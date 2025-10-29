Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Gold Finder Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) (OTCQB: GLDFF) ("Gold Finder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the mobilization of a field crew to its 100%-owned West Madsen Gold Property. The fall field program will consist of prospecting and soil sampling and is designed to follow up on positive geochemical results obtained from this summer's field program, announced by Gold Finder on September 9, 2025.

Figure 1: Showing West Madsen Block A with the summer 2025 target areas and analytical results.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7436/272312_f4eec05004587942_001full.jpg

Results from the 2025 summer field program, as well as the 2024 drill program, suggest that the key Balmer-Confederation contact may be located further south than previously thought in the eastern and western parts of the Property, and the current field program will test this theory.

"We're excited to get back on the ground at West Madsen and further investigate the new gold anomalies identified during our summer program," said Greg Lytle, President of Gold Finder. "These anomalies are instrumental to our continued effort to delineate gold zones of interest along our prospective 8-kilometer trend adjoining the Madsen Gold Mine property, where we have previously identified the key Balmer-Confederation contact. Tracing out this contact zone is a primary goal of the current program."

Figure 2: Drone view looking NE toward WRLG's Madsen Gold Mine/Mill Complex.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7436/272312_f4eec05004587942_002full.jpg

West Madsen Property

Gold Finder owns a 100% interest in the West Madsen property (the "Property"), which was originally acquired from Great Bear Resources, and now covers 5,936 hectares (see claims map) in the heart of the Red Lake Gold Camp. The Property adjoins the Madsen Mine property to the east (see drone image above), owned by West Red Lake Gold Mines ('WRLG"), where WRLG recently reported the intersection of a high-grade gold lens in diamond drilling of its Lower Main Austin Zone at its Madsen Mine. Adjoining the western part of the Property is Athena Gold's Laird Lake property, where Athena recently delineated till geochemical targets and geophysical targets. These results on either side of the Property are encouraging but do not necessarily indicate that similar conditions exist on the Property.

The bulk of the mineral resources on the Madsen Mine property are hosted in a ~7-km-long gold trend that follows the major crustal break or contact between the Balmer and Confederation assemblages. Gold Finder has observed the same Balmer-Confederation contact in outcrop approximately 1.5 km west of the Block A eastern boundary and identified it within an ~8-km corridor of disrupted regional magnetics that traverses Block A from the Madsen Mine property.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., an independent qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and V.P. Exploration for Emerald Geological Services.

About Gold Finder Resources Ltd.

Gold Finder is a mineral exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties. Our goal is to add value by defining or redefining the exploration opportunity, maintain ownership control during the value creation phase of discovery, and then source a well-financed partner capable of accelerating discovery, resource definition, and development.

For more information, you can visit our website at goldfinderresources.com, download our investor presentation, and follow us on X at https://x.com/GoldFinderRes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Gregory Lytle"

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272312

SOURCE: Gold Finder Resources Ltd.