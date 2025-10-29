

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $127.8 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $119.1 million, or $1.57 per share, last year.



Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $152.8 million or $2.03 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $878.7 million from $798.2 million last year.



IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $127.8 Mln. vs. $119.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.70 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue: $878.7 Mln vs. $798.2 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.86 - $7.91



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News