Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

Board approved increase in dividend of 3.45% to $0.60 per share for fourth quarter 2025, representing the 22nd consecutive annual increase, with a compound annual growth rate of 10.7%

Net income of $137.6 million and earnings per share (diluted) of $1.45 for third quarter 2025

Net income of $402.9 million, increased 15.4%, and earnings per share (diluted) of $4.23, increased 14.9%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared with the same period 2024

Third quarter net interest margin increased 29 basis points to 3.24% compared to 2.95% for third quarter 2024

Deposits increased $308.7 million during third quarter 2025, or 4.5% annualized

Noninterest-bearing deposits of $9.5 billion, representing 34.3% of total deposits

Borrowings decreased $500.0 million during third quarter 2025

Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $377.3 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program, of 1.64% (1)

Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.36% of third quarter average interest-earning assets

Return (annualized) on third quarter average assets of 1.44% and average tangible common equity of 13.43% (1)

Announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Southwest Bancshares, Inc. headquartered in San Antonio, Texas

Pending acquisition of American Bank Holding Corporation, Corpus Christi, Texas

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB) ("Prosperity Bancshares"), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $137.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared with $127.3 million for the same period in 2024. Net income per diluted common share was $1.45 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared with $1.34 for the same period in 2024. The annualized return on third quarter average assets was 1.44%. Additionally, deposits increased $308.7 million during the third quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.36% of third quarter average interest-earning assets.

"In the third quarter we signed a definitive merger agreement with Southwest Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Texas Partners Bank headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. We are excited about this transaction as it significantly expands our San Antonio metro footprint with 4 additional branches and increased deposit market share, bolsters our presence in the Texas Hill Country and adds an experienced C&I lending team," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"I would also be remiss not to mention how excited we are about our pending merger with American Bank Holding Corporation in Corpus Christi, Texas. The combination will strengthen our presence and operations in South Texas and surrounding areas and enhance our presence in Central Texas, including San Antonio," continued Zalman.

"I am also pleased to announce that the Board of Directors approved increasing the fourth quarter 2025 dividend to $0.60 per share from $0.58 per share that was paid in the prior four quarters. The increase reflects the continued confidence the Board has in our company and our markets. The compound annual growth rate in dividends declared from 2003 to 2025 was 10.7%. We continue to share our success with our shareholders through the payment of dividends and opportunistic stock repurchases, while also continuing to grow our capital," stated Zalman.

"As of October 2025, Texas boasts one of the world's strongest and most diverse economies, ranking as the 8th largest globally with a GDP of approximately $2.77 trillion in 2024. The state produces about 9.3% of U.S. GDP and continues to outpace national growth in many metrics. Although the economy is showing some signs of moderation, influenced by factors such as tariffs and immigration policies, we believe Texas remains the best state for business with a pro-business attitude and no state income tax. This is evidenced by major corporations continuing to move their operations to Texas and Oklahoma," added Zalman.

"As of October 2025, Oklahoma's economy is demonstrating resilience and modest growth, outpacing national averages in key areas such as unemployment and population expansion despite broader U.S. slowdowns from tariffs and policy uncertainties," continued Zalman.

"I would like to thank our customers, associates, directors and shareholders for their hard work and loyalty. Our fundamentals and resolve have never been stronger to continue to build this successful company," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Net income was $137.6 million(2) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $127.3 million(3) for the same period in 2024, an increase of $10.3 million or 8.1%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.45 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $1.34 for the same period in 2024, an increase of 8.2%. The changes were primarily due to an increase in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in provision for income taxes. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $137.6 million(2) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $135.2 million(4) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $2.4 million or 1.8%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.45 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $1.42 for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended September 30, 2025, were 1.44%, 7.18% and 13.43%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities) was 44.06%(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $273.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $261.7 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of $11.7 million or 4.5%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings and a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances and average rates on federal funds sold and other earning assets, a decrease in the average balances and average rates on loans and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $2.0 million. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $5.7 million or 2.1% to $273.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $267.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to one extra day during the current quarter and a decrease in the average balances for other borrowings.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.24% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with 2.95% for the same period in 2024. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings and a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances and average rates on federal funds sold and other earning assets, a decrease in the average balances and average rates on loans and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $2.0 million. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.24% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with 3.18% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to a decrease in the average balances for other borrowings.

Noninterest income was $41.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $41.1 million for the same period in 2024. Noninterest income was $41.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $43.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.7 million. The change was primarily due to a decrease in net gain on sale or write-down of assets.

Noninterest expense was $138.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $140.3 million for the same period in 2024, a decrease of $1.7 million, primarily due to a decrease in other noninterest expense. Noninterest expense was $138.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income was $402.9 million(5) compared with $349.3 million(6) for the same period in 2024, an increase of $53.6 million or 15.4%. Net income per diluted common share was $4.23 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $3.68 for the same period in 2024, an increase of 14.9%. The changes were primarily due to an increase in net interest income, lower merger related provision and expenses, and lower regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance, partially offset by a decrease in net gain on sale or write-up of securities. Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, were 1.40%, 7.08% and 13.36%(1), respectively.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $806.5 million compared with $758.7 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of $47.8 million or 6.3%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings and a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities, a decrease in the average balances and average rates on federal funds sold and other earning assets, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.6 million and a decrease in the average balances on loans.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was 3.19% compared with 2.86% for the same period in 2024. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings and a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities, a decrease in the average balances and average rates on federal funds sold and other earning assets, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.6 million and a decrease in the average balances on loans.

Noninterest income was $125.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $126.0 million for the same period in 2024.

Noninterest expense was $417.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $429.0 million for the same period in 2024, a decrease of $11.5 million or 2.7%, primarily due to decreases in regulatory assessment and FDIC insurance, merger related expenses and other noninterest expense.

Balance Sheet Information

Prosperity had $38.330 billion in total assets at September 30, 2025, compared with $38.417 billion at June 30, 2025, and $40.115 billion at September 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the reduction in borrowings by $1.50 billion from September 30, 2024 to September 30, 2025.

Loans were $22.028 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $169.6 million from $22.197 billion at June 30, 2025. Loans decreased $353.1 million from $22.381 billion at September 30, 2024.

Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $20.750 billion at September 30, 2025, compared with $20.910 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $160.4 million, and compared with $21.152 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $402.6 million.

Deposits were $27.782 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $308.7 million or 1.1% from $27.473 billion at June 30, 2025. Deposits decreased $305.5 million from $28.088 billion at September 30, 2024.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $119.6 million or 0.36% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2025, compared with $110.5 million or 0.33% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2025, and $89.9 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2024, with a significant portion of the balance for each period attributable to acquired loans.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $377.3 million at September 30, 2025, compared with $383.7 million at June 30, 2025, and $392.0 million at September 30, 2024. There was no provision for credit losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to no provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and a $9.1 million provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $339.6 million or 1.54% of total loans at September 30, 2025, compared with $346.1 million or 1.56% of total loans at June 30, 2025, and $354.4 million or 1.58% of total loans at September 30, 2024. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.64%(1) at September 30, 2025, compared with 1.66%(1) at June 30, 2025, and 1.68%(1) at September 30, 2024.

Net charge-offs were $6.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with net charge-offs of $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and net charge-offs of $5.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, $4.5 million of reserves on resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $12.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared with net charge-offs of $12.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, $15.0 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a fourth quarter 2025 cash dividend of $0.60 per share to be paid on January 2, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of December 15, 2025, an increase of $0.02 per share, or 3.45%, from the prior quarter.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 21, 2025, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.8 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 21, 2026, at the discretion of management. Under its 2025 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 299,318 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $66.62 per share during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Agreement to Acquire Southwest Bancshares, Inc.

On October 1, 2025, Prosperity Bancshares and Southwest Bancshares, Inc. ("Southwest) jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement (the "Prosperity/Southwest Merger Agreement") whereby Southwest, a Texas corporation and bank holding company of Texas Partners Bank ("Texas Partners"), will merge with and into Prosperity Bancshares and Texas Partners will merge with and into Prosperity Bank. Texas Partners operates 11 banking offices in Central Texas including its main office in San Antonio, and banking offices in the San Antonio area, Austin and the Hill Country. As of June 30, 2025, Southwest, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $2.354 billion, total loans of $1.890 billion and total deposits of $2.129 billion.

Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the Prosperity/Southwest Merger Agreement, Prosperity Bancshares will issue 4,062,520 shares of Prosperity Bancshares common stock for all outstanding shares of Southwest common stock and restricted stock awards, subject to certain potential adjustments. Southwest warrants and in-the-money Southwest stock options that are outstanding at the closing will be converted into cash payments based on the value of the merger consideration (less the applicable exercise price), as calculated pursuant to the terms of the Prosperity/Southwest Merger Agreement. Based on Prosperity Bancshares's closing price of $65.97 on September 29, 2025, the total consideration was valued at approximately $268.9 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and approval by the shareholders of Southwest. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2026.

Pending Acquisition of American Bank Holding Corporation

On July 18, 2025, Prosperity Bancshares and American Bank Holding Corporation ("American") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement (the "Prosperity/American Merger Agreement") whereby American, a Texas corporation and bank holding company of American Bank, N.A. ("American Bank"), will merge with and into Prosperity Bancshares and American Bank will merge with and into Prosperity Bank. American Bank operates 18 banking offices and 2 loan production offices in South and Central Texas including its main office in Corpus Christi, and banking offices in San Antonio, Austin, Victoria and the greater Corpus Christi area including Port Aransas and Rockport and a loan production office in Houston, Texas. As of June 30, 2025, American, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $2.553 billion, total loans of $1.798 billion and total deposits of $2.293 billion.

Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the Prosperity/American Merger Agreement, Prosperity Bancshares will issue 4,439,981 shares of Prosperity Bancshares common stock for all outstanding shares of American common stock, subject to certain potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity Bancshares' closing price of $72.40 on July 16, 2025, the total consideration was valued at approximately $321.5 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals and approval of the shareholders of American. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2025 or the first quarter of 2026.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's third quarter 2025 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 2818776.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com . The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on the sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses, and FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of September 30, 2025, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $38.330 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 283 full-service banking locations: 62 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 33 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 61 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 31 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 45 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Abilene, Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, statements regarding the proposed transactions between (1) Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ("Prosperity") and Southwest Bancshares, Inc. ("Southwest") and (2) Prosperity and American Bank Holding Corporation ("American"); future financial and operating results; benefits and synergies of the transactions; future opportunities for Prosperity; the issuances of common stock of Prosperity contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger by and between Prosperity and Southwest (the "Prosperity/Southwest Merger Agreement") and the Agreement and Plan of Merger by and between Prosperity and American (the "Prosperity/American Merger Agreement" and, together with the Prosperity/Southwest Merger Agreement, the "Merger Agreements"); in connection with the proposed transaction between Prosperity and Southwest, the expected filing by Prosperity with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") of a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Prosperity/Southwest Registration Statement") and a prospectus of Prosperity and a proxy statement of Southwest to be included therein (the "Prosperity/Southwest Proxy Statement/Prospectus"); in connection with the proposed transaction between Prosperity and American, a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Prosperity/American Registration Statement" and, together with the Prosperity/Southwest Registration Statement, the "Registration Statements") and a preliminary prospectus of Prosperity and a proxy statement of American included therein (the "Prosperity/American Proxy Statement/ Prospectus" and, together with the Southwest Proxy Statement/ Prospectus, the "Proxy Statement/ Prospectuses"), which registration statement was filed with the SEC on September 17, 2025, and amended on September 30, 2025; the expected timing of the closing of the proposed transactions; the ability of the parties to complete the proposed transactions considering the various closing conditions and any other statements about future expectations that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about Prosperity and its subsidiaries or related to the proposed transactions between (1) Prosperity and Southwest and (2) Prosperity and American and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in such statements.

These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for credit losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of each of the proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; changes in trade policies by the United States or other countries, such as tariffs or retaliatory tariffs; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Many possible events or factors could adversely affect the future financial results and performance of Prosperity, Southwest or American or the combined company and could cause those results or performance to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: (1) the risk that the cost savings and synergies from the transactions may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption to Prosperity's, Southwest's and American's businesses as a result of the announcements and pendency of the transactions, (3) the risk that the integration of Southwest's and/or American's businesses and operations into Prosperity, will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, or that Prosperity is otherwise unable to successfully integrate Southwest's and/or American's business into its own, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (4) the failure to obtain the necessary approval by the shareholders of Southwest and/or American, (5) the ability by each of Prosperity, Southwest and/or American to obtain required governmental approvals of the transactions on the timeline expected, or at all, and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect Prosperity after the closing of the transactions or adversely affect the expected benefits of the transactions, (6) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the transactions, (7) the failure of the closing conditions in the applicable Merger Agreements to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the transactions or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the applicable Merger Agreements, (8) the dilution caused by the issuances of additional shares of Prosperity's common stock in the transactions, (9) the possibility that the transactions may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (10) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings that may be currently pending or later instituted against Prosperity before or after any of the transactions, or against Southwest or American, (11) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and (12) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and other factors that may affect future results of Prosperity, Southwest and American. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10- Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with the SEC, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the SEC. Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

Additional Information about the Transactions and Where to Find It

Prosperity intends to file with the SEC the Prosperity/Southwest Registration Statement on Form S-4 to register the shares of Prosperity common stock to be issued to the shareholders of Southwest in connection with Prosperity's and Southwest's proposed transaction. The Prosperity/Southwest Registration Statement will include the Prosperity/Southwest Proxy Statement/Prospectus which will be sent to the shareholders of Southwest in connection with the proposed transaction. This communication is not a substitute for the Prosperity/Southwest Proxy Statement/Prospectus or any other document which Prosperity may file with the SEC. In connection with Prosperity's and American's proposed transaction, Prosperity has filed with the SEC on September 17, 2025 the Prosperity/American Registration Statement on Form S-4, as amended on September 30, 2025, (the "Amended Prosperity/American Registration Statement") (which Amended Prosperity/American Registration Statement was declared effective by the SEC on September 30, 2025), to register the shares of Prosperity common stock to be issued to the shareholders of American in connection with Prosperity's and American's proposed transaction. The Prosperity/American Proxy Statement/Prospectus will be delivered to shareholders of American. Prosperity may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. This communication is not a substitute for the Prosperity/American Proxy Statement/Prospectus or Amended Prosperity/American Registration Statement or any other document which Prosperity may file with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE APPLICABLE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE APPLICABLE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED WITHIN THE APPLICABLE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO THE APPLICABLE PROXY/STATEMENT PROSPECTUS, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT PROSPERITY, SOUTHWEST, AMERICAN AND THE APPLICABLE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. You will also be able to obtain these documents, free of charge, from Prosperity at http://www.prosperitybankusa.com. Copies of the Prosperity/American Proxy Statement/Prospectus (and the Prosperity/Southwest Proxy Statement/Prospectus, when it becomes available), can also be obtained, free of charge, by directing a request by telephone or mail to Prosperity Bancshares, Inc., Prosperity Bank Plaza, 4295 San Felipe, Houston, Texas 77027 Attn: Investor Relations, (281) 269-7199, or with respect to the Prosperity/American Proxy Statement/Prospectus, to American Bank Holding Corporation, 800 North Shoreline Boulevard, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401, Attn: Stephen Raffaele, (512) 306-5550 or, with respect to the Prosperity/Southwest Proxy Statement/Prospectus, Southwest Bancshares, Inc., 1900 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, Texas 78213, Attention: Investor Relations, (210) 807-5511, as applicable.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell, or an invitation to subscribe for, buy or sell any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, invitation, sale or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

____________________ (1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. (3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. (4) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.8 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. (5) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $8.5 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $9.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. (6) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $12.4 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $13.9 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $9.1 million, merger related expenses of $4.4 million, FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $11.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Sep 30, 2025



Jun 30, 2025



Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)





























Loans held for sale

$ 11,297



$ 6,004



$ 9,764



$ 10,690



$ 6,113

Loans held for investment



20,738,294





20,903,944





20,909,913





21,057,616





21,146,033

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase

Program



1,278,178





1,287,440





1,057,893





1,080,903





1,228,706

Total loans



22,027,769





22,197,388





21,977,570





22,149,209





22,380,852

































Investment securities(A)



10,232,462





10,608,104





10,792,731





11,094,424





11,300,756

Federal funds sold



210





197





221





292





208

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(339,626)





(346,084)





(349,101)





(351,805)





(354,397)

Cash and due from banks



1,766,115





1,304,993





1,694,637





1,972,175





2,209,863

Goodwill



3,503,127





3,503,127





3,503,127





3,503,129





3,504,388

Core deposit intangibles, net



55,194





58,796





62,406





66,047





70,178

Other real estate owned



13,750





7,874





8,012





5,701





5,757

Fixed assets, net



378,776





374,602





373,273





371,238





373,812

Other assets



692,692





708,355





701,799





756,328





623,903

Total assets

$ 38,330,469



$ 38,417,352



$ 38,764,675



$ 39,566,738



$ 40,115,320

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 9,522,028



$ 9,426,657



$ 9,675,915



$ 9,798,438



$ 9,811,361

Interest-bearing deposits



18,260,066





18,046,754





18,350,884





18,582,900





18,276,250

Total deposits



27,782,094





27,473,411





28,026,799





28,381,338





28,087,611

Other borrowings



2,400,000





2,900,000





2,700,000





3,200,000





3,900,000

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



185,797





183,572





216,086





221,913





228,896

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit

exposures



37,646





37,646





37,646





37,646





37,646

Other liabilities



259,994





222,987





267,083





287,346





499,918

Total liabilities



30,665,531





30,817,616





31,247,614





32,128,243





32,754,071

Shareholders' equity(B)



7,664,938





7,599,736





7,517,061





7,438,495





7,361,249

Total liabilities and equity

$ 38,330,469



$ 38,417,352



$ 38,764,675



$ 39,566,738



$ 40,115,320







(A) Includes $(1,987), $(1,657), $(1,374), $(2,056) and $(1,070) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 respectively. (B) Includes $(1,570), $(1,309), $(1,085), $(1,624) and $(845) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Sep 30,

2025



Jun 30,

2025



Mar 31,

2025



Dec 31,

2024



Sep 30,

2024



Sep 30,

2025



Sep 30,

2024

Income Statement Data









































Interest income:









































Loans

$ 329,445



$ 325,490



$ 319,023



$ 333,055



$ 337,451



$ 973,958



$ 980,107

Securities(C)



58,207





57,836





57,886





58,260





59,617





173,929





188,466

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



10,455





9,438





15,896





19,630





20,835





35,789





44,195

Total interest income



398,107





392,764





392,805





410,945





417,903





1,183,676





1,212,768













































Interest expense:









































Deposits



95,965





93,790





95,597





102,050





107,758





285,352





306,574

Other borrowings



27,613





30,101





30,492





39,620





46,792





88,206





142,020

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



1,094





1,151





1,334





1,501





1,662





3,579





5,453

Total interest expense



124,672





125,042





127,423





143,171





156,212





377,137





454,047

Net interest income



273,435





267,722





265,382





267,774





261,691





806,539





758,721

Provision for credit losses



-





-





-





-





-





-





9,066

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



273,435





267,722





265,382





267,774





261,691





806,539





749,655













































Noninterest income:









































Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



9,805





8,885





9,147





9,960





9,016





27,837





25,457

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



9,446





9,761





8,739





9,443





9,620





27,946





27,865

Service charges on deposit accounts



7,317





7,645





7,408





6,992





6,664





22,370





19,506

Trust income



3,526





3,859





3,601





3,514





3,479





10,986





11,236

Mortgage income



931





965





1,009





779





962





2,905





2,317

Brokerage income



1,328





1,225





1,262





1,063





1,258





3,815





3,679

Bank owned life insurance income



2,111





1,985





2,115





2,020





2,028





6,211





5,960

Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets



3





1,414





(235)





584





3,178





1,182





2,240

Net gain on sale or write-up of securities



-





-





-





-





224





-





11,245

Other noninterest income



6,771





7,243





8,255





5,482





4,670





22,269





16,467

Total noninterest income



41,238





42,982





41,301





39,837





41,099





125,521





125,972













































Noninterest expense:









































Salaries and benefits



87,949





87,296





89,476





88,631





88,367





264,721





263,722

Net occupancy and equipment



9,395





9,168





9,146





8,957





9,291





27,709





26,829

Credit and debit card, data processing and

software amortization



12,515





12,056





11,422





12,342





11,985





35,993





34,958

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



5,198





5,508





5,789





5,789





5,726





16,495





21,581

Core deposit intangibles amortization



3,602





3,610





3,641





4,131





4,146





10,853





11,539

Depreciation



4,966





4,779





4,774





4,791





4,741





14,519





14,263

Communications



3,480





3,507





3,473





3,450





3,360





10,460





10,247

Other real estate expense



314





204





140





255





12





658





268

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other

real estate



(81)





(222)





(30)





(610)





(97)





(333)





(204)

Merger related expenses



62





-





-





-





63





62





4,444

Other noninterest expense



11,235





12,659





12,470





13,809





12,744





36,364





41,381

Total noninterest expense



138,635





138,565





140,301





141,545





140,338





417,501





429,028

Income before income taxes



176,038





172,139





166,382





166,066





162,452





514,559





446,599

Provision for income taxes



38,482





36,984





36,157





35,990





35,170





111,623





97,289

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 137,556



$ 135,155



$ 130,225



$ 130,076



$ 127,282



$ 402,936



$ 349,310







(C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $2,877, $4,926, $5,027, $5,609 and $5,574 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively, and $12,830 and $17,227 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)



Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Sep 30,

2025



Jun 30,

2025



Mar 31,

2025



Dec 31,

2024



Sep 30,

2024



Sep 30,

2025



Sep 30,

2024













































Profitability









































Net income (D) (E)

$ 137,556



$ 135,155



$ 130,225



$ 130,076



$ 127,282



$ 402,936



$ 349,310













































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.45



$ 1.42



$ 1.37



$ 1.37



$ 1.34



$ 4.23



$ 3.68

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.45



$ 1.42



$ 1.37



$ 1.37



$ 1.34



$ 4.23



$ 3.68













































Return on average assets (F)(J)



1.44 %



1.41 %



1.34 %



1.31 %



1.28 %



1.40 %



1.16 % Return on average common equity (F)(J)



7.18 %



7.13 %



6.94 %



7.00 %



6.93 %



7.08 %



6.40 % Return on average tangible common

equity (F) (G)(J)



13.43 %



13.44 %



13.23 %



13.50 %



13.50 %



13.36 %



12.43 % Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)



3.24 %



3.18 %



3.14 %



3.05 %



2.95 %



3.19 %



2.86 % Efficiency ratio (G) (I)(K)



44.06 %



44.80 %



45.71 %



46.10 %



46.87 %



44.85 %



49.25 %











































Liquidity and Capital Ratios









































Equity to assets



20.00 %



19.78 %



19.39 %



18.80 %



18.35 %



20.00 %



18.35 % Common equity tier 1 capital



17.53 %



17.10 %



16.92 %



16.42 %



15.84 %



17.53 %



15.84 % Tier 1 risk-based capital



17.53 %



17.10 %



16.92 %



16.42 %



15.84 %



17.53 %



15.84 % Total risk-based capital



18.78 %



18.35 %



18.17 %



17.67 %



17.09 %



18.78 %



17.09 % Tier 1 leverage capital



11.90 %



11.62 %



11.20 %



10.82 %



10.52 %



11.90 %



10.52 % Period end tangible equity to period end

tangible assets (G)



11.81 %



11.58 %



11.23 %



10.75 %



10.36 %



11.81 %



10.36 %











































Other Data









































Weighted-average shares used in computing

earnings per common share









































Basic



95,093





95,277





95,266





95,264





95,261





95,211





94,912

Diluted



95,093





95,277





95,266





95,264





95,261





95,211





94,912

Period end shares outstanding



94,993





95,277





95,258





95,275





95,261





94,993





95,261

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.58



$ 0.58



$ 0.58



$ 0.58



$ 0.56



$ 1.74



$ 1.68

Book value per common share

$ 80.69



$ 79.76



$ 78.91



$ 78.07



$ 77.27



$ 80.69



$ 77.27

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$ 43.23



$ 42.38



$ 41.48



$ 40.61



$ 39.75



$ 43.23



$ 39.75













































Common Stock Market Price









































High

$ 75.44



$ 74.56



$ 82.75



$ 86.76



$ 74.87



$ 82.75



$ 74.87

Low

$ 64.27



$ 61.57



$ 68.96



$ 68.94



$ 58.66



$ 61.57



$ 57.16

Period end closing price

$ 66.35



$ 70.24



$ 71.37



$ 75.35



$ 72.07



$ 66.35



$ 72.07

Employees - FTE (excluding overtime)



3,937





3,921





3,898





3,916





3,896





3,937





3,896

Number of banking centers



283





283





284





283





287





283





287







(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:







Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Sep 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2025

Sep 30, 2024 Loan discount accretion

























Non-PCD $2,242

$2,486

$2,615

$2,761

$3,616

$7,343

$9,725 PCD $613

$638

$677

$850

$1,212

$1,928

$4,154 Securities net accretion $395

$409

$705

$528

$555

$1,509

$1,680 Time deposits amortization $(1)

$(2)

$(9)

$(21)

$(40)

$(12)

$(133)





(E) Using effective tax rate of 21.9%, 21.5%, 21.7%, 21.7% and 21.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively, and 21.7% and 21.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (F) Interim periods annualized. (G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. (J) For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (K) For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended





Sep 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2025

Sep 30, 2024





Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (L) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (L) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (L) Interest-earning assets:

















































Loans held for sale

$ 8,371



$ 140



6.64 %

$ 9,813



$ 166



6.79 %

$ 7,913



$ 137



6.89 %

Loans held for investment



20,851,896





309,949



5.90 %



20,907,400





306,671



5.88 %



21,107,139





316,939



5.97 %

Loans held for investment -

Warehouse Purchase Program



1,217,579





19,356



6.31 %



1,179,307





18,653



6.34 %



1,114,681





20,375



7.27 %

Total loans



22,077,846





329,445



5.92 %



22,096,520





325,490



5.91 %



22,229,733





337,451



6.04 %

Investment securities



10,530,807





58,207



2.19 % (M)

10,867,856





57,836



2.13 % (M)

11,612,193





59,617



2.04 % (M) Federal funds sold and other

earning assets



934,318





10,455



4.44 %



841,933





9,438



4.50 %



1,531,788





20,835



5.41 %

Total interest-earning assets



33,542,971





398,107



4.71 %



33,806,309





392,764



4.66 %



35,373,714





417,903



4.70 %

Allowance for credit losses on

loans



(343,872)















(348,310)















(358,237)













Noninterest-earning assets



4,930,764















4,933,215















4,873,725













Total assets

$ 38,129,863













$ 38,391,214













$ 39,889,202

































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 4,656,452



$ 8,951



0.76 %

$ 4,807,864



$ 8,859



0.74 %

$ 4,774,975



$ 9,251



0.77 %

Savings and money market

deposits



8,977,585





46,934



2.07 %



8,944,897





45,796



2.05 %



8,908,315





49,824



2.23 %

Certificates and other time

deposits



4,422,996





40,080



3.60 %



4,366,510





39,135



3.59 %



4,564,232





48,683



4.24 %

Other borrowings



2,480,435





27,613



4.42 %



2,717,583





30,101



4.44 %



3,900,000





46,792



4.77 %

Securities sold under repurchase

agreements



187,462





1,094



2.32 %



194,577





1,151



2.37 %



242,813





1,662



2.72 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



20,724,930





124,672



2.39 % (N)

21,031,431





125,042



2.38 % (N)

22,390,335





156,212



2.78 % (N)



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing demand

deposits



9,451,153















9,508,845















9,680,785













Allowance for credit losses on off-

balance sheet credit exposures



37,646















37,646















37,646













Other liabilities



258,156















227,002















433,171













Total liabilities



30,471,885















30,804,924















32,541,937













Shareholders' equity



7,657,978















7,586,290















7,347,265













Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity

$ 38,129,863













$ 38,391,214













$ 39,889,202

































































Net interest income and margin







$ 273,435



3.23 %







$ 267,722



3.18 %







$ 261,691



2.94 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP

reconciliation:

















































Tax equivalent adjustment









807















574















808







Net interest income and margin

(tax equivalent basis)







$ 274,242



3.24 %







$ 268,296



3.18 %







$ 262,499



2.95 %







(L) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (M) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $2,877, $4,926, and $5,574 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. (N) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.64%, 1.64% and 1.94% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date





Sep 30, 2025

Sep 30, 2024





Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (O) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (O) Interest-earning assets:

































Loans held for sale

$ 8,588



$ 433



6.74 %

$ 7,278



$ 378



6.94 %

Loans held for investment



20,905,781





921,688



5.89 %



21,312,440





928,973



5.82 %

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,092,241





51,837



6.35 %



918,172





50,756



7.38 %

Total loans



22,006,610





973,958



5.92 %



22,237,890





980,107



5.89 %

Investment securities



10,803,572





173,929



2.15 % (P)

12,161,391





188,466



2.07 % (P) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,071,293





35,789



4.47 %



1,153,335





44,195



5.12 %

Total interest-earning assets



33,881,475





1,183,676



4.67 %



35,552,616





1,212,768



4.56 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(347,607)















(341,659)













Noninterest-earning assets



4,955,209















4,823,938













Total assets

$ 38,489,077













$ 40,034,895

















































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 4,894,289



$ 26,829



0.73 %

$ 4,947,514



$ 26,807



0.72 %

Savings and money market deposits



8,976,481





138,375



2.06 %



9,060,992





147,228



2.17 %

Certificates and other time deposits



4,405,329





120,148



3.65 %



4,356,700





132,539



4.06 %

Other borrowings



2,657,143





88,206



4.44 %



3,960,821





142,020



4.79 %

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



199,883





3,579



2.39 %



265,878





5,453



2.74 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



21,133,125





377,137



2.39 % (Q)

22,591,905





454,047



2.68 % (Q)



































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



9,487,984















9,759,927













Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit

exposures



37,646















36,994













Other liabilities



246,408















372,060













Total liabilities



30,905,163















32,760,886













Shareholders' equity



7,583,914















7,274,009













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 38,489,077













$ 40,034,895

















































Net interest income and margin







$ 806,539



3.18 %







$ 758,721



2.85 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:

































Tax equivalent adjustment









1,671















2,416







Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)







$ 808,210



3.19 %







$ 761,137



2.86 %







(O) Based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (P) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $12,830 and $17,227 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (Q) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.65% and 1.87% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Sep 30, 2025



Jun 30, 2025



Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024

YIELD TREND (R)

























































Interest-Earning Assets:



























Loans held for sale

6.64 %



6.79 %



6.80 %



6.68 %



6.89 % Loans held for investment

5.90 %



5.88 %



5.90 %



5.93 %



5.97 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase

Program

6.31 %



6.34 %



6.40 %



6.66 %



7.27 % Total loans

5.92 %



5.91 %



5.92 %



5.97 %



6.04 % Investment securities (S)

2.19 %



2.13 %



2.13 %



2.06 %



2.04 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets

4.44 %



4.50 %



4.47 %



4.80 %



5.41 % Total interest-earning assets

4.71 %



4.66 %



4.64 %



4.66 %



4.70 %





























Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



























Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.76 %



0.74 %



0.70 %



0.70 %



0.77 % Savings and money market deposits

2.07 %



2.05 %



2.06 %



2.10 %



2.23 % Certificates and other time deposits

3.60 %



3.59 %



3.75 %



4.06 %



4.24 % Other borrowings

4.42 %



4.44 %



4.45 %



4.73 %



4.77 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements

2.32 %



2.37 %



2.48 %



2.58 %



2.72 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.39 %



2.38 %



2.39 %



2.60 %



2.78 %





























Net Interest Margin

3.23 %



3.18 %



3.14 %



3.04 %



2.94 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.24 %



3.18 %



3.14 %



3.05 %



2.95 %





(R) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (S) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $2,877, $4,926, $5,027, $5,609 and $5,574 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended





Sep 30, 2025



Jun 30, 2025



Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024

Balance Sheet Averages





























Loans held for sale

$ 8,371



$ 9,813



$ 7,570



$ 8,571



$ 7,913

Loans held for investment



20,851,896





20,907,400





20,959,226





21,038,694





21,107,139

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase

Program



1,217,579





1,179,307





876,086





1,137,113





1,114,681

Total loans



22,077,846





22,096,520





21,842,882





22,184,378





22,229,733

































Investment securities



10,530,807





10,867,856





11,017,400





11,265,535





11,612,193

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



934,318





841,933





1,443,220





1,628,050





1,531,788

Total interest-earning assets



33,542,971





33,806,309





34,303,502





35,077,963





35,373,714

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(343,872)





(348,310)





(350,715)





(353,560)





(358,237)

Cash and due from banks



291,809





294,379





326,066





317,420





304,911

Goodwill



3,503,127





3,503,127





3,503,128





3,505,030





3,504,300

Core deposit intangibles, net



56,956





60,739





64,293





68,167





72,330

Other real estate



11,533





8,749





7,105





6,778





5,339

Fixed assets, net



377,680





374,486





374,448





373,561





375,626

Other assets



689,659





691,735





729,251





632,040





611,219

Total assets

$ 38,129,863



$ 38,391,214



$ 38,957,078



$ 39,627,399



$ 39,889,202

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 9,451,153



$ 9,508,845



$ 9,504,540



$ 9,829,912



$ 9,680,785

Interest-bearing demand deposits



4,656,452





4,807,864





5,224,796





4,845,174





4,774,975

Savings and money market deposits



8,977,585





8,944,897





9,007,286





8,915,410





8,908,315

Certificates and other time deposits



4,422,996





4,366,510





4,426,521





4,552,445





4,564,232

Total deposits



27,508,186





27,628,116





28,163,143





28,142,941





27,928,307

Other borrowings



2,480,435





2,717,583





2,776,667





3,332,609





3,900,000

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



187,462





194,577





217,945





231,240





242,813

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet

credit exposures



37,646





37,646





37,646





37,646





37,646

Other liabilities



258,156





227,002





255,876





454,298





433,171

Shareholders' equity



7,657,978





7,586,290





7,505,801





7,428,665





7,347,265

Total liabilities and equity

$ 38,129,863



$ 38,391,214



$ 38,957,078



$ 39,627,399



$ 39,889,202



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Sep 30, 2025



Jun 30, 2025



Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024

Period End Balances





































































































Loan Portfolio

















































Commercial and industrial

$ 1,879,282



8.5 %

$ 1,897,117



8.6 %

$ 1,915,124



8.7 %

$ 1,962,111



8.8 %

$ 1,970,844



8.8 % Warehouse purchase

program



1,278,178



5.8 %



1,287,440



5.8 %



1,057,893



4.8 %



1,080,903



4.9 %



1,228,706



5.5 % Construction, land

development and other

land loans



2,865,279



13.0 %



2,873,238



12.9 %



2,845,082



13.0 %



2,859,281



12.9 %



2,814,521



12.6 % 1-4 family residential



7,461,900



33.9 %



7,530,816



33.9 %



7,576,350



34.5 %



7,581,450



34.2 %



7,557,858



33.8 % Home equity



848,740



3.9 %



869,370



3.9 %



896,529



4.1 %



906,139



4.1 %



919,676



4.1 % Commercial real estate

(includes multi-family

residential)



5,796,937



26.3 %



5,827,645



26.3 %



5,783,410



26.3 %



5,800,985



26.2 %



5,869,687



26.2 % Agriculture (includes

farmland)



1,019,589



4.6 %



1,029,250



4.6 %



1,013,960



4.6 %



1,033,546



4.7 %



1,033,224



4.6 % Consumer and other



366,027



1.7 %



368,747



1.7 %



378,821



1.7 %



378,817



1.7 %



413,548



1.8 % Energy



511,837



2.3 %



513,765



2.3 %



510,401



2.3 %



545,977



2.5 %



572,788



2.6 % Total loans

$ 22,027,769







$ 22,197,388







$ 21,977,570







$ 22,149,209







$ 22,380,852

























































Deposit Types

















































Noninterest-bearing DDA

$ 9,522,028



34.3 %

$ 9,426,657



34.3 %

$ 9,675,915



34.5 %

$ 9,798,438



34.5 %

$ 9,811,361



34.9 % Interest-bearing DDA



4,766,146



17.2 %



4,708,251



17.1 %



4,931,769



17.6 %



5,182,035



18.3 %



4,800,758



17.1 % Money market



6,402,591



23.0 %



6,302,770



23.0 %



6,339,509



22.6 %



6,229,022



21.9 %



6,166,792



22.0 % Savings



2,616,196



9.4 %



2,667,859



9.7 %



2,703,736



9.7 %



2,685,496



9.5 %



2,707,982



9.6 % Certificates and other time

deposits



4,475,133



16.1 %



4,367,874



15.9 %



4,375,870



15.6 %



4,486,347



15.8 %



4,600,718



16.4 % Total deposits

$ 27,782,094







$ 27,473,411







$ 28,026,799







$ 28,381,338







$ 28,087,611

























































Loan to Deposit Ratio



79.3 %







80.8 %







78.4 %







78.0 %







79.7 %





Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans





Sep 30, 2025



Jun 30, 2025



Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024





















































Single family residential construction

$ 665,194



23.2 %

$ 696,569



24.2 %

$ 727,417



25.6 %

$ 778,067



27.2 %

$ 836,571



29.7 % Land development



248,616



8.7 %



227,254



7.9 %



225,784



7.9 %



260,158



9.1 %



256,571



9.1 % Raw land



230,021



8.0 %



248,380



8.7 %



261,918



9.2 %



278,892



9.7 %



263,411



9.4 % Residential lots



203,396



7.1 %



217,835



7.6 %



219,115



7.7 %



209,850



7.3 %



217,920



7.7 % Commercial lots



59,853



2.1 %



55,176



1.9 %



56,343



2.0 %



59,044



2.1 %



58,472



2.1 % Commercial construction and other



1,459,255



50.9 %



1,428,985



49.7 %



1,355,587



47.6 %



1,274,619



44.6 %



1,183,127



42.0 % Net unaccreted discount



(1,056)









(961)









(1,082)









(1,349)









(1,551)





Total construction loans

$ 2,865,279







$ 2,873,238







$ 2,845,082







$ 2,859,281







$ 2,814,521







Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of September 30, 2025



Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (T)



Total



Collateral Type









































Shopping center/retail $ 328,842



$ 230,333



$ 122,499



$ 15,103



$ 12,002



$ 319,570



$ 1,028,349



Commercial and industrial

buildings

179,377





103,862





24,433





32,680





12,026





256,858





609,236



Office buildings

99,991





280,699





68,563





43,802





4,224





94,839





592,118



Medical buildings

105,993





16,818





1,642





41,745





26,479





64,595





257,272



Apartment buildings

107,677





127,757





64,215





11,115





13,508





209,436





533,708



Hotel

106,613





116,016





30,162





13,349





-





176,330





442,470



Other

170,647





59,768





19,364





5,654





6,868





93,779





356,080



Total $ 1,099,140



$ 935,253



$ 330,878



$ 163,448



$ 75,107



$ 1,215,407



$ 3,819,233

(U)

Acquired Loans



Non-PCD Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Jun 30,

2025



Balance at

Sep 30,

2025



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Jun 30,

2025



Balance at

Sep 30,

2025



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Jun 30,

2025



Balance at

Sep 30,

2025

Loan marks:



















































Acquired banks (V) $ 388,625



$ 22,766



$ 20,406



$ 332,400



$ 6,075



$ 5,472



$ 721,025



$ 28,841



$ 25,878























































Acquired portfolio

loan balances:



















































Acquired banks (V)

14,323,981





1,786,602





1,609,115





1,376,673





387,143





350,644





15,700,654

(W)

2,173,745





1,959,759























































Acquired portfolio

loan balances less

loan marks $ 13,935,356



$ 1,763,836



$ 1,588,709



$ 1,044,273



$ 381,068



$ 345,172



$ 14,979,629



$ 2,144,904



$ 1,933,881







(T) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions. (U) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.797 billion as of September 30, 2025. (V) Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank, LegacyTexas Bank, FirstCapital Bank and Lone Star Bank. (W) Actual principal balances acquired.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date



Sep 30,

2025



Jun 30,

2025



Mar 31,

2025



Dec 31,

2024



Sep 30,

2024



Sep 30,

2025



Sep 30,

2024

Asset Quality







































Nonaccrual loans $ 105,529



$ 102,031



$ 73,287



$ 73,647



$ 83,969



$ 105,529



$ 83,969

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

268





576





91





2,189





20





268





20

Total nonperforming loans

105,797





102,607





73,378





75,836





83,989





105,797





83,989

Repossessed assets

16





6





29





4





177





16





177

Other real estate

13,750





7,874





8,012





5,701





5,757





13,750





5,757

Total nonperforming assets $ 119,563



$ 110,487



$ 81,419



$ 81,541



$ 89,923



$ 119,563



$ 89,923











































Nonperforming assets:







































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 27,880



$ 27,680



$ 8,966



$ 10,080



$ 13,642



$ 27,880



$ 13,642

Construction, land development and other land

loans

583





1,859





1,952





4,481





4,053





583





4,053

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

57,241





50,501





42,481





44,824





36,660





57,241





36,660

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family

residential)

11,471





12,865





12,257





18,861





32,803





11,471





32,803

Agriculture (includes farmland)

17,080





17,547





15,725





3,208





2,686





17,080





2,686

Consumer and other

5,308





35





38





87





79





5,308





79

Total $ 119,563



$ 110,487



$ 81,419



$ 81,541



$ 89,923



$ 119,563



$ 89,923

Number of loans/properties

424





392





363





368





346





424





346

Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 339,626



$ 346,084



$ 349,101



$ 351,805



$ 354,397



$ 339,626



$ 354,397











































Net charge-offs (recoveries):







































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 3,341



$ 1,044



$ 330



$ 405



$ 3,309



$ 4,715



$ 6,369

Construction, land development and other land

loans

34





(3)





(156)





294





378





(125)





485

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

853





342





1,051





180





409





2,246





1,291

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family

residential)

1,015





55





178





362





258





1,248





(140)

Agriculture (includes farmland)

(40)





(14)





-





5





(116)





(54)





121

Consumer and other

1,255





1,593





1,301





1,346





1,217





4,149





3,840

Total $ 6,458



$ 3,017



$ 2,704



$ 2,592



$ 5,455



$ 12,179



$ 11,966











































Asset Quality Ratios







































Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning

assets

0.36 %



0.33 %



0.24 %



0.23 %



0.25 %



0.35 %



0.25 % Nonperforming assets to loans and other real

estate

0.54 %



0.50 %



0.37 %



0.37 %



0.40 %



0.54 %



0.40 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.12 %



0.05 %



0.05 %



0.05 %



0.10 %



0.07 %



0.07 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.54 %



1.56 %



1.59 %



1.59 %



1.58 %



1.54 %



1.58 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total

loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program

loans (G)

1.64 %



1.66 %



1.67 %



1.67 %



1.68 %



1.64 %



1.68 %

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Sep 30,

2025



Jun 30,

2025



Mar 31,

2025



Dec 31,

2024



Sep 30,

2024



Sep 30,

2025



Sep 30,

2024

Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:









































Diluted earnings per share (unadjusted)

$ 1.45



$ 1.42



$ 1.37



$ 1.37



$ 1.34



$ 4.23



$ 3.68













































Net income

$ 137,556



$ 135,155



$ 130,225



$ 130,076



$ 127,282



$ 402,936



$ 349,310

Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax(X)



-





-





-





-





-





-





7,162

Merger related expenses, net of tax(X)



49





-





-





-





50





49





3,511

FDIC special assessment, net of tax(X)



-





-





-





-





-





-





2,807

Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(X)



-





-





-





-





(177)





-





(8,884)

Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(X):

$ 137,605



$ 135,155



$ 130,225



$ 130,076



$ 127,155



$ 402,985



$ 353,906













































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



95,093





95,277





95,266





95,264





95,261





95,211





94,912

Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, per diluted common share(X)

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 0.08

Merger related expenses, net of tax, per diluted common share(X)

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 0.04

FDIC special assessment, net of tax, per diluted common share(X)

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 0.03

Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, per diluted common share(X)

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ (0.09)

Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:(X)

$ 1.45



$ 1.42



$ 1.37



$ 1.37



$ 1.34



$ 4.23



$ 3.74













































Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:









































Return on average assets (unadjusted)



1.44 %



1.41 %



1.34 %



1.31 %



1.28 %



1.40 %



1.16 %











































Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(X):

$ 137,605



$ 135,155



$ 130,225



$ 130,076



$ 127,155



$ 402,985



$ 353,906

Average total assets

$ 38,129,863



$ 38,391,214



$ 38,957,078



$ 39,627,399



$ 39,889,202



$ 38,489,077



$ 40,034,895

Return on average assets excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (X)



1.44 %



1.41 %



1.34 %



1.31 %



1.28 %



1.40 %



1.18 %

(X) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.



Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Sep 30,

2025



Jun 30,

2025



Mar 31,

2025



Dec 31,

2024



Sep 30,

2024



Sep 30,

2025



Sep 30,

2024

Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:









































Return on average common equity (unadjusted)



7.18 %



7.13 %



6.94 %



7.00 %



6.93 %



7.08 %



6.40 %











































Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(X):

$ 137,605



$ 135,155



$ 130,225



$ 130,076



$ 127,155



$ 402,985



$ 353,906

Average shareholders' equity

$ 7,657,978



$ 7,586,290



$ 7,505,801



$ 7,428,665



$ 7,347,265



$ 7,583,914



$ 7,274,009

Return on average common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (X)



7.19 %



7.13 %



6.94 %



7.00 %



6.92 %



7.08 %



6.49 %











































Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:









































Net income

$ 137,556



$ 135,155



$ 130,225



$ 130,076



$ 127,282



$ 402,936



$ 349,310

Average shareholders' equity

$ 7,657,978



$ 7,586,290



$ 7,505,801



$ 7,428,665



$ 7,347,265



$ 7,583,914



$ 7,274,009

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,560,083)





(3,563,866)





(3,567,421)





(3,573,197)





(3,576,630)





(3,563,763)





(3,526,501)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 4,097,895



$ 4,022,424



$ 3,938,380



$ 3,855,468



$ 3,770,635



$ 4,020,151



$ 3,747,508

Return on average tangible common equity (F)



13.43 %



13.44 %



13.23 %



13.50 %



13.50 %



13.36 %



12.43 %











































Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax:









































Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(X):

$ 137,605



$ 135,155



$ 130,225



$ 130,076



$ 127,155



$ 402,985



$ 353,906

Average shareholders' equity

$ 7,657,978



$ 7,586,290



$ 7,505,801



$ 7,428,665



$ 7,347,265



$ 7,583,914



$ 7,274,009

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,560,083)





(3,563,866)





(3,567,421)





(3,573,197)





(3,576,630)





(3,563,763)





(3,526,501)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 4,097,895



$ 4,022,424



$ 3,938,380



$ 3,855,468



$ 3,770,635



$ 4,020,151



$ 3,747,508

Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (X)



13.43 %



13.44 %



13.23 %



13.50 %



13.49 %



13.37 %



12.59 %











































Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:









































Shareholders' equity

$ 7,664,938



$ 7,599,736



$ 7,517,061



$ 7,438,495



$ 7,361,249



$ 7,664,938



$ 7,361,249

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,558,321)





(3,561,923)





(3,565,533)





(3,569,176)





(3,574,566)





(3,558,321)





(3,574,566)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 4,106,617



$ 4,037,813



$ 3,951,528



$ 3,869,319



$ 3,786,683



$ 4,106,617



$ 3,786,683













































Period end shares outstanding



94,993





95,277





95,258





95,275





95,261





94,993





95,261

Tangible book value per share

$ 43.23



$ 42.38



$ 41.48



$ 40.61



$ 39.75



$ 43.23



$ 39.75









Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Sep 30,

2025



Jun 30,

2025



Mar 31,

2025



Dec 31,

2024



Sep 30,

2024



Sep 30,

2025



Sep 30,

2024

Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:









































Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 4,106,617



$ 4,037,813



$ 3,951,528



$ 3,869,319



$ 3,786,683



$ 4,106,617



$ 3,786,683

Total assets

$ 38,330,469



$ 38,417,352



$ 38,764,675



$ 39,566,738



$ 40,115,320



$ 38,330,469



$ 40,115,320

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,558,321)





(3,561,923)





(3,565,533)





(3,569,176)





(3,574,566)





(3,558,321)





(3,574,566)

Tangible assets

$ 34,772,148



$ 34,855,429



$ 35,199,142



$ 35,997,562



$ 36,540,754



$ 34,772,148



$ 36,540,754

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio



11.81 %



11.58 %



11.23 %



10.75 %



10.36 %



11.81 %



10.36 %











































Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program:









































Allowance for credit losses on loans

$ 339,626



$ 346,084



$ 349,101



$ 351,805



$ 354,397



$ 339,626



$ 354,397

Total loans

$ 22,027,769



$ 22,197,388



$ 21,977,570



$ 22,149,209



$ 22,380,852



$ 22,027,769



$ 22,380,852

Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans



(1,278,178)





(1,287,440)





(1,057,893)





(1,080,903)





(1,228,706)





(1,278,178)





(1,228,706)

Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program

$ 20,749,591



$ 20,909,948



$ 20,919,677



$ 21,068,306



$ 21,152,146



$ 20,749,591



$ 21,152,146

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program



1.64 %



1.66 %



1.67 %



1.67 %



1.68 %



1.64 %



1.68 %











































Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities:









































Noninterest expense

$ 138,635



$ 138,565



$ 140,301



$ 141,545



$ 140,338



$ 417,501



$ 429,028













































Net interest income

$ 273,435



$ 267,722



$ 265,382



$ 267,774



$ 261,691



$ 806,539



$ 758,721

Noninterest income



41,238





42,982





41,301





39,837





41,099





125,521





125,972

Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets



3





1,414





(235)





584





3,178





1,182





2,240

Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities



-





-





-





-





224





-





11,245

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities



41,235





41,568





41,536





39,253





37,697





124,339





112,487

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities

$ 314,670



$ 309,290



$ 306,918



$ 307,027



$ 299,388



$ 930,878



$ 871,208

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities



44.06 %



44.80 %



45.71 %



46.10 %



46.87 %



44.85 %



49.25 %











































Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment:









































Noninterest expense

$ 138,635



$ 138,565



$ 140,301



$ 141,545



$ 140,338



$ 417,501



$ 429,028

Less: merger related expenses



62





-





-





-





63





62





4,444

Less: FDIC special assessment



-





-





-





-





-





-





3,554

Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment

$ 138,573



$ 138,565



$ 140,301



$ 141,545



$ 140,275



$ 417,439



$ 421,030













































Net interest income

$ 273,435



$ 267,722



$ 265,382



$ 267,774



$ 261,691



$ 806,539



$ 758,721

Noninterest income



41,238





42,982





41,301





39,837





41,099





125,521





125,972

Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write down of assets



3





1,414





(235)





584





3,178





1,182





2,240

Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities



-





-





-





-





224





-





11,245

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities



41,235





41,568





41,536





39,253





37,697





124,339





112,487

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities

$ 314,670



$ 309,290



$ 306,918



$ 307,027



$ 299,388



$ 930,878



$ 871,208

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment



44.04 %



44.80 %



45.71 %



46.10 %



46.85 %



44.84 %



48.33 %

