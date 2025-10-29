Etteplan Oyj: Etteplan Q3 2025: Profitability developed positively despite the weak market situation

ETTEPLAN OYJ Interim Report October 29, 2025, at 1.00 p.m. (EET)

Etteplan Q3 2025: Profitability developed positively despite the weak market situation

Key points July-September 2025

The Group's revenue increased by 2.8 percent and was EUR 82.2 million (7-9/2024: EUR 80.0 million). At comparable exchange rates, revenue increased by 2.4 percent.

Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 92.7 percent and was EUR 5.6 (2.9) million, or 6.9 (3.7) percent of revenue.

Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 184.1 percent and was EUR 4.1 (1.4) million, or 4.9 (1.8) percent of revenue.

The combined effect of non-recurring items on operating profit (EBITA) and operating profit (EBIT) in July-September was EUR -0.2 (-1.4) million.

Operating cash flow improved and was EUR 3.2 (-0.3) million.

Basic earnings per share was EUR 0.10 (0.00).

Etteplan issued a profit warning on October 28, 2025, and lowered its previous estimate of revenue and operating profit (EBIT) for 2025 due to weaker-than-expected development of market demand. According to the new estimate, revenue is estimated to be EUR 355-370 (2024: 361.0) million, and operating profit (EBIT) will be EUR 17-20 (2024: 18.4). In connection with the profit warning, Etteplan provided preliminary information on its revenue and operating profit (EBIT) for the third quarter.

Key points January-September 2025

The Group's revenue decreased by 0.4 percent and was EUR 268.5 million (1-9/2024: EUR 269.7 million). At comparable exchange rates, revenue decreased by 0.9 percent.

Operating profit (EBITA) decreased by 2.9 percent and was EUR 17.4 (17.9) million, or 6.5 (6.6) percent of revenue.

Operating profit (EBIT) decreased by 6.4 percent and was EUR 12.6 (13.5) million, or 4.7 (5.0) percent of revenue.

The combined effect of non-recurring items on operating profit (EBITA) and operating profit (EBIT) in January-September was EUR -2.5 (-2.1) million.

Operating cash flow declined and was EUR 15.2 (16.8) million.

Basic earnings per share was EUR 0.29 (0.29).

The share of revenue derived from AI-driven service solutions developed by Etteplan increased during the review period and was 5 percent at the end of September.

Etteplan also monitors non-IFRS performance measures because they provide additional information on Etteplan's development. More information on performance measures is provided at the end of the release.

Key figures

EUR 1,000 7-9/2025 7-9/2024 1-9/2025 1-9/2024 1-12/2024 Revenue 82,237 79,964 268,535 269,705 361,020 Operating profit (EBITA) 5,634 2,923 17,415 17,935 24,373 EBITA, % 6.9 3.7 6.5 6.7 6.8 Operating profit (EBIT) 4,052 1,426 12,595 13,457 18,410 EBIT, % 4.9 1.8 4.7 5.0 5.1 Basic earnings per share, EUR 0.10 0.00 0.29 0.29 0.41 Equity ratio, % 40.3 40.2 40.3 40.2 40.5 Operating cash flow 3,200 -261 15,159 16,767 30,961 ROCE, % 7.5 3.3 7.9 9.2 9.4 Personnel at end of the period 3,830 3,870 3,830 3,870 3,803



President and CEO Juha Näkki:

Our profitability developed positively in the third quarter despite the weak market situation. The previously implemented adaptation measures improved our operational efficiency, and investments in AI-driven service solutions supported the positive development.

However, the demand situation continued to be very challenging, as uncertainty in the markets remained high. Orders received by our customers provided a modest boost to delivery project demand in the beginning of the review period, but this demand softened towards the end of the review period. Several of our customers implemented reorganizations and cost-saving measures in response to the uncertain market environment. Very few new investment projects were still initiated. Decision-making on new projects remains slow, and even existing projects are being suspended, postponed and even canceled. Product development activity also slowed down substantially after the summer holiday season. This was particularly evident in our Software and Embedded Solutions service area, where revenue declined clearly and profitability was weak. Due to weak market development, we had to implement new adaptation measures, and for example in Finland, the number of temporary layoffs turned to a clear increase in the end of the review period. The defense industry and the energy industry remained the segments in which demand developed favorably.

In spite of the weak market situation, we will continue investing in the development of our business and, in particular, our service solutions. The share of revenue derived from AI-driven service solutions increased to five percent during the review period. New solutions have enabled us to gain market share and improve profitability, especially in the Technical Communication and Data Solutions service area. During the review period, we also acquired Eltech Automation AB in Sweden. The acquisition strengthens our service offering in Sweden, particularly in production solutions.

As we enter the fourth quarter, the market situation is difficult. High market uncertainty and our customers' cost-saving measures are weakening our demand outlook. Although we have succeeded in improving our profitability, we were forced to adjust our financial guidance downwards due to weak demand. In spite of the situation, we will continue to purposefully implement our strategy. We are convinced that we are heading in the right direction and that our business will develop towards our goals when the market situation improves.



Market outlook 2025

The most important factor affecting Etteplan's business is the global development of the machinery and metal industry. Market uncertainty remains high due to geopolitical tensions and the trade war. Due to the uncertainty, our customers are implementing cost-saving measures and decision-making on new investments remains slow. Even projects that have already started are being suspended, postponed or even canceled. This weakens our demand situation and makes it very difficult to predict the market situation. The defense industry and the energy industry remained the segments in which demand developed favorably. In our other customer industries, investments are at a low level, and the demand situation remains very challenging.

Financial guidance 2025

Etteplan issued a profit warning on October 28, 2025, and lowered its previous estimate of revenue and operating profit (EBIT) for 2025.

Current financial guidance for 2025:

Etteplan issues guidance for revenue and operating profit (EBIT) as a numerical range and issues the following estimate:

Revenue in 2025 is estimated to be EUR 355-370 (2024: EUR 361.0) million, and

operating profit (EBIT) in 2025 is estimated to be EUR 17-20 (2024: 18.4) million.

Previous financial guidance for 2025 (August 6, 2025):

Etteplan issues guidance for revenue and operating profit (EBIT) as a numerical range and issues the following estimate:

Revenue in 2025 is estimated to be EUR 365-385 (2024: EUR 361.0) million, and

operating profit (EBIT) in 2025 is estimated to be EUR 19-24 (2024: 18.4) million.

Etteplan in brief

Etteplan is a growing technology service company with the purpose of bringing people and technology together to change things for the better. Together with our customers, we are building a world where every system, process, and product can be made smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable. Our customers include world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. In 2024, we had a revenue of EUR 361.0 million and around 4,000 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Denmark and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker. www.etteplan.com