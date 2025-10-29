MineHub signs commercial agreement with prominent European copper manufacturer as a strategic customer to further advance supply chain digitization in Europe.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce a commercial agreement with another European copper manufacturer (the "Manufacturer") as a user of MineHub's Trade Management Platform. This marks an important milestone in the Company's growing traction among industrial manufacturers while further advancing its entry into the European market.

The Manufacturer produces and distributes non-ferrous metals globally. The Manufacturer will leverage MineHub's Trade Management Platform to enhance operational efficiency, streamline procurement processes, and support its sustainability objectives. By digitizing key workflows, the Manufacturer aims to centralize shipment documentation, improve data visibility, and optimize resource allocation. The initial implementation is expected to serve as a foundation for potential expansion across the Manufacturer's other operations.

Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub, commented: "We are excited to onboard another prominent European manufacturer onto the platform. This collaboration not only expands MineHub's presence in Europe but also demonstrates the versatility of our platform in addressing complex supply chain challenges. By digitizing critical processes, we're helping the Manufacturer unlock potential efficiencies that align with their sustainability vision and operational objectives."

Market Expansion and Future Opportunities

Europe represents a key growth market for MineHub, and this commercial agreement signals the Company's ability to deliver tailored solutions to large-scale industrial players. The collaboration with the Manufacturer opens doors to further opportunities within the region's metals and recycling sectors, where demand for digital transformation continues to rise.

In addition, further to the Company's news release of September 25, 2025, the Company has received TSX Venture Exchange conditional approval in respect of its asset acquisition of Jules AI from Nyteco Inc., a Toronto-based incubator. The Company is working with Nyteco and its principals to close the transactions contemplated by the asset purchase agreement in November 2025.

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

