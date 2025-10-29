

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag SE (BNTGF.PK), Wednesday announced an exclusive distribution agreement with ArcticZymes AS on the salt-active nucleases - SAN HQ, SAN-HQ GMP, M-SAN HQ, M-SAN HQ GMP.



With Brenntag's well-established distribution channels and broad market access, ArcticZymes pioneering endonucleases expects to meet a wider range of customers.



Joakim Rehné, Regional President Brenntag Pharma EMEA, commented, 'By expanding our portfolio with high-quality enzymes, we support our customers from the early research phase through to full commercialization.'



On Monday, Brenntag's stock closed at $53.99 on the OTC Markets.



