,147
|
|
|
|
9,960
|
|
|
|
9,016
|
|
|
|
27,837
|
|
|
|
25,457
|
|
Credit card, debit card and ATM card income
|
|
|
9,446
|
|
|
|
9,761
|
|
|
|
8,739
|
|
|
|
9,443
|
|
|
|
9,620
|
|
|
|
27,946
|
|
|
|
27,865
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
|
7,317
|
|
|
|
7,645
|
|
|
|
7,408
|
|
|
|
6,992
|
|
|
|
6,664
|
|
|
|
22,370
|
|
|
|
19,506
|
|
Trust income
|
|
|
3,526
|
|
|
|
3,859
|
|
|
|
3,601
|
|
|
|
3,514
|
|
|
|
3,479
|
|
|
|
10,986
|
|
|
|
11,236
|
|
Mortgage income
|
|
|
931
|
|
|
|
965
|
|
|
|
1,009
|
|
|
|
779
|
|
|
|
962
|
|
|
|
2,905
|
|
|
|
2,317
|
|
Brokerage income
|
|
|
1,328
|
|
|
|
1,225
|
|
|
|
1,262
|
|
|
|
1,063
|
|
|
|
1,258
|
|
|
|
3,815
|
|
|
|
3,679
|
|
Bank owned life insurance income
|
|
|
2,111
|
|
|
|
1,985
|
|
|
|
2,115
|
|
|
|
2,020
|
|
|
|
2,028
|
|
|
|
6,211
|
|
|
|
5,960
|
|
Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
1,414
|
|
|
|
(235)
|
|
|
|
584
|
|
|
|
3,178
|
|
|
|
1,182
|
|
|
|
2,240
|
|
Net gain on sale or write-up of securities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
11,245
|
|
Other noninterest income
|
|
|
6,771
|
|
|
|
7,243
|
|
|
|
8,255
|
|
|
|
5,482
|
|
|
|
4,670
|
|
|
|
22,269
|
|
|
|
16,467
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
|
41,238
|
|
|
|
42,982
|
|
|
|
41,301
|
|
|
|
39,837
|
|
|
|
41,099
|
|
|
|
125,521
|
|
|
|
125,972
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and benefits
|
|
|
87,949
|
|
|
|
87,296
|
|
|
|
89,476
|
|
|
|
88,631
|
|
|
|
88,367
|
|
|
|
264,721
|
|
|
|
263,722
|
|
Net occupancy and equipment
|
|
|
9,395
|
|
|
|
9,168
|
|
|
|
9,146
|
|
|
|
8,957
|
|
|
|
9,291
|
|
|
|
27,709
|
|
|
|
26,829
|
|
Credit and debit card, data processing and
|
|
|
12,515
|
|
|
|
12,056
|
|
|
|
11,422
|
|
|
|
12,342
|
|
|
|
11,985
|
|
|
|
35,993
|
|
|
|
34,958
|
|
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance
|
|
|
5,198
|
|
|
|
5,508
|
|
|
|
5,789
|
|
|
|
5,789
|
|
|
|
5,726
|
|
|
|
16,495
|
|
|
|
21,581
|
|
Core deposit intangibles amortization
|
|
|
3,602
|
|
|
|
3,610
|
|
|
|
3,641
|
|
|
|
4,131
|
|
|
|
4,146
|
|
|
|
10,853
|
|
|
|
11,539
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
4,966
|
|
|
|
4,779
|
|
|
|
4,774
|
|
|
|
4,791
|
|
|
|
4,741
|
|
|
|
14,519
|
|
|
|
14,263
|
|
Communications
|
|
|
3,480
|
|
|
|
3,507
|
|
|
|
3,473
|
|
|
|
3,450
|
|
|
|
3,360
|
|
|
|
10,460
|
|
|
|
10,247
|
|
Other real estate expense
|
|
|
314
|
|
|
|
204
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
255
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
658
|
|
|
|
268
|
|
Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other
|
|
|
(81)
|
|
|
|
(222)
|
|
|
|
(30)
|
|
|
|
(610)
|
|
|
|
(97)
|
|
|
|
(333)
|
|
|
|
(204)
|
|
Merger related expenses
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
4,444
|
|
Other noninterest expense
|
|
|
11,235
|
|
|
|
12,659
|
|
|
|
12,470
|
|
|
|
13,809
|
|
|
|
12,744
|
|
|
|
36,364
|
|
|
|
41,381
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
|
138,635
|
|
|
|
138,565
|
|
|
|
140,301
|
|
|
|
141,545
|
|
|
|
140,338
|
|
|
|
417,501
|
|
|
|
429,028
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
176,038
|
|
|
|
172,139
|
|
|
|
166,382
|
|
|
|
166,066
|
|
|
|
162,452
|
|
|
|
514,559
|
|
|
|
446,599
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
38,482
|
|
|
|
36,984
|
|
|
|
36,157
|
|
|
|
35,990
|
|
|
|
35,170
|
|
|
|
111,623
|
|
|
|
97,289
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
137,556
|
|
|
$
|
135,155
|
|
|
$
|
130,225
|
|
|
$
|
130,076
|
|
|
$
|
127,282
|
|
|
$
|
402,936
|
|
|
$
|
349,310
|
|
|
|
(C)
|
Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $2,877, $4,926, $5,027, $5,609 and $5,574 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively, and $12,830 and $17,227 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
|
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
|
Mar 31,
|
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profitability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (D) (E)
|
|
$
|
137,556
|
|
|
$
|
135,155
|
|
|
$
|
130,225
|
|
|
$
|
130,076
|
|
|
$
|
127,282
|
|
|
$
|
402,936
|
|
|
$
|
349,310
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
$
|
1.45
|
|
|
$
|
1.42
|
|
|
$
|
1.37
|
|
|
$
|
1.37
|
|
|
$
|
1.34
|
|
|
$
|
4.23
|
|
|
$
|
3.68
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$
|
1.45
|
|
|
$
|
1.42
|
|
|
$
|
1.37
|
|
|
$
|
1.37
|
|
|
$
|
1.34
|
|
|
$
|
4.23
|
|
|
$
|
3.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets (F)(J)
|
|
|
1.44
|
%
|
|
|
1.41
|
%
|
|
|
1.34
|
%
|
|
|
1.31
|
%
|
|
|
1.28
|
%
|
|
|
1.40
|
%
|
|
|
1.16
|
%
|
Return on average common equity (F)(J)
|
|
|
7.18
|
%
|
|
|
7.13
|
%
|
|
|
6.94
|
%
|
|
|
7.00
|
%
|
|
|
6.93
|
%
|
|
|
7.08
|
%
|
|
|
6.40
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common
|
|
|
13.43
|
%
|
|
|
13.44
|
%
|
|
|
13.23
|
%
|
|
|
13.50
|
%
|
|
|
13.50
|
%
|
|
|
13.36
|
%
|
|
|
12.43
|
%
|
Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)
|
|
|
3.24
|
%
|
|
|
3.18
|
%
|
|
|
3.14
|
%
|
|
|
3.05
|
%
|
|
|
2.95
|
%
|
|
|
3.19
|
%
|
|
|
2.86
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio (G) (I)(K)
|
|
|
44.06
|
%
|
|
|
44.80
|
%
|
|
|
45.71
|
%
|
|
|
46.10
|
%
|
|
|
46.87
|
%
|
|
|
44.85
|
%
|
|
|
49.25
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liquidity and Capital Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity to assets
|
|
|
20.00
|
%
|
|
|
19.78
|
%
|
|
|
19.39
|
%
|
|
|
18.80
|
%
|
|
|
18.35
|
%
|
|
|
20.00
|
%
|
|
|
18.35
|
%
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
|
|
17.53
|
%
|
|
|
17.10
|
%
|
|
|
16.92
|
%
|
|
|
16.42
|
%
|
|
|
15.84
|
%
|
|
|
17.53
|
%
|
|
|
15.84
|
%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital
|
|
|
17.53
|
%
|
|
|
17.10
|
%
|
|
|
16.92
|
%
|
|
|
16.42
|
%
|
|
|
15.84
|
%
|
|
|
17.53
|
%
|
|
|
15.84
|
%
|
Total risk-based capital
|
|
|
18.78
|
%
|
|
|
18.35
|
%
|
|
|
18.17
|
%
|
|
|
17.67
|
%
|
|
|
17.09
|
%
|
|
|
18.78
|
%
|
|
|
17.09
|
%
|
Tier 1 leverage capital
|
|
|
11.90
|
%
|
|
|
11.62
|
%
|
|
|
11.20
|
%
|
|
|
10.82
|
%
|
|
|
10.52
|
%
|
|
|
11.90
|
%
|
|
|
10.52
|
%
|
Period end tangible equity to period end
|
|
|
11.81
|
%
|
|
|
11.58
|
%
|
|
|
11.23
|
%
|
|
|
10.75
|
%
|
|
|
10.36
|
%
|
|
|
11.81
|
%
|
|
|
10.36
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
95,093
|
|
|
|
95,277
|
|
|
|
95,266
|
|
|
|
95,264
|
|
|
|
95,261
|
|
|
|
95,211
|
|
|
|
94,912
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
95,093
|
|
|
|
95,277
|
|
|
|
95,266
|
|
|
|
95,264
|
|
|
|
95,261
|
|
|
|
95,211
|
|
|
|
94,912
|
|
Period end shares outstanding
|
|
|
94,993
|
|
|
|
95,277
|
|
|
|
95,258
|
|
|
|
95,275
|
|
|
|
95,261
|
|
|
|
94,993
|
|
|
|
95,261
|
|
Cash dividends paid per common share
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
$
|
1.74
|
|
|
$
|
1.68
|
|
Book value per common share
|
|
$
|
80.69
|
|
|
$
|
79.76
|
|
|
$
|
78.91
|
|
|
$
|
78.07
|
|
|
$
|
77.27
|
|
|
$
|
80.69
|
|
|
$
|
77.27
|
|
Tangible book value per common share (G)
|
|
$
|
43.23
|
|
|
$
|
42.38
|
|
|
$
|
41.48
|
|
|
$
|
40.61
|
|
|
$
|
39.75
|
|
|
$
|
43.23
|
|
|
$
|
39.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock Market Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
High
|
|
$
|
75.44
|
|
|
$
|
74.56
|
|
|
$
|
82.75
|
|
|
$
|
86.76
|
|
|
$
|
74.87
|
|
|
$
|
82.75
|
|
|
$
|
74.87
|
|
Low
|
|
$
|
64.27
|
|
|
$
|
61.57
|
|
|
$
|
68.96
|
|
|
$
|
68.94
|
|
|
$
|
58.66
|
|
|
$
|
61.57
|
|
|
$
|
57.16
|
|
Period end closing price
|
|
$
|
66.35
|
|
|
$
|
70.24
|
|
|
$
|
71.37
|
|
|
$
|
75.35
|
|
|
$
|
72.07
|
|
|
$
|
66.35
|
|
|
$
|
72.07
|
|
Employees - FTE (excluding overtime)
|
|
|
3,937
|
|
|
|
3,921
|
|
|
|
3,898
|
|
|
|
3,916
|
|
|
|
3,896
|
|
|
|
3,937
|
|
|
|
3,896
|
|
Number of banking centers
|
|
|
283
|
|
|
|
283
|
|
|
|
284
|
|
|
|
283
|
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
|
283
|
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
|
(D)
|
Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
Sep 30,
2025
|
|
Jun 30,
2025
|
|
Mar 31,
2025
|
|
Dec 31,
2024
|
|
Sep 30,
2024
|
|
Sep 30,
2025
|
|
Sep 30,
2024
|
Loan discount accretion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-PCD
|
$2,242
|
|
$2,486
|
|
$2,615
|
|
$2,761
|
|
$3,616
|
|
$7,343
|
|
$9,725
|
PCD
|
$613
|
|
$638
|
|
$677
|
|
$850
|
|
$1,212
|
|
$1,928
|
|
$4,154
|
Securities net accretion
|
$395
|
|
$409
|
|
$705
|
|
$528
|
|
$555
|
|
$1,509
|
|
$1,680
|
Time deposits amortization
|
$(1)
|
|
$(2)
|
|
$(9)
|
|
$(21)
|
|
$(40)
|
|
$(12)
|
|
$(133)
|
|
|
(E)
|
Using effective tax rate of 21.9%, 21.5%, 21.7%, 21.7% and 21.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively, and 21.7% and 21.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|
(F)
|
Interim periods annualized.
|
(G)
|
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
|
(H)
|
Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.
|
(I)
|
Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.
|
(J)
|
For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
|
(K)
|
For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
|
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
YIELD ANALYSIS
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Sep 30, 2025
|
|
Jun 30, 2025
|
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Average
|
(L)
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Average
|
(L)
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Average
|
(L)
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
$
|
8,371
|
|
|
$
|
140
|
|
|
6.64 %
|
|
$
|
9,813
|
|
|
$
|
166
|
|
|
6.79 %
|
|
$
|
7,913
|
|
|
$
|
137
|
|
|
6.89 %
|
|
Loans held for investment
|
|
|
20,851,896
|
|
|
|
309,949
|
|
|
5.90 %
|
|
|
20,907,400
|
|
|
|
306,671
|
|
|
5.88 %
|
|
|
21,107,139
|
|
|
|
316,939
|
|
|
5.97 %
|
|
Loans held for investment -
|
|
|
1,217,579
|
|
|
|
19,356
|
|
|
6.31 %
|
|
|
1,179,307
|
|
|
|
18,653
|
|
|
6.34 %
|
|
|
1,114,681
|
|
|
|
20,375
|
|
|
7.27 %
|
|
Total loans
|
|
|
22,077,846
|
|
|
|
329,445
|
|
|
5.92 %
|
|
|
22,096,520
|
|
|
|
325,490
|
|
|
5.91 %
|
|
|
22,229,733
|
|
|
|
337,451
|
|
|
6.04 %
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
10,530,807
|
|
|
|
58,207
|
|
|
2.19 %
|
(M)
|
|
10,867,856
|
|
|
|
57,836
|
|
|
2.13 %
|
(M)
|
|
11,612,193
|
|
|
|
59,617
|
|
|
2.04 %
|
(M)
|
Federal funds sold and other
|
|
|
934,318
|
|
|
|
10,455
|
|
|
4.44 %
|
|
|
841,933
|
|
|
|
9,438
|
|
|
4.50 %
|
|
|
1,531,788
|
|
|
|
20,835
|
|
|
5.41 %
|
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|
33,542,971
|
|
|
|
398,107
|
|
|
4.71 %
|
|
|
33,806,309
|
|
|
|
392,764
|
|
|
4.66 %
|
|
|
35,373,714
|
|
|
|
417,903
|
|
|
4.70 %
|
|
Allowance for credit losses on
|
|
|
(343,872)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(348,310)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(358,237)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
|
4,930,764
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,933,215
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,873,725
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
38,129,863
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
38,391,214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
39,889,202
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
$
|
4,656,452
|
|
|
$
|
8,951
|
|
|
0.76 %
|
|
$
|
4,807,864
|
|
|
$
|
8,859
|
|
|
0.74 %
|
|
$
|
4,774,975
|
|
|
$
|
9,251
|
|
|
0.77 %
|
|
Savings and money market
|
|
|
8,977,585
|
|
|
|
46,934
|
|
|
2.07 %
|
|
|
8,944,897
|
|
|
|
45,796
|
|
|
2.05 %
|
|
|
8,908,315
|
|
|
|
49,824
|
|
|
2.23 %
|
|
Certificates and other time
|
|
|
4,422,996
|
|
|
|
40,080
|
|
|
3.60 %
|
|
|
4,366,510
|
|
|
|
39,135
|
|
|
3.59 %
|
|
|
4,564,232
|
|
|
|
48,683
|
|
|
4.24 %
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
|
2,480,435
|
|
|
|
27,613
|
|
|
4.42 %
|
|
|
2,717,583
|
|
|
|
30,101
|
|
|
4.44 %
|
|
|
3,900,000
|
|
|
|
46,792
|
|
|
4.77 %
|
|
Securities sold under repurchase
|
|
|
187,462
|
|
|
|
1,094
|
|
|
2.32 %
|
|
|
194,577
|
|
|
|
1,151
|
|
|
2.37 %
|
|
|
242,813
|
|
|
|
1,662
|
|
|
2.72 %
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
20,724,930
|
|
|
|
124,672
|
|
|
2.39 %
|
(N)
|
|
21,031,431
|
|
|
|
125,042
|
|
|
2.38 %
|
(N)
|
|
22,390,335
|
|
|
|
156,212
|
|
|
2.78 %
|
(N)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
|
|
9,451,153
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,508,845
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,680,785
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses on off-
|
|
|
37,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
258,156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
227,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
433,171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
30,471,885
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,804,924
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32,541,937
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
7,657,978
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,586,290
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,347,265
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and
|
|
$
|
38,129,863
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
38,391,214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
39,889,202
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income and margin
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
273,435
|
|
|
3.23 %
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
267,722
|
|
|
3.18 %
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
261,691
|
|
|
2.94 %
|
|
Non-GAAP to GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
807
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
574
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
808
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income and margin
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
274,242
|
|
|
3.24 %
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
268,296
|
|
|
3.18 %
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
262,499
|
|
|
2.95 %
|
|
|
|
(L)
|
Annualized and based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.
|
(M)
|
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $2,877, $4,926, and $5,574 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
|
(N)
|
Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.64%, 1.64% and 1.94% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
|
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
YIELD ANALYSIS
|
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
|
|
Sep 30, 2025
|
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Average
|
(O)
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Average
|
(O)
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
$
|
8,588
|
|
|
$
|
433
|
|
|
6.74 %
|
|
$
|
7,278
|
|
|
$
|
378
|
|
|
6.94 %
|
|
Loans held for investment
|
|
|
20,905,781
|
|
|
|
921,688
|
|
|
5.89 %
|
|
|
21,312,440
|
|
|
|
928,973
|
|
|
5.82 %
|
|
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
|
|
|
1,092,241
|
|
|
|
51,837
|
|
|
6.35 %
|
|
|
918,172
|
|
|
|
50,756
|
|
|
7.38 %
|
|
Total loans
|
|
|
22,006,610
|
|
|
|
973,958
|
|
|
5.92 %
|
|
|
22,237,890
|
|
|
|
980,107
|
|
|
5.89 %
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
10,803,572
|
|
|
|
173,929
|
|
|
2.15 %
|
(P)
|
|
12,161,391
|
|
|
|
188,466
|
|
|
2.07 %
|
(P)
|
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
|
|
|
1,071,293
|
|
|
|
35,789
|
|
|
4.47 %
|
|
|
1,153,335
|
|
|
|
44,195
|
|
|
5.12 %
|
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|
33,881,475
|
|
|
|
1,183,676
|
|
|
4.67 %
|
|
|
35,552,616
|
|
|
|
1,212,768
|
|
|
4.56 %
|
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|
|
(347,607)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(341,659)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
|
4,955,209
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,823,938
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
38,489,077
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
40,034,895
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
$
|
4,894,289
|
|
|
$
|
26,829
|
|
|
0.73 %
|
|
$
|
4,947,514
|
|
|
$
|
26,807
|
|
|
0.72 %
|
|
Savings and money market deposits
|
|
|
8,976,481
|
|
|
|
138,375
|
|
|
2.06 %
|
|
|
9,060,992
|
|
|
|
147,228
|
|
|
2.17 %
|
|
Certificates and other time deposits
|
|
|
4,405,329
|
|
|
|
120,148
|
|
|
3.65 %
|
|
|
4,356,700
|
|
|
|
132,539
|
|
|
4.06 %
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
|
2,657,143
|
|
|
|
88,206
|
|
|
4.44 %
|
|
|
3,960,821
|
|
|
|
142,020
|
|
|
4.79 %
|
|
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
|
|
199,883
|
|
|
|
3,579
|
|
|
2.39 %
|
|
|
265,878
|
|
|
|
5,453
|
|
|
2.74 %
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
21,133,125
|
|
|
|
377,137
|
|
|
2.39 %
|
(Q)
|
|
22,591,905
|
|
|
|
454,047
|
|
|
2.68 %
|
(Q)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
|
9,487,984
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,759,927
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit
|
|
|
37,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36,994
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
246,408
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
372,060
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
30,905,163
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32,760,886
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
7,583,914
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,274,009
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
38,489,077
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
40,034,895
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income and margin
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
806,539
|
|
|
3.18 %
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
758,721
|
|
|
2.85 %
|
|
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,671
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,416
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
808,210
|
|
|
3.19 %
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
761,137
|
|
|
2.86 %
|
|
|
|
(O)
|
Based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.
|
(P)
|
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $12,830 and $17,227 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|
(Q)
|
Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.65% and 1.87% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
|
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Sep 30, 2025
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2025
|
|
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
|
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
|
YIELD TREND (R)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-Earning Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
6.64
|
%
|
|
|
6.79
|
%
|
|
|
6.80
|
%
|
|
|
6.68
|
%
|
|
|
6.89
|
%
|
Loans held for investment
|
|
5.90
|
%
|
|
|
5.88
|
%
|
|
|
5.90
|
%
|
|
|
5.93
|
%
|
|
|
5.97
|
%
|
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
|
|
6.31
|
%
|
|
|
6.34
|
%
|
|
|
6.40
|
%
|
|
|
6.66
|
%
|
|
|
7.27
|
%
|
Total loans
|
|
5.92
|
%
|
|
|
5.91
|
%
|
|
|
5.92
|
%
|
|
|
5.97
|
%
|
|
|
6.04
|
%
|
Investment securities (S)
|
|
2.19
|
%
|
|
|
2.13
|
%
|
|
|
2.13
|
%
|
|
|
2.06
|
%
|
|
|
2.04
|
%
|
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
|
|
4.44
|
%
|
|
|
4.50
|
%
|
|
|
4.47
|
%
|
|
|
4.80
|
%
|
|
|
5.41
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
4.71
|
%
|
|
|
4.66
|
%
|
|
|
4.64
|
%
|
|
|
4.66
|
%
|
|
|
4.70
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
0.76
|
%
|
|
|
0.74
|
%
|
|
|
0.70
|
%
|
|
|
0.70
|
%
|
|
|
0.77
|
%
|
Savings and money market deposits
|
|
2.07
|
%
|
|
|
2.05
|
%
|
|
|
2.06
|
%
|
|
|
2.10
|
%
|
|
|
2.23
|
%
|
Certificates and other time deposits
|
|
3.60
|
%
|
|
|
3.59
|
%
|
|
|
3.75
|
%
|
|
|
4.06
|
%
|
|
|
4.24
|
%
|
Other borrowings
|
|
4.42
|
%
|
|
|
4.44
|
%
|
|
|
4.45
|
%
|
|
|
4.73
|
%
|
|
|
4.77
|
%
|
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
|
2.32
|
%
|
|
|
2.37
|
%
|
|
|
2.48
|
%
|
|
|
2.58
|
%
|
|
|
2.72
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
2.39
|
%
|
|
|
2.38
|
%
|
|
|
2.39
|
%
|
|
|
2.60
|
%
|
|
|
2.78
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Margin
|
|
3.23
|
%
|
|
|
3.18
|
%
|
|
|
3.14
|
%
|
|
|
3.04
|
%
|
|
|
2.94
|
%
|
Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)
|
|
3.24
|
%
|
|
|
3.18
|
%
|
|
|
3.14
|
%
|
|
|
3.05
|
%
|
|
|
2.95
|
%
|
|
|
(R)
|
Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.
|
(S)
|
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $2,877, $4,926, $5,027, $5,609 and $5,574 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
|
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Sep 30, 2025
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2025
|
|
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
|
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
|
Balance Sheet Averages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
$
|
8,371
|
|
|
$
|
9,813
|
|
|
$
|
7,570
|
|
|
$
|
8,571
|
|
|
$
|
7,913
|
|
Loans held for investment
|
|
|
20,851,896
|
|
|
|
20,907,400
|
|
|
|
20,959,226
|
|
|
|
21,038,694
|
|
|
|
21,107,139
|
|
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
|
|
|
1,217,579
|
|
|
|
1,179,307
|
|
|
|
876,086
|
|
|
|
1,137,113
|
|
|
|
1,114,681
|
|
Total loans
|
|
|
22,077,846
|
|
|
|
22,096,520
|
|
|
|
21,842,882
|
|
|
|
22,184,378
|
|
|
|
22,229,733
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
10,530,807
|
|
|
|
10,867,856
|
|
|
|
11,017,400
|
|
|
|
11,265,535
|
|
|
|
11,612,193
|
|
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
|
|
|
934,318
|
|
|
|
841,933
|
|
|
|
1,443,220
|
|
|
|
1,628,050
|
|
|
|
1,531,788
|
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|
33,542,971
|
|
|
|
33,806,309
|
|
|
|
34,303,502
|
|
|
|
35,077,963
|
|
|
|
35,373,714
|
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|
|
(343,872)
|
|
|
|
(348,310)
|
|
|
|
(350,715)
|
|
|
|
(353,560)
|
|
|
|
(358,237)
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
|
291,809
|
|
|
|
294,379
|
|
|
|
326,066
|
|
|
|
317,420
|
|
|
|
304,911
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
3,503,127
|
|
|
|
3,503,127
|
|
|
|
3,503,128
|
|
|
|
3,505,030
|
|
|
|
3,504,300
|
|
Core deposit intangibles, net
|
|
|
56,956
|
|
|
|
60,739
|
|
|
|
64,293
|
|
|
|
68,167
|
|
|
|
72,330
|
|
Other real estate
|
|
|
11,533
|
|
|
|
8,749
|
|
|
|
7,105
|
|
|
|
6,778
|
|
|
|
5,339
|
|
Fixed assets, net
|
|
|
377,680
|
|
|
|
374,486
|
|
|
|
374,448
|
|
|
|
373,561
|
|
|
|
375,626
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
689,659
|
|
|
|
691,735
|
|
|
|
729,251
|
|
|
|
632,040
|
|
|
|
611,219
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
38,129,863
|
|
|
$
|
38,391,214
|
|
|
$
|
38,957,078
|
|
|
$
|
39,627,399
|
|
|
$
|
39,889,202
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
$
|
9,451,153
|
|
|
$
|
9,508,845
|
|
|
$
|
9,504,540
|
|
|
$
|
9,829,912
|
|
|
$
|
9,680,785
|
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
|
4,656,452
|
|
|
|
4,807,864
|
|
|
|
5,224,796
|
|
|
|
4,845,174
|
|
|
|
4,774,975
|
|
Savings and money market deposits
|
|
|
8,977,585
|
|
|
|
8,944,897
|
|
|
|
9,007,286
|
|
|
|
8,915,410
|
|
|
|
8,908,315
|
|
Certificates and other time deposits
|
|
|
4,422,996
|
|
|
|
4,366,510
|
|
|
|
4,426,521
|
|
|
|
4,552,445
|
|
|
|
4,564,232
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
27,508,186
|
|
|
|
27,628,116
|
|
|
|
28,163,143
|
|
|
|
28,142,941
|
|
|
|
27,928,307
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
|
2,480,435
|
|
|
|
2,717,583
|
|
|
|
2,776,667
|
|
|
|
3,332,609
|
|
|
|
3,900,000
|
|
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
|
|
187,462
|
|
|
|
194,577
|
|
|
|
217,945
|
|
|
|
231,240
|
|
|
|
242,813
|
|
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet
|
|
|
37,646
|
|
|
|
37,646
|
|
|
|
37,646
|
|
|
|
37,646
|
|
|
|
37,646
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
258,156
|
|
|
|
227,002
|
|
|
|
255,876
|
|
|
|
454,298
|
|
|
|
433,171
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
7,657,978
|
|
|
|
7,586,290
|
|
|
|
7,505,801
|
|
|
|
7,428,665
|
|
|
|
7,347,265
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
38,129,863
|
|
|
$
|
38,391,214
|
|
|
$
|
38,957,078
|
|
|
$
|
39,627,399
|
|
|
$
|
39,889,202
|
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
|
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
Sep 30, 2025
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2025
|
|
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
|
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
|
Period End Balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
$
|
1,879,282
|
|
|
8.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,897,117
|
|
|
8.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,915,124
|
|
|
8.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,962,111
|
|
|
8.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,970,844
|
|
|
8.8
|
%
|
Warehouse purchase
|
|
|
1,278,178
|
|
|
5.8
|
%
|
|
|
1,287,440
|
|
|
5.8
|
%
|
|
|
1,057,893
|
|
|
4.8
|
%
|
|
|
1,080,903
|
|
|
4.9
|
%
|
|
|
1,228,706
|
|
|
5.5
|
%
|
Construction, land
|
|
|
2,865,279
|
|
|
13.0
|
%
|
|
|
2,873,238
|
|
|
12.9
|
%
|
|
|
2,845,082
|
|
|
13.0
|
%
|
|
|
2,859,281
|
|
|
12.9
|
%
|
|
|
2,814,521
|
|
|
12.6
|
%
|
1-4 family residential
|
|
|
7,461,900
|
|
|
33.9
|
%
|
|
|
7,530,816
|
|
|
33.9
|
%
|
|
|
7,576,350
|
|
|
34.5
|
%
|
|
|
7,581,450
|
|
|
34.2
|
%
|
|
|
7,557,858
|
|
|
33.8
|
%
|
Home equity
|
|
|
848,740
|
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
|
|
869,370
|
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
|
|
896,529
|
|
|
4.1
|
%
|
|
|
906,139
|
|
|
4.1
|
%
|
|
|
919,676
|
|
|
4.1
|
%
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
|
5,796,937
|
|
|
26.3
|
%
|
|
|
5,827,645
|
|
|
26.3
|
%
|
|
|
5,783,410
|
|
|
26.3
|
%
|
|
|
5,800,985
|
|
|
26.2
|
%
|
|
|
5,869,687
|
|
|
26.2
|
%
|
Agriculture (includes
|
|
|
1,019,589
|
|
|
4.6
|
%
|
|
|
1,029,250
|
|
|
4.6
|
%
|
|
|
1,013,960
|
|
|
4.6
|
%
|
|
|
1,033,546
|
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
|
1,033,224
|
|
|
4.6
|
%
|
Consumer and other
|
|
|
366,027
|
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
|
368,747
|
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
|
378,821
|
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
|
378,817
|
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
|
413,548
|
|
|
1.8
|
%
|
Energy
|
|
|
511,837
|
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
|
|
513,765
|
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
|
|
510,401
|
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
|
|
545,977
|
|
|
2.5
|
%
|
|
|
572,788
|
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
Total loans
|
|
$
|
22,027,769
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
22,197,388
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,977,570
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
22,149,209
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
22,380,852
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposit Types
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing DDA
|
|
$
|
9,522,028
|
|
|
34.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
9,426,657
|
|
|
34.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
9,675,915
|
|
|
34.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
9,798,438
|
|
|
34.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
9,811,361
|
|
|
34.9
|
%
|
Interest-bearing DDA
|
|
|
4,766,146
|
|
|
17.2
|
%
|
|
|
4,708,251
|
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
|
|
4,931,769
|
|
|
17.6
|
%
|
|
|
5,182,035
|
|
|
18.3
|
%
|
|
|
4,800,758
|
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
Money market
|
|
|
6,402,591
|
|
|
23.0
|
%
|
|
|
6,302,770
|
|
|
23.0
|
%
|
|
|
6,339,509
|
|
|
22.6
|
%
|
|
|
6,229,022
|
|
|
21.9
|
%
|
|
|
6,166,792
|
|
|
22.0
|
%
|
Savings
|
|
|
2,616,196
|
|
|
9.4
|
%
|
|
|
2,667,859
|
|
|
9.7
|
%
|
|
|
2,703,736
|
|
|
9.7
|
%
|
|
|
2,685,496
|
|
|
9.5
|
%
|
|
|
2,707,982
|
|
|
9.6
|
%
|
Certificates and other time
|
|
|
4,475,133
|
|
|
16.1
|
%
|
|
|
4,367,874
|
|
|
15.9
|
%
|
|
|
4,375,870
|
|
|
15.6
|
%
|
|
|
4,486,347
|
|
|
15.8
|
%
|
|
|
4,600,718
|
|
|
16.4
|
%
|
Total deposits
|
|
$
|
27,782,094
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
27,473,411
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
28,026,799
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
28,381,338
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
28,087,611
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan to Deposit Ratio
|
|
|
79.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
80.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
78.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
78.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
79.7
|
%
|
|
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
|
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
Construction Loans
|
|
|
|
Sep 30, 2025
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2025
|
|
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
|
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Single family residential construction
|
|
$
|
665,194
|
|
|
23.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
696,569
|
|
|
24.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
727,417
|
|
|
25.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
778,067
|
|
|
27.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
836,571
|
|
|
29.7
|
%
|
Land development
|
|
|
248,616
|
|
|
8.7
|
%
|
|
|
227,254
|
|
|
7.9
|
%
|
|
|
225,784
|
|
|
7.9
|
%
|
|
|
260,158
|
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
|
|
256,571
|
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
Raw land
|
|
|
230,021
|
|
|
8.0
|
%
|
|
|
248,380
|
|
|
8.7
|
%
|
|
|
261,918
|
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
|
|
278,892
|
|
|
9.7
|
%
|
|
|
263,411
|
|
|
9.4
|
%
|
Residential lots
|
|
|
203,396
|
|
|
7.1
|
%
|
|
|
217,835
|
|
|
7.6
|
%
|
|
|
219,115
|
|
|
7.7
|
%
|
|
|
209,850
|
|
|
7.3
|
%
|
|
|
217,920
|
|
|
7.7
|
%
|
Commercial lots
|
|
|
59,853
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
|
55,176
|
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
|
56,343
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
|
59,044
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
|
58,472
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
Commercial construction and other
|
|
|
1,459,255
|
|
|
50.9
|
%
|
|
|
1,428,985
|
|
|
49.7
|
%
|
|
|
1,355,587
|
|
|
47.6
|
%
|
|
|
1,274,619
|
|
|
44.6
|
%
|
|
|
1,183,127
|
|
|
42.0
|
%
|
Net unaccreted discount
|
|
|
(1,056)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(961)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,082)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,349)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,551)
|
|
|
|
Total construction loans
|
|
$
|
2,865,279
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,873,238
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,845,082
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,859,281
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,814,521
|
|
|
|
Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of September 30, 2025
|
|
|
Houston
|
|
|
Dallas
|
|
|
Austin
|
|
|
OK City
|
|
|
Tulsa
|
|
|
Other (T)
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Collateral Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shopping center/retail
|
$
|
328,842
|
|
|
$
|
230,333
|
|
|
$
|
122,499
|
|
|
$
|
15,103
|
|
|
$
|
12,002
|
|
|
$
|
319,570
|
|
|
$
|
1,028,349
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
179,377
|
|
|
|
103,862
|
|
|
|
24,433
|
|
|
|
32,680
|
|
|
|
12,026
|
|
|
|
256,858
|
|
|
|
609,236
|
|
|
Office buildings
|
|
99,991
|
|
|
|
280,699
|
|
|
|
68,563
|
|
|
|
43,802
|
|
|
|
4,224
|
|
|
|
94,839
|
|
|
|
592,118
|
|
|
Medical buildings
|
|
105,993
|
|
|
|
16,818
|
|
|
|
1,642
|
|
|
|
41,745
|
|
|
|
26,479
|
|
|
|
64,595
|
|
|
|
257,272
|
|
|
Apartment buildings
|
|
107,677
|
|
|
|
127,757
|
|
|
|
64,215
|
|
|
|
11,115
|
|
|
|
13,508
|
|
|
|
209,436
|
|
|
|
533,708
|
|
|
Hotel
|
|
106,613
|
|
|
|
116,016
|
|
|
|
30,162
|
|
|
|
13,349
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
176,330
|
|
|
|
442,470
|
|
|
Other
|
|
170,647
|
|
|
|
59,768
|
|
|
|
19,364
|
|
|
|
5,654
|
|
|
|
6,868
|
|
|
|
93,779
|
|
|
|
356,080
|
|
|
Total
|
$
|
1,099,140
|
|
|
$
|
935,253
|
|
|
$
|
330,878
|
|
|
$
|
163,448
|
|
|
$
|
75,107
|
|
|
$
|
1,215,407
|
|
|
$
|
3,819,233
|
|
(U)
|
Acquired Loans
|
|
|
Non-PCD Loans
|
|
|
PCD Loans
|
|
|
Total Acquired Loans
|
|
|
Balance at
|
|
|
Balance at
|
|
|
Balance at
|
|
|
Balance at
|
|
|
Balance at
|
|
|
Balance at
|
|
|
Balance at
|
|
|
Balance at
|
|
|
Balance at
|
|
Loan marks:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquired banks (V)
|
$
|
388,625
|
|
|
$
|
22,766
|
|
|
$
|
20,406
|
|
|
$
|
332,400
|
|
|
$
|
6,075
|
|
|
$
|
5,472
|
|
|
$
|
721,025
|
|
|
$
|
28,841
|
|
|
$
|
25,878
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquired portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquired banks (V)
|
|
14,323,981
|
|
|
|
1,786,602
|
|
|
|
1,609,115
|
|
|
|
1,376,673
|
|
|
|
387,143
|
|
|
|
350,644
|
|
|
|
15,700,654
|
|
(W)
|
|
2,173,745
|
|
|
|
1,959,759
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquired portfolio
|
$
|
13,935,356
|
|
|
$
|
1,763,836
|
|
|
$
|
1,588,709
|
|
|
$
|
1,044,273
|
|
|
$
|
381,068
|
|
|
$
|
345,172
|
|
|
$
|
14,979,629
|
|
|
$
|
2,144,904
|
|
|
$
|
1,933,881
|
|
|
|
(T)
|
Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.
|
(U)
|
Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.797 billion as of September 30, 2025.
|
(V)
|
Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank, LegacyTexas Bank, FirstCapital Bank and Lone Star Bank.
|
(W)
|
Actual principal balances acquired.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
|
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
|
Mar 31,
|
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
Asset Quality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
105,529
|
|
|
$
|
102,031
|
|
|
$
|
73,287
|
|
|
$
|
73,647
|
|
|
$
|
83,969
|
|
|
$
|
105,529
|
|
|
$
|
83,969
|
|
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
|
|
268
|
|
|
|
576
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
2,189
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
268
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
|
105,797
|
|
|
|
102,607
|
|
|
|
73,378
|
|
|
|
75,836
|
|
|
|
83,989
|
|
|
|
105,797
|
|
|
|
83,989
|
|
Repossessed assets
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
177
|
|
Other real estate
|
|
13,750
|
|
|
|
7,874
|
|
|
|
8,012
|
|
|
|
5,701
|
|
|
|
5,757
|
|
|
|
13,750
|
|
|
|
5,757
|
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
119,563
|
|
|
$
|
110,487
|
|
|
$
|
81,419
|
|
|
$
|
81,541
|
|
|
$
|
89,923
|
|
|
$
|
119,563
|
|
|
$
|
89,923
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
|
$
|
27,880
|
|
|
$
|
27,680
|
|
|
$
|
8,966
|
|
|
$
|
10,080
|
|
|
$
|
13,642
|
|
|
$
|
27,880
|
|
|
$
|
13,642
|
|
Construction, land development and other land
|
|
583
|
|
|
|
1,859
|
|
|
|
1,952
|
|
|
|
4,481
|
|
|
|
4,053
|
|
|
|
583
|
|
|
|
4,053
|
|
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
|
|
57,241
|
|
|
|
50,501
|
|
|
|
42,481
|
|
|
|
44,824
|
|
|
|
36,660
|
|
|
|
57,241
|
|
|
|
36,660
|
|
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family
|
|
11,471
|
|
|
|
12,865
|
|
|
|
12,257
|
|
|
|
18,861
|
|
|
|
32,803
|
|
|
|
11,471
|
|
|
|
32,803
|
|
Agriculture (includes farmland)
|
|
17,080
|
|
|
|
17,547
|
|
|
|
15,725
|
|
|
|
3,208
|
|
|
|
2,686
|
|
|
|
17,080
|
|
|
|
2,686
|
|
Consumer and other
|
|
5,308
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
5,308
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
Total
|
$
|
119,563
|
|
|
$
|
110,487
|
|
|
$
|
81,419
|
|
|
$
|
81,541
|
|
|
$
|
89,923
|
|
|
$
|
119,563
|
|
|
$
|
89,923
|
|
Number of loans/properties
|
|
424
|
|
|
|
392
|
|
|
|
363
|
|
|
|
368
|
|
|
|
346
|
|
|
|
424
|
|
|
|
346
|
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
$
|
339,626
|
|
|
$
|
346,084
|
|
|
$
|
349,101
|
|
|
$
|
351,805
|
|
|
$
|
354,397
|
|
|
$
|
339,626
|
|
|
$
|
354,397
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
|
$
|
3,341
|
|
|
$
|
1,044
|
|
|
$
|
330
|
|
|
$
|
405
|
|
|
$
|
3,309
|
|
|
$
|
4,715
|
|
|
$
|
6,369
|
|
Construction, land development and other land
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
(156)
|
|
|
|
294
|
|
|
|
378
|
|
|
|
(125)
|
|
|
|
485
|
|
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
|
|
853
|
|
|
|
342
|
|
|
|
1,051
|
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
|
409
|
|
|
|
2,246
|
|
|
|
1,291
|
|
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family
|
|
1,015
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
|
362
|
|
|
|
258
|
|
|
|
1,248
|
|
|
|
(140)
|
|
Agriculture (includes farmland)
|
|
(40)
|
|
|
|
(14)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
(116)
|
|
|
|
(54)
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
Consumer and other
|
|
1,255
|
|
|
|
1,593
|
|
|
|
1,301
|
|
|
|
1,346
|
|
|
|
1,217
|
|
|
|
4,149
|
|
|
|
3,840
|
|
Total
|
$
|
6,458
|
|
|
$
|
3,017
|
|
|
$
|
2,704
|
|
|
$
|
2,592
|
|
|
$
|
5,455
|
|
|
$
|
12,179
|
|
|
$
|
11,966
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Quality Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning
|
|
0.36
|
%
|
|
|
0.33
|
%
|
|
|
0.24
|
%
|
|
|
0.23
|
%
|
|
|
0.25
|
%
|
|
|
0.35
|
%
|
|
|
0.25
|
%
|
Nonperforming assets to loans and other real
|
|
0.54
|
%
|
|
|
0.50
|
%
|
|
|
0.37
|
%
|
|
|
0.37
|
%
|
|
|
0.40
|
%
|
|
|
0.54
|
%
|
|
|
0.40
|
%
|
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|
|
0.12
|
%
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|
|
1.54
|
%
|
|
|
1.56
|
%
|
|
|
1.59
|
%
|
|
|
1.59
|
%
|
|
|
1.58
|
%
|
|
|
1.54
|
%
|
|
|
1.58
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total
|
|
1.64
|
%
|
|
|
1.66
|
%
|
|
|
1.67
|
%
|
|
|
1.67
|
%
|
|
|
1.68
|
%
|
|
|
1.64
|
%
|
|
|
1.68
|
%
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
|
Mar 31,
|
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share (unadjusted)
|
|
$
|
1.45
|
|
|
$
|
1.42
|
|
|
$
|
1.37
|
|
|
$
|
1.37
|
|
|
$
|
1.34
|
|
|
$
|
4.23
|
|
|
$
|
3.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
137,556
|
|
|
$
|
135,155
|
|
|
$
|
130,225
|
|
|
$
|
130,076
|
|
|
$
|
127,282
|
|
|
$
|
402,936
|
|
|
$
|
349,310
|
|
Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax(X)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
7,162
|
|
Merger related expenses, net of tax(X)
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
3,511
|
|
FDIC special assessment, net of tax(X)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,807
|
|
Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(X)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(177)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(8,884)
|
|
Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(X):
|
|
$
|
137,605
|
|
|
$
|
135,155
|
|
|
$
|
130,225
|
|
|
$
|
130,076
|
|
|
$
|
127,155
|
|
|
$
|
402,985
|
|
|
$
|
353,906
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
|
95,093
|
|
|
|
95,277
|
|
|
|
95,266
|
|
|
|
95,264
|
|
|
|
95,261
|
|
|
|
95,211
|
|
|
|
94,912
|
|
Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, per diluted common share(X)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
Merger related expenses, net of tax, per diluted common share(X)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
FDIC special assessment, net of tax, per diluted common share(X)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, per diluted common share(X)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
(0.09)
|
|
Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:(X)
|
|
$
|
1.45
|
|
|
$
|
1.42
|
|
|
$
|
1.37
|
|
|
$
|
1.37
|
|
|
$
|
1.34
|
|
|
$
|
4.23
|
|
|
$
|
3.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets (unadjusted)
|
|
|
1.44
|
%
|
|
|
1.41
|
%
|
|
|
1.34
|
%
|
|
|
1.31
|
%
|
|
|
1.28
|
%
|
|
|
1.40
|
%
|
|
|
1.16
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(X):
|
|
$
|
137,605
|
|
|
$
|
135,155
|
|
|
$
|
130,225
|
|
|
$
|
130,076
|
|
|
$
|
127,155
|
|
|
$
|
402,985
|
|
|
$
|
353,906
|
|
Average total assets
|
|
$
|
38,129,863
|
|
|
$
|
38,391,214
|
|
|
$
|
38,957,078
|
|
|
$
|
39,627,399
|
|
|
$
|
39,889,202
|
|
|
$
|
38,489,077
|
|
|
$
|
40,034,895
|
|
Return on average assets excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (X)
|
|
|
1.44
|
%
|
|
|
1.41
|
%
|
|
|
1.34
|
%
|
|
|
1.31
|
%
|
|
|
1.28
|
%
|
|
|
1.40
|
%
|
|
|
1.18
|
%
|
|
(X) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
|
Mar 31,
|
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average common equity (unadjusted)
|
|
|
7.18
|
%
|
|
|
7.13
|
%
|
|
|
6.94
|
%
|
|
|
7.00
|
%
|
|
|
6.93
|
%
|
|
|
7.08
|
%
|
|
|
6.40
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(X):
|
|
$
|
137,605
|
|
|
$
|
135,155
|
|
|
$
|
130,225
|
|
|
$
|
130,076
|
|
|
$
|
127,155
|
|
|
$
|
402,985
|
|
|
$
|
353,906
|
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
7,657,978
|
|
|
$
|
7,586,290
|
|
|
$
|
7,505,801
|
|
|
$
|
7,428,665
|
|
|
$
|
7,347,265
|
|
|
$
|
7,583,914
|
|
|
$
|
7,274,009
|
|
Return on average common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (X)
|
|
|
7.19
|
%
|
|
|
7.13
|
%
|
|
|
6.94
|
%
|
|
|
7.00
|
%
|
|
|
6.92
|
%
|
|
|
7.08
|
%
|
|
|
6.49
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
137,556
|
|
|
$
|
135,155
|
|
|
$
|
130,225
|
|
|
$
|
130,076
|
|
|
$
|
127,282
|
|
|
$
|
402,936
|
|
|
$
|
349,310
|
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
7,657,978
|
|
|
$
|
7,586,290
|
|
|
$
|
7,505,801
|
|
|
$
|
7,428,665
|
|
|
$
|
7,347,265
|
|
|
$
|
7,583,914
|
|
|
$
|
7,274,009
|
|
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
|
(3,560,083)
|
|
|
|
(3,563,866)
|
|
|
|
(3,567,421)
|
|
|
|
(3,573,197)
|
|
|
|
(3,576,630)
|
|
|
|
(3,563,763)
|
|
|
|
(3,526,501)
|
|
Average tangible shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
4,097,895
|
|
|
$
|
4,022,424
|
|
|
$
|
3,938,380
|
|
|
$
|
3,855,468
|
|
|
$
|
3,770,635
|
|
|
$
|
4,020,151
|
|
|
$
|
3,747,508
|
|
Return on average tangible common equity (F)
|
|
|
13.43
|
%
|
|
|
13.44
|
%
|
|
|
13.23
|
%
|
|
|
13.50
|
%
|
|
|
13.50
|
%
|
|
|
13.36
|
%
|
|
|
12.43
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(X):
|
|
$
|
137,605
|
|
|
$
|
135,155
|
|
|
$
|
130,225
|
|
|
$
|
130,076
|
|
|
$
|
127,155
|
|
|
$
|
402,985
|
|
|
$
|
353,906
|
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
7,657,978
|
|
|
$
|
7,586,290
|
|
|
$
|
7,505,801
|
|
|
$
|
7,428,665
|
|
|
$
|
7,347,265
|
|
|
$
|
7,583,914
|
|
|
$
|
7,274,009
|
|
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
|
(3,560,083)
|
|
|
|
(3,563,866)
|
|
|
|
(3,567,421)
|
|
|
|
(3,573,197)
|
|
|
|
(3,576,630)
|
|
|
|
(3,563,763)
|
|
|
|
(3,526,501)
|
|
Average tangible shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
4,097,895
|
|
|
$
|
4,022,424
|
|
|
$
|
3,938,380
|
|
|
$
|
3,855,468
|
|
|
$
|
3,770,635
|
|
|
$
|
4,020,151
|
|
|
$
|
3,747,508
|
|
Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (X)
|
|
|
13.43
|
%
|
|
|
13.44
|
%
|
|
|
13.23
|
%
|
|
|
13.50
|
%
|
|
|
13.49
|
%
|
|
|
13.37
|
%
|
|
|
12.59
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
7,664,938
|
|
|
$
|
7,599,736
|
|
|
$
|
7,517,061
|
|
|
$
|
7,438,495
|
|
|
$
|
7,361,249
|
|
|
$
|
7,664,938
|
|
|
$
|
7,361,249
|
|
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
|
(3,558,321)
|
|
|
|
(3,561,923)
|
|
|
|
(3,565,533)
|
|
|
|
(3,569,176)
|
|
|
|
(3,574,566)
|
|
|
|
(3,558,321)
|
|
|
|
(3,574,566)
|
|
Tangible shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
4,106,617
|
|
|
$
|
4,037,813
|
|
|
$
|
3,951,528
|
|
|
$
|
3,869,319
|
|
|
$
|
3,786,683
|
|
|
$
|
4,106,617
|
|
|
$
|
3,786,683
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period end shares outstanding
|
|
|
94,993
|
|
|
|
95,277
|
|
|
|
95,258
|
|
|
|
95,275
|
|
|
|
95,261
|
|
|
|
94,993
|
|
|
|
95,261
|
|
Tangible book value per share
|
|
$
|
43.23
|
|
|
$
|
42.38
|
|
|
$
|
41.48
|
|
|
$
|
40.61
|
|
|
$
|
39.75
|
|
|
$
|
43.23
|
|
|
$
|
39.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
|
Mar 31,
|
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
4,106,617
|
|
|
$
|
4,037,813
|
|
|
$
|
3,951,528
|
|
|
$
|
3,869,319
|
|
|
$
|
3,786,683
|
|
|
$
|
4,106,617
|
|
|
$
|
3,786,683
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
38,330,469
|
|
|
$
|
38,417,352
|
|
|
$
|
38,764,675
|
|
|
$
|
39,566,738
|
|
|
$
|
40,115,320
|
|
|
$
|
38,330,469
|
|
|
$
|
40,115,320
|
|
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
|
(3,558,321)
|
|
|
|
(3,561,923)
|
|
|
|
(3,565,533)
|
|
|
|
(3,569,176)
|
|
|
|
(3,574,566)
|
|
|
|
(3,558,321)
|
|
|
|
(3,574,566)
|
|
Tangible assets
|
|
$
|
34,772,148
|
|
|
$
|
34,855,429
|
|
|
$
|
35,199,142
|
|
|
$
|
35,997,562
|
|
|
$
|
36,540,754
|
|
|
$
|
34,772,148
|
|
|
$
|
36,540,754
|
|
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio
|
|
|
11.81
|
%
|
|
|
11.58
|
%
|
|
|
11.23
|
%
|
|
|
10.75
|
%
|
|
|
10.36
|
%
|
|
|
11.81
|
%
|
|
|
10.36
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|
$
|
339,626
|
|
|
$
|
346,084
|
|
|
$
|
349,101
|
|
|
$
|
351,805
|
|
|
$
|
354,397
|
|
|
$
|
339,626
|
|
|
$
|
354,397
|
|
Total loans
|
|
$
|
22,027,769
|
|
|
$
|
22,197,388
|
|
|
$
|
21,977,570
|
|
|
$
|
22,149,209
|
|
|
$
|
22,380,852
|
|
|
$
|
22,027,769
|
|
|
$
|
22,380,852
|
|
Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans
|
|
|
(1,278,178)
|
|
|
|
(1,287,440)
|
|
|
|
(1,057,893)
|
|
|
|
(1,080,903)
|
|
|
|
(1,228,706)
|
|
|
|
(1,278,178)
|
|
|
|
(1,228,706)
|
|
Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program
|
|
$
|
20,749,591
|
|
|
$
|
20,909,948
|
|
|
$
|
20,919,677
|
|
|
$
|
21,068,306
|
|
|
$
|
21,152,146
|
|
|
$
|
20,749,591
|
|
|
$
|
21,152,146
|
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program
|
|
|
1.64
|
%
|
|
|
1.66
|
%
|
|
|
1.67
|
%
|
|
|
1.67
|
%
|
|
|
1.68
|
%
|
|
|
1.64
|
%
|
|
|
1.68
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
$
|
138,635
|
|
|
$
|
138,565
|
|
|
$
|
140,301
|
|
|
$
|
141,545
|
|
|
$
|
140,338
|
|
|
$
|
417,501
|
|
|
$
|
429,028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
$
|
273,435
|
|
|
$
|
267,722
|
|
|
$
|
265,382
|
|
|
$
|
267,774
|
|
|
$
|
261,691
|
|
|
$
|
806,539
|
|
|
$
|
758,721
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
41,238
|
|
|
|
42,982
|
|
|
|
41,301
|
|
|
|
39,837
|
|
|
|
41,099
|
|
|
|
125,521
|
|
|
|
125,972
|
|
Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
1,414
|
|
|
|
(235)
|
|
|
|
584
|
|
|
|
3,178
|
|
|
|
1,182
|
|
|
|
2,240
|
|
Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
11,245
|
|
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities
|
|
|
41,235
|
|
|
|
41,568
|
|
|
|
41,536
|
|
|
|
39,253
|
|
|
|
37,697
|
|
|
|
124,339
|
|
|
|
112,487
|
|
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities
|
|
$
|
314,670
|
|
|
$
|
309,290
|
|
|
$
|
306,918
|
|
|
$
|
307,027
|
|
|
$
|
299,388
|
|
|
$
|
930,878
|
|
|
$
|
871,208
|
|
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities
|
|
|
44.06
|
%
|
|
|
44.80
|
%
|
|
|
45.71
|
%
|
|
|
46.10
|
%
|
|
|
46.87
|
%
|
|
|
44.85
|
%
|
|
|
49.25
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
$
|
138,635
|
|
|
$
|
138,565
|
|
|
$
|
140,301
|
|
|
$
|
141,545
|
|
|
$
|
140,338
|
|
|
$
|
417,501
|
|
|
$
|
429,028
|
|
Less: merger related expenses
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
4,444
|
|
Less: FDIC special assessment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3,554
|
|
Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment
|
|
$
|
138,573
|
|
|
$
|
138,565
|
|
|
$
|
140,301
|
|
|
$
|
141,545
|
|
|
$
|
140,275
|
|
|
$
|
417,439
|
|
|
$
|
421,030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
$
|
273,435
|
|
|
$
|
267,722
|
|
|
$
|
265,382
|
|
|
$
|
267,774
|
|
|
$
|
261,691
|
|
|
$
|
806,539
|
|
|
$
|
758,721
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
41,238
|
|
|
|
42,982
|
|
|
|
41,301
|
|
|
|
39,837
|
|
|
|
41,099
|
|
|
|
125,521
|
|
|
|
125,972
|
|
Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write down of assets
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
1,414
|
|
|
|
(235)
|
|
|
|
584
|
|
|
|
3,178
|
|
|
|
1,182
|
|
|
|
2,240
|
|
Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
11,245
|
|
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities
|
|
|
41,235
|
|
|
|
41,568
|
|
|
|
41,536
|
|
|
|
39,253
|
|
|
|
37,697
|
|
|
|
124,339
|
|
|
|
112,487
|
|
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities
|
|
$
|
314,670
|
|
|
$
|
309,290
|
|
|
$
|
306,918
|
|
|
$
|
307,027
|
|
|
$
|
299,388
|
|
|
$
|
930,878
|
|
|
$
|
871,208
|
|
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment
|
|
|
44.04
|
%
|
|
|
44.80
|
%
|
|
|
45.71
|
%
|
|
|
46.10
|
%
|
|
|
46.85
|
%
|
|
|
44.84
|
%
|
|
|
48.33
|
%
SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.