Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Gold Finder Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) (OTCQB: GLDFF) ("Gold Finder" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its shareholders approved all resolutions put before them at the Company's annual general meeting held November 14, 2025, in Victoria, BC.

With more than 98.5% of the votes in favour, the approved resolutions included the reelection of directors, the appointment of the auditor and re-approval of the Company's stock option plan.

The stock option plan is a "rolling plan" which reserves a maximum of 10% of the issued shares of the Company at the time of a stock option grant. The number of shares subject to each stock option will be determined by the directors, provided that the aggregate number of securities pursuant to all security-based compensation, including stock options granted under the stock option plan, to:

a) insiders, as a group, at any point in time may not exceed 10% of the Company's issued shares;

b) insiders, as a group, during any 12-month period may not exceed 10% of the issued shares of the Company;

c) any one individual during any 12-month period may not exceed 5% of the Company's issued shares;

d) any one consultant during any 12-month period may not exceed 2% of the Company's issued shares; and

e) all eligible participants engaged to provide investor relations activities during any 12-month period may not exceed 2% of the Company's issued shares,

in each case calculated as at the date of grant of the stock option, including all other shares under option to such person at that time.

The maximum number of options that may be granted to Eligible Charitable Organizations, as that term is defined by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), may not exceed 1% of the issued shares of the Company. The number of shares issuable pursuant to options granted to Eligible Charitable Organizations are not included in the limits otherwise set out in the stock option plan.

The exercise price of a stock option will be determined by the directors of the Company, but may not be set at less than the Discounted Market Price, as defined by the policies of the Exchange. Stock options may be exercisable for a period of up to 10 years from the date of grant.

The stock option plan is subject to final acceptance by the Exchange.

About Gold Finder Resources Ltd.

Gold Finder is a mineral exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties. Our goal is to add value by defining or redefining the exploration opportunity, maintain ownership control during the value creation phase of discovery, and then source a well-financed partner capable of accelerating discovery, resource definition, and development.

The Company's properties are all located in northwestern Ontario, home to some of the world's most productive gold belts. Current projects include the West Madsen, Pipestone Bay, Pakwash North, and McDonough properties all located in the Red Lake Mining District; and the Slate Falls property located in the Patricia Mining District (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Property locations within the Archean Greenstone Belts of Northwestern Ontario.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://goldfinderresources.com/images/maps/Gold-Finder_Property-Locations.jpg

For more information, you can visit our website at goldfinderresources.com, download our investor presentation, and follow us on X at https://x.com/GoldFinderRes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise.

