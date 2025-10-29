Anzeige
WKN: A0NC7J | ISIN: US2358252052
Tradegate
29.10.25 | 14:44
18,800 Euro
+9,30 % +1,600
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DANA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,80019,10014:45
18,80019,20014:44
PR Newswire
29.10.2025 12:59 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dana Incorporated Reports Solid 2025 Third-quarter Financial Results; Raises 2025 Full-year Profit Guidance

Highlights

  • Sales of $1.9 billion from continuing operations
  • Net income was $13 million from continuing operations, a $34 million increase compared to last year
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $162 million from continuing operations; 8.5 percent margin, an increase of 260 basis points compared to prior year
  • Operating cash flow* was $111 million, a $76 million increase compared to last year
  • Adjusted free cash flow* was $101 million, a $109 million increase compared to the prior year
  • Sale of Off-Highway business remains on-track for closing in late Q4 2025
  • Repurchased 9.5 million shares in Q3, 24.1 million to date
  • Realized $73 million in cost savings in Q3, $183 million to date; expecting $235 million in 2025
  • Raised full-year profit guidance due to accelerated cost savings

*Cash flow includes cash from both continuing and discontinued operations to align with deal structure

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025 reflecting the Off-Highway business as a discontinued operation for all periods.

"Our business is performing very well, and we are experiencing minimal impact from market fluctuations and customer production disruptions," said R. Bruce McDonald, Dana chairman and chief executive officer. "Our $310 million cost-savings initiative is on track, with over $70 million in savings in the third quarter we are exceeding our expectations. We now expect our fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA margin to be consistent with our forecasted 2026 margin of 10-10.5 percent. We expect to complete the Off-Highway divestiture in the fourth quarter of this year. The benefits of this transaction are already being realized as we execute our $1 billion capital return program, including $189 million in share repurchases during the quarter. We expect to repurchase an additional $155 million in the fourth quarter, bringing the total to $600 million for the year."

Sales for continuing operations in the third quarter of 2025 totaled $1.92 billion, compared with $1.90 billion in the same period of 2024.

Net income from continuing operations was $13 million compared with a net loss of $21 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was $162 million or 8.5 percent of sales, compared with $111 million or 5.9 percent of sales for the same period in 2024. The company's cost-savings program has mitigated the margin impact of lower volumes and cost inflation.

Operating cash flow in the third quarter of 2025 was $111 million, compared with $35 million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted free cash flow was $101 million, compared with a use of $8 million in the third quarter of 2024. The improvement was driven by higher profit, lower taxes and working capital requirements.

"The continued execution of our cost-saving plan and operating efficiency improvements are driving our higher profit expectations for this year," said Timothy Kraus, Dana's senior vice president and chief financial officer. "Additionally, the tariff recovery mechanisms we have in place are functioning well and we expect to recover the majority of these costs within the year."

2025 Financial Targets for Continuing Operations
 Results for the Off-Highway business are reported as discontinued operations. The sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance targets below are for continuing operations for the full year 2025. The cash flow guidance targets below include cash flows from both continuing and discontinued operations to align with the deal structure.

Guidance

Sales

$7.3 to $7.5 billion

Adjusted EBITDA

$570 to $610 million

Implied adjusted EBITDA margin

7.8% to 8.1%

Operating cash flow

$390 to $440 million

Adjusted free cash flow

$250 to $300 million

Dana to Host Conference Call at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 29
Dana will discuss its third-quarter results in a conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 29. The conference call can be accessed by telephone from both domestic and international locations using the information provided below:

Conference ID: 9943139
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 440-5873
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0319

Audio streaming and slides will be available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors. Phone registration will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

A webcast replay can be accessed via Dana's investor website following the call.

Non-GAAP Financial Information
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for earnings (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment plus proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment plus cash paid for Off-Highway business divestiture related activities. We believe adjusted free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations. Adjusted free cash flow is not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The accompanying financial information provides reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have not provided a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income (loss). Providing net income (loss) guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income (loss), including restructuring actions, asset impairments and certain income tax adjustments. The accompanying reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for the historical periods presented are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.7 billion in 2024 with 28,000 people in 26 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2025 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2025" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

DANA INCORPORATED




Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)




For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024













Three Months Ended

(In millions, except per share amounts)


September 30,




2025


2024

Net sales



$ 1,917


$ 1,897

Costs and expenses





Cost of sales


1,751


1,775

Selling, general and administrative expenses


87


106

Amortization of intangibles


2


2

Restructuring charges, net


4


20

Loss on disposal group previously held for sale




4

Other income (expense), net


(20)


(6)

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before interest and income taxes


53


(8)

Interest income


3


5

Interest expense


47


38

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes


9


(41)

Income tax benefit


(2)


(18)

Equity in earnings of affiliates


2


2

Net income (loss) from continuing operations


13


(21)

Net income from discontinued operations


74


32

Net income


87


11

Less: Noncontrolling interests net income from continuing operations


4


7

Net income attributable to the parent company


$ 83


$ 4







Net income per share available to common stockholders





Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations


$ 0.07


$ (0.19)

Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations


0.58


0.22

Basic earnings per share


$ 0.65


$ 0.03







Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations


$ 0.07


$ (0.19)

Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations


0.57


0.22

Diluted earnings per share


$ 0.64


$ 0.03







Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic


128.4


145.0

Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted


130.8


145.0

DANA INCORPORATED



Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)



For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024












Nine Months Ended

(In millions, except per share amounts)


September 30,




2025


2024

Net sales



$ 5,633


$ 5,960

Costs and expenses





Cost of sales


5,211


5,609

Selling, general and administrative expenses


291


328

Amortization of intangibles


6


6

Restructuring charges, net


17


36

Loss on disposal group previously held for sale




(26)

Other income (expense), net


(31)


(14)

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before interest and income taxes


77


(59)

Interest income


8


9

Interest expense


130


117

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes


(45)


(167)

Income tax benefit


(2)


(13)

Equity in earnings of affiliates


27


7

Net loss from continuing operations


(16)


(147)

Net income from discontinued operations


164


174

Net income


148


27

Less: Noncontrolling interests net income from continuing operations


13


17

Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss from continuing operations


-


(13)

Net income attributable to the parent company


$ 135


$ 23







Net income per share available to common stockholders





Basic loss per share from continuing operations


$ (0.21)


$ (1.04)

Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations


1.18


1.20

Basic earnings per share


$ 0.97


$ 0.16







Diluted loss per share from continuing operations


$ (0.21)


$ (1.04)

Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations


1.18


1.20

Diluted earnings per share


$ 0.97


$ 0.16







Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic


139.2


144.9

Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted


139.2


144.9

DANA INCORPORATED




Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)




For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

















Three Months Ended

(In millions)


September 30,






2025


2024

Net income (loss) from continuing operations


$ 13


$ (21)

Other comprehensive income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax:






Currency translation adjustments


2


16


Hedging gains and losses


6


(6)


Defined benefit plans


1


1



Other comprehensive income from continuing operations


9


11

Total comprehensive income (loss) from continuing operations


22


(10)

Net income from discontinued operations


74


32

Other comprehensive income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax:






Currency translation adjustments


(10)


(2)


Hedging gains and losses




(1)



Other comprehensive loss from discontinued operations


(10)


(3)

Total comprehensive income from discontinued operations


64


29

Total comprehensive income


86


19


Less: Comprehensive income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests


(3)


(7)

Comprehensive income attributable to the parent company


$ 83


$ 12

DANA INCORPORATED




Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)




For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

















Nine Months Ended

(In millions)


September 30,






2025


2024

Net loss from continuing operations


$ (16)


$ (147)

Other comprehensive income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax:






Currency translation adjustments


49


(45)


Hedging gains and losses


47


(34)


Defined benefit plans


1


6



Other comprehensive income (loss) from continuing operations


97


(73)

Total comprehensive income (loss) from continuing operations


81


(220)

Net income from discontinued operations


164


174

Other comprehensive income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax:






Currency translation adjustments


(2)


(7)


Hedging gains and losses


1


(1)



Other comprehensive loss from discontinued operations


(1)


(8)

Total comprehensive income from discontinued operations


163


166

Total comprehensive income (loss)


244


(54)


Less: Comprehensive income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests


(14)


(16)


Less: Comprehensive loss from continuing operations attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests


-


17

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company


$ 230


$ (53)

DANA INCORPORATED



Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



As of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024










(In millions, except share and per share amounts)


September 30,


December 31,





2025


2024

Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 414


$ 494

Accounts receivable






Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $16 in 2025 and $13 in 2024


1,184


890


Other


228


220

Inventories


1,112


1,047

Other current assets


151


148

Current assets of disposal group held for sale


1,040


904



Total current assets


4,129


3,703

Intangibles


74


80

Deferred tax assets


541


514

Other noncurrent assets


96


118

Investments in affiliates


96


125

Operating lease assets


310


256

Property, plant and equipment, net


1,887


1,830

Noncurrent assets of disposal group held for sale


975


876



Total assets


$ 8,108


$ 7,502








Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity





Current liabilities





Short-term debt


$ 630


$ 8

Current portion of long-term debt


22


214

Accounts payable


1,206


1,120

Accrued payroll and employee benefits


201


176

Taxes on income


64


68

Current portion of operating lease liabilities


41


34

Other accrued liabilities


301


314

Current liabilities of disposal group held for sale


693


626



Total current liabilities


3,158


2,560

Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $17 in 2025 and $19 in 2024


2,565


2,387

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities


274


231

Pension and postretirement obligations


257


233

Other noncurrent liabilities


297


321

Noncurrent liabilities of disposal group held for sale


219


185



Total liabilities


6,770


5,917

Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable noncontrolling interests


188


189

Parent company stockholders' equity






Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,







no shares outstanding


-


-


Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,







121,917,210 and 144,993,614 shares outstanding


1


2


Additional paid-in capital


1,863


2,282


Retained earnings


297


204


Treasury stock, at cost (1,330,258 and 837,803 shares)


(21)


(13)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(1,047)


(1,142)



Total parent company stockholders' equity


1,093


1,333

Noncontrolling interests


57


63



Total equity


1,150


1,396



Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity


$ 8,108


$ 7,502

DANA INCORPORATED




Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024












Three Months Ended

(In millions)


September 30,




2025


2024

Operating activities





Net income


$ 87


$ 11

Less: Net income from discontinued operations


74


32

Net loss from continuing operations


13


(21)

Depreciation


86


83

Amortization


3


3

Amortization of deferred financings charges


1


1

Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received


21


(1)

Stock compensation expense


8


7

Deferred income taxes


(41)


(13)

Pension expense, net


(1)


6

Change in working capital


(10)


(38)

Change in other noncurrent assets and liabilities


(43)


(8)

Loss on disposal group previously held for sale




(4)

Loss on divestiture of ownership interests


(19)



Other, net


(46)


9

Net cash provied by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations


(28)


24

Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations


139


11

Net cash provided by operating activities


111


35







Investing activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(49)


(37)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment


1


3

Settlements of undesignated derivatives


(9)


(1)

Other, net


(4)


(2)

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations


(61)


(37)

Net cash provided by (used) in investing activities from discontinued operations


(9)


9

Net cash used in investing activities


(70)


(28)







Financing activities





Net change in short-term debt


100


4

Proceeds from long-term debt




1

Repayment of long-term debt


(6)


(5)

Dividends paid to common stockholders


(13)


(14)

Repurchases of common stock


(182)



Distributions to noncontrolling interests


(11)


(12)

Net cash used in financing activities


(112)


(26)







Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(71)


(19)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period


501


440

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances


(1)


14

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period


$ 429


$ 435

DANA INCORPORATED




Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024












Nine Months Ended

(In millions)


September 30,




2025


2024

Operating activities





Net income


$ 148


$ 27

Less: Net income from discontinued operations


164


174

Net loss from continuing operations


(16)


(147)

Depreciation


257


253

Amortization


9


10

Amortization of deferred financings charges


4


4

Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received


(4)


(4)

Stock compensation expense


31


21

Deferred income taxes


(67)


16

Pension expense, net


(1)


6

Change in working capital


(212)


(219)

Change in other noncurrent assets and liabilities


(56)


(6)

Loss on disposal group previously held for sale




26

Loss on divestiture of ownership interests


(12)



Other, net


8


(4)

Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations


(59)


(44)

Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations


165


192

Net cash provided by operating activities


106


148







Investing activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(153)


(198)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment


12


3

Proceeds from sales of investments


57



Settlements of undesignated derivatives


(15)


(5)

Other, net




2

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations


(99)


(198)

Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations


(31)


(7)

Net cash used in investing activities


(130)


(205)







Financing activities





Net change in short-term debt


622



Proceeds from long-term debt




1

Repayment of long-term debt


(216)


(35)

Dividends paid to common stockholders


(42)


(43)

Repurchases of common stock


(439)



Distributions to noncontrolling interests


(14)


(17)

Collection of note receivable from noncontrolling interest




11

Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests




18

Swap settlements


(14)



Other, net


(8)


9

Net cash used in financing activities


(111)


(56)







Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(135)


(113)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period


512


563

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances


52


(15)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period


$ 429


$ 435

DANA INCORPORATED



Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to



Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)










Three Months Ended

(In millions)


September 30,



2025


2024

Net cash provided by operating activities


$ 111


$ 35

Purchases of property, plant and equipment - Continuing operations


(49)


(37)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment - Discontinued operations


(11)


(9)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - Continuing operations


1


3

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - Discontinued operations


-


-

Cash paid for Off-Highway business divestiture related activities


49


-

Adjusted free cash flow


$ 101


$ (8)








Nine Months Ended

(In millions)


September 30,



2025


2024

Net cash provided by operating activities


$ 106


$ 148

Purchases of property, plant and equipment - Continuing operations


(153)


(198)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment - Discontinued operations


(33)


(29)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - Continuing operations


12


3

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - Discontinued operations


-


4

Cash paid for Off-Highway business divestiture related activities


61


-

Adjusted free cash flow


$ (7)


$ (72)

DANA INCORPORATED



Segment Sales and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024










Three Months Ended

(In millions)


Setember 30,



2025


2024

Sales





Light Vehicle


$ 1,353


$ 1,285

Commercial Vehicle


564


612

Total Sales


$ 1,917


$ 1,897






Adjusted EBITDA





Light Vehicle


$ 126


$ 82

Commercial Vehicle


51


45

Corporate expense and other items, net


(15)


(16)

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 162


$ 111

DANA INCORPORATED



Segment Sales and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024










Nine Months Ended

(In millions)


September 30,



2025


2024

Sales





Light Vehicle


$ 3,901


$ 4,049

Commercial Vehicle


1,732


1,911

Total Sales


$ 5,633


$ 5,960






Adjusted EBITDA





Light Vehicle


$ 306


$ 250

Commercial Vehicle


139


117

Corporate expense and other items, net


(43)


(56)

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 402


$ 311

DANA INCORPORATED



Reconciliation of Loss From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)



For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024










Three Months Ended

(In millions)


September 30,



2025


2024

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes


$ 9


$ (41)

Adjustments related to continuing operations





Interest income


(3)


(5)

Interest expense


47


38

Depreciation


86


83

Amortization


3


3

Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs


3


5

Restructuring charges, net


4


20

Stock compensation expense


8


7

Strategic transaction expenses


6


(2)

(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment


1


(1)

Supplier capacity charge adjustment


(2)



Loss on disposal group previously held for sale




(4)

Other items




8

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 162


$ 111

DANA INCORPORATED



Reconciliation of Loss From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)



For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024










Nine Months Ended

(In millions)


September 30,



2025


2024

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes


$ (45)


$ (167)

Adjustments related to continuing operations





Interest income


(8)


(9)

Interest expense


130


117

Depreciation


257


253

Amortization


9


10

Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs


7


12

Restructuring charges, net


17


36

Stock compensation expense


31


21

Strategic transaction expenses


12


2

Supplier capacity charge adjustment


(21)



Loss on divestiture of ownership interests


7



Loss on disposal group previously held for sale




26

Other items


6


10

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 402


$ 311

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

